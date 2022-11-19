Celina vs Kennedale

Celina, pictured in previous action, is headed back to the regional semifinals after rallying past Kennedale on Friday, 34-28.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Two non-offensive touchdowns put the Celina football team at a deficit entering the fourth quarter of its Class 4A Division I area playoff game against Kennedale on Friday, but a strong closing stretch by the Bobcats averted the upset bid.

Celina scored 10 consecutive points in the fourth quarter on Friday to overtake Kennedale for a 34-28 victory from Pennington Stadium.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments