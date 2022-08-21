The wait is almost over.
Thursday marks the start of another season of Texas high school football — the culmination of another busy offseason as teams across the state kick off with their sights set on a productive year on the gridiron.
There's no shortage of teams around the area who will carry lofty aspirations into this season, and the first order of business is beginning non-district play on a positive note.
Here's a look around the local landscape for what's on tap for the opening week of the season for Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD.
Flower Mound vs. Keller Fossil Ridge
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Keller ISD Stadium
The Jaguars have qualified for the playoffs three of the past four seasons under head coach Brian Basil, and with looming non-district tests against Lake Highlands and McKinney still ahead, Flower Mound eyes a productive start to the season against an experienced Fossil Ridge bunch.
The Panthers fell on hard times with recent consecutive one-win seasons but managed to improve to 4-6 in their second year under head coach Derek Ramsey. Fossil Ridge returns a trio of all-district performers on offense, including 4-6A co-offensive player of the year Landon Chambers at running back, plus a stout one-two punch up front in Senon Chapple and Lajuan Owens.
Flower Mound returns the bulk of its offense as well, including a dynamic set of pass-catchers in seniors Walker Mulkey and Caden Jensen, and this contest will also mark the second career start for senior quarterback Yale Erdman.
Hebron vs. Jesuit
Friday, 7 p.m. at Postell Stadium
The Hawks kick off the John Towels III era with a road game against a perennial stout Jesuit program that has qualified for the playoffs 11 of the past 12 seasons.
The Rangers are low on experience but do sport some impressive skill-position talent in all-purpose threat Jake Musso and running back Cameron Martin, and Jesuit's up-tempo attack will pair opposite a Hebron defense anchored by Division I prospects Carson Dean (Arkansas) and Dalyn White (Bowling Green).
The Hawks graduated their share of offensive skill talent and are looking to players like senior quarterback Braxton Baker and senior receiver Micah Greene to take on expanded roles after contributing in a complementary capacity last season.
Lewisville vs. Naaman Forest
Friday, 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
The Farmers and Rangers meet for the first time in 13 years, last sharing the gridiron in 2009 as the last of a four-year stretch of non-district meetings between the two programs. Naaman got the better of those bouts, 3-1.
The Rangers have turned a corner over three seasons under head coach Jesse Perales, including their first-ever district title in 2020, and preseason projections tab Naaman as a potential front-runner in 9-6A once again. The Rangers have some size up front, headlined by 6-foot-6 two-way lineman Markis Deal, a four-star recruit with a slew of Power Five offers, and 6-3 offensive lineman Justus Perales.
Deal will be a worthy test for a Lewisville offense that figures to be strong in the trenches as well, returning numerous all-district performers to block for a backfield that includes junior quarterback Ethan Terrell and junior running back Viron Ellison.
Marcus vs. Highland Park
Friday, 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
The Scots are welcomed back to Class 6A by the three-time defending 6-6A champions. Marcus is primed for another big season, anchored by a veteran defense and the promising quarterback-receiver duo of Cole Welliver and Ashton Cozart, and the Marauders aren't wasting any time in finding out where they stand among the area's elite.
With games against Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity elsewhere on its preseason schedule, Marcus opens against a Highland Park team anchored by a highly touted quarterback of its own in Brennan Storer, verbally committed to Western Michigan.
The Scots haven't been bashful about scheduling 6A opponents in the past, and those results have been mixed of late, but the Marauders will have to buck the odds in trying to top Highland Park on its home field — since the hiring of head coach Randy Allen in 1999, the Scots have lost just two games inside Highlander Stadium.
Plano vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Northwest ISD Stadium
One year removed from their first-ever meeting on the gridiron, the Wildcats will rematch Nelson on the road. The Bobcats got the better of Plano in last season's opener, holding off a 16-point charge by the Wildcats in the fourth quarter for a 28-22 victory.
Things only went up from there for Nelson, which went on to win a program-best nine games and advance to the regional semifinals for the first time in their brief history.
Nelson has the horses for another strong year, including eight returning starters on defense and talented group of receivers that includes Landon Ransom and Gavin McCurley.
The Wildcats aren't lacking in experience with 17 returning starters entering their third season under head coach Todd Ford, and they'll be debuting a new quarterback with John Paul II transfer Drew Forkner now behind center.
Plano East vs. Rowlett
Friday, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
A rare meeting between two high schools just 20 minutes apart, the Panthers and Eagles have their sights set on a bounce-back year after posting identical 2-8 records in 2021. East's tough year spurred a change in leadership with head coach Tony Benedetto set to make his debut on the Panthers' sideline, and he has a bit of talent to work with in his first year at the helm.
East hopes to flesh out offseason questions at quarterback, running back and the secondary, among others, in time to open the Benedetto era on a winning note against a Rowlett squad one year removed from a coaching change of its own.
The Eagles are in Year Two under former Allen offensive coordinator Derek Alford and he likely won't have to worry about motivation behind center in this contest — Rowlett's starting quarterback, senior Harris Boyd, played for East as a sophomore before transferring.
As Boyd prepares to line up against his old team, he has a 1,000-plus-yard receiver at his leisure with senior Corey Kirkling back out wide.
Plano West vs. Mesquite Horn
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hanby Stadium
The Wolves have developed quite the non-district footprint in Mesquite ISD, playing Mesquite and North Mesquite on and off over the past 15 years. But this marks West's first-ever meeting with Horn, a once-perennial playoff contender looking to recapture that form under new head coach Courtney Allen.
Allen worked some turnaround magic at his previous stop, North Crowley, and will look to do the same at Horn. The Jaguars should be improved on defense with nine returning starters, led in the secondary by all-district performers Amarion Atwood and Jordan Lester.
The Wolves, meanwhile, return the bulk of their starters on both sides of the ball, headlined by the veteran quarterback-running back tandem of Vance Feuerbacher and Dermot White. Those two have been contributing at the varsity level since they were sophomores and hope to rekindle the spark from last year's season-opening win against Wylie when they totaled 363 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
