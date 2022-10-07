Plano vs Hebron

Plano running back TK Thomas and the Wildcats won their third straight ballgame on Friday, outlasting Hebron 28-13.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

CARROLLTON -- The Plano football team remained perfect in District 6-6A, tied for first place after topping Hebron on the road Friday, 28-13. 

The Wildcats never trailed in the contest and gashed the Hebron defense to the tune of 301 yards on the ground. 

