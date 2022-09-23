Senior quarterback Harrison Rosar amassed 341 yards of total offense to lead Prosper to a resounding 49-0 win over rival Prosper Rock Hill at Children’s Health Stadium Friday night.
The Eagles (4-1, 1-1) scored on six of their seven offensive possessions in the first half to take a commanding lead. Defensively, Prosper forced a fumble and six punts before intermission.
Rosar threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score in the first half alone.
Prosper scored first early in the opening quarter when Rosar capped a 75-yard drive with a 10-yard run on a quarterback keeper. Senior Josh Kennedy’s PAT put the Eagles ahead 7-0 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
That would be all the home team would need to notch its first District 5-6A win early in the season.
The Eagles reeled off five more touchdowns in the first half and another late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
After taking the early 7-0 lead, Prosper forced a turnover on Rock Hill’s first possession. Then, on first-and-goal from the 8-yard line, Rosar connected with senior Hunter Summers to take a 14-0 lead with 9:34 remaining in the quarter.
Summer, who holds multiple Division I offers, led all receivers on the night with 107 yards on three receptions with three touchdowns.
The Blue Hawks went three-and-out on their next possession and Prosper capitalized on the ensuing short punt to take a 21-0 lead when Rosar found junior wide receiver Javan Henry for a 17-yard touchdown strike.
The Eagle’s defense was stifling in the shutout, forcing nine punts and holding Rock Hill to 121 yards of total offense.
Prosper accumulated 535 yards of its own with only two penalties and one punt on the evening.
“We had a good week of practice and needed a win in district play," said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. “We played well on both sides of the ball and look to carry that over to next week.”
Junior Prentice Sanders ran for 75 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns to lead all rushers.
Rock Hill sophomore Kevin Sperry threw for 45 yards on nine completions and carried the ball nine times for 27 yards.
The Blue Hawks (2-3,1-1) play at Allen at 7 p.m. next Friday while Prosper hosts Little Elm at the same time.
