MCKINNEY NORTH GARLAND FBO KB

McKinney North senior Gavin Constantine, left, quarterbacked the Bulldogs last year but made his presence known as both a rusher and receiver to open this season.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

High school football’s 2022 season is officially off and running.

Consider the opening week of games a baseline for the legwork needed as teams prepare for the weeks ahead, soldiering through the preseason while trying to iron out the kinks before district play begins.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments