Two non-offensive touchdowns put the Celina football team at a deficit entering the fourth quarter of its Class 4A Division I area playoff game against Kennedale on Friday, but a strong closing stretch by the Bobcats averted the upset bid.
Celina scored 10 consecutive points in the fourth quarter on Friday to overtake Kennedale for a 34-28 victory from Pennington Stadium.
The Bobcats had to rally from a bit of adversity in the second half, surrendering touchdowns on an 80-yard kickoff return by Poasa Utu and a 24-yard fumble return for a score by Jaylen Webb to turn a 24-14 lead into a 28-24 deficit through three quarters.
Celina regained with lead with 8:34 to go in the fourth quarter thanks to a 14-yard touchdown run from quarterback Noah Bentley and gave itself some added space with 2:38 remaining on a 33-yard field goal by Kaden Lorick.
Whereas the Bobcats made the necessary plays on offense to gain distance late, their defense never let Kennedale find a groove on Friday. The Wildcats totaled just 143 yards on the night, held to just 2.4 rushing yards per carry and only 57 passing yards. Of Kennedale's 28 points, only twice did the team score an offensive touchdown.
Celina, meanwhile, was paced by 120 rushing yards from Gabe Gayton and a pair of touchdowns by Bentley. In addition to his fourth-quarter run, he came through with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Reid Crook with 16 seconds left in the first half that pulled the two teams even at halftime, 14-14.
The win advances Celina to the regional semifinals and a chance at redemption, drawing a resurgent Anna team that accounts for the Bobcats' only loss of the season — a 28-25 ballgame on Sept. 16. The two will meet at a time and place to be determined.
Prosper posts big 2nd half to down SGP
With 9:08 remaining in the third quarter, Prosper found itself knotted at 14-14 after South Grand Prairie's AJ Newberry ran in a 16-yard touchdown.
The Eagles went on to score on their next four possessions to built a 24-point lead and ultimately roll to a 38-26 area-round victory over the Warriors.
Playing from Arlington's Choctaw Stadium, Prosper regained the lead at 17-14 with a 25-yard Josh Kennedy field goal and then found the end zone on three straight drives to blow the contest open. Harrison Rosar hit Nate Tenbarge for a 57-yard touchdown, and Luke Johnson and Prentice Sanders both scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards, respectively, for the 38-14 advantage with 5:49 left in the ballgame.
Prosper never trailed on Friday, getting an early 4-yard score on the ground from Sanders and then nudging ahead 14-7 in the closing moments of the first half thanks to a 13-yard touchdown pass from Rosar to Caden Pevehouse with 11 ticks remaining in the second quarter.
Sanders impressed to the tune of 137 rushing yards and two scores on just under 9.8 yards per carry. Rosar added 319 passing yards and a pair of two touchdowns with Tenbarge coming through with five catches for 110 yards and a score to help Prosper advance to the regional semifinals for the third consecutive year.
The Eagles draw unbeaten North Crowley in the third round at a time and place to be determined.
