CARROLLTON -- The Plano football team remained perfect in District 6-6A, tied for first place after topping Hebron on the road Friday, 28-13.
The Wildcats never trailed in the contest and gashed the Hebron defense to the tune of 301 yards on the ground.
On the other side of the ball, the Wildcats recorded three interceptions, forced a fumble and limited Hebron to just 13 points despite the Hawks penetrating the Plano 30-yard line on six different occasions.
"We have been fortunate to get off to a 2-0 start, but we really needed to challenge ourselves this week because winning on the road is tough, especially in this district," said Todd Ford, Plano head coach. "For us to overcome some sloppy play at times, we are really happy, particularly with our defense. They were big tonight and I think this one ultimately came down to the stops we got and the turnovers we forced."
Kameron Jones paced the Plano offense with 18 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown, while TK Thomas chipped in 15 rushes for 111 yards and a score.
Quarterback Drew Forkner, meanwhile, rushed for 38 yards and threw for 69, including a pair of touchdown passes to Anthony Howard (three receptions, 42 yards).
"We have to be able to run the ball," Ford said. "It sets everything up for us and then the passing game will come from it."
The Wildcats took a 14-0 lead to the half against the Hawks on the strength of a strong running game and a bend-but-don't-break defense.
Plano got on the board courtesy of a 20-yard touchdown pass from Forkner to Howard with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter and doubled its lead with 3:11 remaining in the second quarter on a 71-yard touchdown dash by Jones - part of a 186-yard half on the ground by the Wildcats.
The Hawks were also effective rushing the football, including a drive in which Bryson Spriggs racked up 78 yards.
However, that Hebron drive stalled at the 2-yard following an incompletion in the end zone on fourth down.
The Hawks also had a solid scoring opportunity in the closing minutes of the half when a 38-yard completion from Braxton Baker to Chase Harris moved the ball into the red zone. But on the ensuing play, a Hebron completion inside the 5-yard ended with a fumble keeping the Hawks scoreless heading to the break.
Hebron finally got on the board with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Baker, but Plano responded 1:30 on a 9-yard touchdown run by Thomas and never looked back in the fourth quarter putting on the finishing touches with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Howard.
Plano looks to stay perfect in district at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Lewisville.
"We have to stay focused on ourselves," Ford said. "We are not good enough to overlook anyone. This district is so competitive and each week is going to be a grind. We know that and that's why we can't look ahead and take it one week at a time."
Hebron, meanwhile, looks to bounce back at the same time and date at home against Flower Mound.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.