McKINNEY — The fourth time was indeed the charm for the Prosper football team.
The regional finals have been a glass ceiling of sorts for the Eagles in recent years, enduring the heartbreak of having a trio of consecutive playoff runs meet their end on the doorstep of a spot in the state's final four.
But the ghosts of seasons' past never resurfaced on Saturday. Instead, the Eagles led their showdown with 6-6A champion Lewisville from their first offensive snap onward en route to a 24-13 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium that granted Prosper a long-awaited return to the state semifinals.
"It's huge for our program. I'm so proud of these kids," said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. "They've worked their tails off for four years to accomplish what they're in the middle of this year, and we've still got work to do."
The Eagles, bound for the state semifinals for the first time since their championship run in 2008, will meet undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in the penultimate round of the Class 6A Division I bracket at a time and place to be determined.
It won't be any surprise for Prosper, which has battled its share of state-ranked opposition on the way to a 13-1 record following Saturday's win, including a Lewisville squad tabbed No. 25 in 6A and in the midst of a prolific playoff run of its own.
The Farmers and Eagles paved their roads to the regional finals partly on the strength of defenses that ranked in the area's top 10 in both total yardage and point allowed per game. And while both units authored their share of highlights on Saturday, Prosper capitalized to the tune of 10 points off Lewisville offensive miscues.
That included stopping the Farmers on fourth-and-one twice during the first half, including once with Lewisville operating from its own 25-yard line. A direct snap to junior Jaydan Hardy was blown up by Prosper senior Dylan Hinshaw, and the Eagles managed to tack on a 25-yard field goal from senior Josh Kennedy to build a 10-0 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter.
"We talked as a staff and we wanted to be aggressive," said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. "These kids wanted to be aggressive and I wanted to ride with them. We were down in our own territory, we knew punting would be a challenge against them ... plus punting into that wind was pretty stiff, so we felt like the risk was worth the reward."
Oh my, Lewisville goes for it on 4th-1 from their own 25 and @ProsperEaglesFB is all over it! Dylan Hinshaw is there to stuff Jaydan Hardy and Prosper takes over at the Lewisville 20, leading 7-0. pic.twitter.com/QTnUq95nka
It was the first of two occasions where Prosper wrested control away from Lewisville deep in Farmer territory. Early in the third quarter, a first-down screen pass by Lewisville was intercepted by senior Adam Due to give the Eagles possession from the Farmers' 11-yard line. Three plays later, senior Harrison Rosar found junior Javan Henry over the middle for a 7-yard touchdown and a 17-7 lead with 8:25 to go in the third.
"Adam is such a smart football player and he recognized the screen right away," Schmidt said. "I thought that was the turning point in the game, that and our offense putting it right in afterwards."
The connection between Rosar and Henry accounted for two Prosper touchdowns, including on the team's first offensive snap of the day when they dialed up a screen pass that resulted in a 70-yard touchdown for a 7-0 advantage with 7:38 to go in the first quarter.
"They're really good on defense, so we wanted to get them with some misdirection and get them flowing one way to see if we could throw it back the other way," Schmidt said. "Great job by Harry giving Javan an easy ball to handle and a great job by our offensive linemen blocking for him. That was a huge way to start the game."
Lewisville countered with a lengthy touchdown of its own, striking with 57 seconds left in the first quarter after junior Ethan Terrell found Hardy deep for a 62-yard score to make it 10-7.
Prosper 10, Lewisville 7 @ :57/1QObligatory Jaydan Hardy Does Something Awesome Moment! Ethan Terrell hits Hardy deep and that goes for a 62 yd TD. @LHSFball is on the board! pic.twitter.com/4pH5CS8Bjg
That pair of big plays shined in an otherwise defensive battle that saw the Farmers outgain Prosper just 278-264. Both air attacks were held under 50% passing and neither team cleared 100 rushing yards overall. The latter loomed large for the Farmers, who entered the ballgame averaging 258.1 rushing yards per game but were held to just 98 by a stifling Prosper front.
"They're talented. They do a good job of stunting and blitzing. They do a good job of disguising it and a really good job of getting off blocks," Odle said. "We knew we had to control the front to have a chance. We got some momentum going, but those two fourth downs were huge. It's something I'll question all offseason."
Lewisville's best source of movement on the ground came on a slew of third-down scrambles from Terrell, who led the team with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown — scoring on a 3-yard run with 12 seconds to play for the game's final points. Terrell added 180 passing yards and a touchdown, with Hardy catching two balls for 73 yards and a score.
Rosar tallied 205 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win, affording his team some extra breathing room on the first snap of the fourth quarter by going deep to senior Hunter Summers for a 58-yard touchdown and a 24-7 lead.
"[Summers] sprained his ankle a few weeks ago and has been really trying to battle through it," Schmidt said. "Huge play, absolutely phenomenal throw by Harry, and that was really the nail in the coffin."
As Rosar and the Eagles look to conjure some more playoff magic next week in the state semifinals, Lewisville (12-2) heads into the offseason amid a historic 2022 campaign that resulted in the program's first regional finals appearance since 1996.
"It's a special run with some special kids," Odle said. "We'll come for air and celebrate the season, but it obviously stings right now. I'm proud of these guys, who they are, what they stand for and how they compete."
Final Four Bound!: Check out photos from Prosper's regional finals win over Lewisville
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.