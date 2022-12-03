Prosper vs Lewisville

Prosper junior Javan Henry, left, and senior Jacob Mumy celebrate a touchdown scored during Saturday's regional final win over Lewisville.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

McKINNEY — The fourth time was indeed the charm for the Prosper football team.

The regional finals have been a glass ceiling of sorts for the Eagles in recent years, enduring the heartbreak of having a trio of consecutive playoff runs meet their end on the doorstep of a spot in the state's final four.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments