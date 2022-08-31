High school football’s 2022 season is officially off and running.
Consider the opening week of games a baseline for the legwork needed as teams prepare for the weeks ahead, soldiering through the preseason while trying to iron out the kinks before district play begins.
All the while, there were plenty of noteworthy moments on the local gridiron — questions from the offseason gained clarity and teams have at least have a cursory idea of where things stand after having squared off against an actual opponent.
What happened, and what could it mean going forward? Let's take a look, through the lens of a few numbers that jumped off the page.
1-0
Yes, technically this is the record shared by half the teams in the state who played during the opening week. In the cases of Plano East and McKinney North, it's also the first win for two teams under new head coaches.
North handled Garland in its first game under former offensive coordinator Kendall Brewer, 38-10, while East rallied late to overtake Rowlett, 31-27, to ring in the Tony Benedetto era on a positive note and win its first opener since 2018 — fittingly enough, the last season the Panthers qualified for the playoffs.
Both teams had two quarterbacks attempt at least 50 passes last season, instilling competitions for the starting spot behind center. But both Brewer and Benedetto noted that they'd find ways to get their prospective signal-callers involved no matter who landed atop the depth chart, and that held true to start the season.
East junior Drew Devillier got the nod against Rowlett and impressed to the tune of 303 passing yards and two touchdowns, and among the targets on the outside was senior Elijah Prince with three receptions.
Meanwhile, junior Colin Hitchcock piloted the Bulldogs' offense with 274 yards and three scores, while senior Gavin Constantine contributed as both a rusher and receiver in posting 134 yards of total offense plus a touchdown.
0-1
Aside from being the record shared by the other half of teams who played in Week 1, two programs hopeful for a bounce-back showing include Allen and Hebron, who like East and North, made their respective debuts under new head coaches — the Eagles with Lee Wiginton and the Hawks with John Towels III.
Allen was dealt just its second loss inside Eagle Stadium in a 52-14 loss to St. John Bosco, MaxPreps' No. 1-ranked team in the nation, while Hebron couldn't keep pace while visiting Jesuit in a 35-7 loss.
While both programs ushered in a change in leadership during the offseason, Allen and Hebron operated on a more abbreviated timeline with their hirings coming after spring ball had already concluded.
Although the UIL's revised summer workout guidelines afforded programs time during the week for skill-specific instruction, there's only so much evaluation that can be done with athletes in T-shirts and shorts. As such, Allen and Hebron didn't officially conduct a padded practice with their players until Aug. 13 — less than two weeks before their respective openers.
The Eagles and Hawks were always going to be behind the 8-ball to some extent early into the season, but if the history and pedigree of the two programs is any indication, they'll be fine before too long.
56
Take note, District 6-6A, as the opening week's fourth-highest scoring total of any 6A program in the area belonged to Coppell, which posted a 56-27 victory over Sachse.
The Cowboys logged their highest scoring total since October 2017 in their first game under head coach Antonio Wiley, doing so on 530 yards of offense. Coppell did so while leaning on some familiar personnel who are so far thriving in larger roles to begin the season—senior running back Malkam Wallace ran for 113 yards, just 20 shy of his entire rushing total from last year, while senior Zach Darkoch enjoyed a career night with 181 receiving yards after hauling in 292 as a junior. And senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw looked like a potential district MVP candidate with 411 total yards of offense and five touchdowns.
Sample-size caveats aside, keep an eye on Coppell's offense. When the question was posed in our summer series on 6-6A as to who would lay claim to the top offense in 6-6A, the usual suspects like Marcus and Lewisville sprung to mind. The Marauders, even in defeat to powerhouse Highland Park, had success when it opted towards an up-tempo passing attack, and the Farmers have the size up front to cause problems for plenty of teams.
A team like Coppell or East working their way into that conversation would be quite the development.
60
Not that it should come as a surprise, but Prosper is still plenty dangerous on defense — limiting Euless Trinity to only 60 yards and no points over the final 22 minutes of the Eagles' season-opening 17-13 victory.
Trinity managed to take a 13-7 lead coming out of halftime after a surprisingly quick 80-yard sprint with one chunk run after another before being held in check the rest of the way. It wasn't for a lack of volume with the Trojans uncorking 28 plays following what would be their final score of the night, only averaging 2.14 yards per play for the remainder of the ballgame.
The outcome of those last four defensive series for Prosper? Punt, turnover on downs, interception, turnover on downs.
Some things never change.
3
Newman Smith senior Demonte Greene authored quite an introduction to his senior season, sparking the Trojans to a 43-42 win over Denton by finding the end zone three times — twice on touchdown receptions and another on a pick-six.
Greene's all-around tour de force included 10 catches for 153 yards at receiver and three interceptions in the secondary. The last of his touchdowns came on a 63-yard score from junior Pierson Rougeau early in the fourth quarter. As Denton scrapped back to make it a one-point game, and later found itself driving for the go-ahead score, it was an interception by Greene that sealed the win for the Trojans.
Smith was no doubt impacted by the graduation of star receiver Kylen Woods, but head coach Robert Boone was confident during the summer that Greene would be able to fill that void.
So far, so good.
