Prosper vs Rock Hill

Prosper junior Javan Henry strolls into the end zone during Friday's win over Rock Hill.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

Senior quarterback Harrison Rosar amassed 341 yards of total offense to lead Prosper to a resounding 49-0 win over rival Prosper Rock Hill at Children’s Health Stadium Friday night.

The Eagles (4-1, 1-1) scored on six of their seven offensive possessions in the first half to take a commanding lead. Defensively, Prosper forced a fumble and six punts before intermission.

