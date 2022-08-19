This district takes on an entirely different look for the 2022 season, with the eight teams having been a part of four separate districts a year ago.
Denison, Lovejoy and Princeton were actually in 7-5A Division II for the last two seasons and they will find themselves with five new district rivals.
Crandall and Greenville join the mix out of 8-5A Division II, Poteet shifts over from 6-5A Division II and Melissa and Terrell make the jump up from 7-4A Division I.
Something will have to give, as five of the eight teams made the playoffs a year ago.
The Leopards battled Frisco and Liberty to a three-way share of the district championship and they were not finished.
Lovejoy knocked off future district rival Crandall in the bi-district round on its way to the regional finals, matching the deepest run in program history.
The Leopards are the early favorite as they return 15 all-district performers from last season’s 12-2 team.
While some programs struggle making the move up in classification, Melissa looks equipped to make the jump. The Cardinals have made the playoffs15 of the last 16 years, won a state title in 2011 and advanced to the regional finals last season before a narrow 24-21 loss to eventual champion Stephenville.
Poteet and Denison were the other two playoff teams from a year ago, but with only four spots available, the battle for the final postseason berths should go down to the wire.
Five Games to Watch
Poteet at Crandall
Sept 23: The first-ever meeting between the pair of Pirates falls on the second week of the district season.
Both teams play Forney during the non-district slate, so that should be a good measuring stick going in.
Crandall will be coming off a tough opener on the road at Melissa, while Poteet hosts Princeton, and that could be small benefit for Poteet, with every little thing counting in this important early 7-5A Division II matchup.
Lovejoy at Crandall
Oct. 14: While many expect that the district race will come down to Lovejoy and Melissa, Crandall believes it can crash that party at the top.
The Pirates draw Melissa in the district opener and this would be their shot at the Leopards.
Crandall might also have last season on its mind, when Lovejoy dominated from the start in racing to a 63-7 halftime lead and cruised to a 77-27 victory in the opening round of the playoffs.
Poteet at Lovejoy
Oct. 21: These two teams split a pair of meetings as district rivals in 2016-2017, but have not faced one another since.
The Pirates are trying to improve their ground game and their control of the line of scrimmage, so this will certainly be a good opportunity to gauge their progress against one of the most explosive offenses in the area.
Lovejoy will also have the home field advantage, as this is one of three big district games for Poteet in which it has to go on the road.
Poteet at Denison
Nov. 3: The Pirates and Yellowjackets shared a district in 1998-1999 but have not crossed paths since.
If early projections are any indications, this game could be for a playoff berth, as many have Poteet, Denison and Crandall closely grouped together in the third, fourth and fifth spots.
The home field could once again be a factor, as it is the Pirates who must make the approximately 77-mile drive to Denison.
Melissa at Lovejoy
Nov. 3: On the same night that the playoff picture could take shape, the 7-5A Division II championship could also be on the line.
Lovejoy has proven it knows what it takes in this classification with back-to-back trips to the regional championship game.
Melissa has proven itself at the 4A Division I level, and if the district title is indeed on the line, this is a tremendous chance for the Cardinals to not only claim the crown, but also make a statement.
