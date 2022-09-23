Plano vs Plano East

Plano senior Esteban Deras finds the end zone for one of his two receiving touchdowns in Friday's 33-22 win over Plano East.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

It was just that kind of half for the Plano football team.

The Wildcats seemingly hit all the right notes early into their latest rivalry bout with Plano East on Friday, even when things didn't initially go according to plan. That was the case with just two seconds left in the second quarter, as Plano lined up for a Hail Mary from the Panthers' 36-yard line just before halftime.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments