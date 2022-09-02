MURPHY — Part of head coach Tony Benedetto's plan for rejuvenating the Plano East football program is cultivating an even-keeled mindset. That resolve has already shined through in both outings of the Panthers' 2022 season.
On Aug. 26, East mounted a fourth-quarter rally with a 93-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive to overtake Rowlett for a 31-27 victory. And on Friday, as Naaman Forest conjured a second wind with 13 consecutive points bridging the second and third quarters to seize a lead, the Panthers wasted no time mustering a counterattack of their own.
East rode the hard-nosed running of senior Daniel Fayombo, who eclipsed 200 rushing yards for the second time this season — all while scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns to help ignite a 47-40 victory from Kimbrough Stadium over the visiting Rangers. The Panthers improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
"It's the mindset that we're trying to get them to understand. You ride the wave of a game and never get too high or too low," Benedetto said. "You're opposite of the momentum of the game. If things are going bad, you try and raise it. I think they do a good job of that, and they don't freak out."
FINAL: Plano East 47, Naaman Forest 40Entertaining one as @PlanoEastFB rallies from a brief 3rd-quarter deficit and rides a pair of TD runs from Daniel Fayombo to keep Naaman at bay. Drew Devillier has 3 passing TDs in the 1st half. East is 2-0 for the 1st time since 2018. pic.twitter.com/fwr1g7SyNa— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 3, 2022
Such was the case as Naaman opted to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 10-yard line, only for quarterback DeAngelo Perales to find Hayden Denton for a touchdown and nudge the Rangers in front of East, 27-26, with 2:03 left in the third quarter.
It was the second straight drive where a Naaman gamble paid off — late in the second quarter, the Rangers converted fourth-and-4 from their own 31-yard line and parlayed that opportunity into a 5-yard touchdown run by Perales with five seconds remaining in the first half to trim the East lead to 26-21.
But in at last finding sea level amid an offensive torrent from the Panthers, Naaman was back on the defensive mere seconds later. A 53-yard kickoff return by East junior Jaylon Hatcher prefaced a 36-yard run by Fayombo on the following drive. Fayombo found the end zone two plays later on a 1-yard toss to put the Panthers back in front, 33-27.
Fayombo was in the end zone again on a 49-yard score with 2:53 remaining in the game, countering 10-yard touchdown pass by Perales to stake East to a 47-33 advantage. Fayombo, playing in just his second-ever varsity game, finished the night with 219 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.
"Imagine playing football or sports for the first time back in fifth grade — that's how [Fayombo] is feeling," Benedetto said. "He didn't miss a summer workout and is out there practicing with guys who have played since fifth grade. This game can wear on you a bit and he's the opposite."
Plano East 47, Naaman Forest 33 @ 2:53/4QHave a game, Daniel Fayombo! The Plano East RB is over 200 rushing yds for the 2nd straight game (currently at 217). He finds the end zone here on a 49yd run for his 3rd TD of the ballgame. pic.twitter.com/GV8Fr7r5wC— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 3, 2022
As Fayombo helped batter the Naaman defense over the final two quarters, East's passing attack set the tone. Junior Drew Devillier passed for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone on Friday, showcasing a potent connection with senior Rushil Patel.
The two helped spark a run of 20 straight points by the Panthers to dig out of a 14-6 deficit in the second quarter. Patel hauled in a 41-yard bomb to convert a third-and-16 and found the end zone on a 15-yard strike one play later to cut the deficit to 14-13 with 8:53 left in the half. Following a 34-yard touchdown throw to Fayombo on a screen pass, Patel was back in the end zone on a 16-yard reception from Devillier to up the count to 26-14 with 2:03 to go.
Deviller went on to finish with 272 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception, with Patel on the receiving end of 129 yards and three scores. Senior Elijah Prince added 87 receiving yards and a touchdown.
"They played games with us the whole night," Benedetto said. "They would go one-high and leave [Patel] one-on-one, and he'd burn his defender. Then they'd bracket him and Drew knew the post wouldn't be there and he had to find a different window. We called a play and then Drew and Rushil just made the rest up and it worked."
Plano East 40, Naaman Forest 27The Drew Devillier-Rushil Patel connection continues to roll. 3rd TD tonight between the two, this one coming on a 36yd strike as the Panthers regain a 2-score edge. Patel having quite the night with 129 rec yds, 3 TDs. pic.twitter.com/WWDKln83D5— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 3, 2022
Perales totaled six touchdowns in the loss for Naaman. He passed for 339 yards and five scores, including a 14-yarder to Jason Flores with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 47-40. The Rangers, despite allowing more than 7 yards per carry to East, forced a three-and-out and regained possession with just eight seconds left. East shut down any last-chance heroics by Naaman on its final play to improve to 2-0.
"There were still some frustrating mistakes and little things where we're still trying to get them to play the way I want them to play — without things like personal fouls, silly things like that which don't need to happen," Benedetto said.
The Panthers look to stay unbeaten in their non-district finale at 7 p.m. Friday back at Kimbrough when they host Prosper Rock Hill.
"Just the way these guys finish and don't give up. We were down last week and down again this week, but were able to finish both and come out with a win," Benedetto said.
Plano East 26, Naaman Forest 14 @ 2:03/2QPanthers send Rushil Patel in motion on 3rd and goal from the 16(?), and Drew Devillier has no trouble finding his top WR for his 2nd receiving TD tonight. 20 straight pts for East. pic.twitter.com/tTXdIImsA8— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 3, 2022
