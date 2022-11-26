ARLINGTON — "Football in December" is a mantra at Prosper, and one the Eagles have lived up to admirably in recent years.
Prosper's campaign has extended to the year's final month each of the past three seasons, and that experience served the Eagles well on Saturday as previously unbeaten North Crowley began to attempt a second-half rally.
The Panthers pulled within seven points, 28-21, just two plays into the third quarter on a 73-yard touchdown run by Dejuan Lacy — the kind of play rarely allowed by one of the state's elite defenses. But Prosper didn't blink.
"Our kids are great. They're mentally tough. They'll go to the sidelines and figure out what adjustments need to be made," said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. "They'll come back out and be fine. They don't let stuff bother them. They understand it's football and the other team will make plays. They just have to fix it and get back out there."
The Eagles held North Crowley out of the end zone the rest of the evening from Choctaw Stadium and got a late insurance score from senior Harrison Rosar — the last of five touchdown passes from the quarterback — to distance from the Panthers for a 35-21 victory in the Class 6A Division I regional semifinals.
For the fourth consecutive year, there will indeed be football in December for the Eagles, who will take on Lewisville next week at a time and place to be determined.
"It's a big deal for our program," Schmidt said. "Our younger kids, from seventh grade on up, all understand that this is an expectation of our football program."
Prosper has met that standard in resounding fashion of late, not only winning three straight regional semifinals but doing so by double digits at every stop. That they continued that trend against an otherwise staunch North Crowley defense was quite the feather in their cap.
The Panthers entered Saturday's contest allowing just over 18 points and 200 yards per game — cornerstones in a year that produced the program's winningest season ever. But Prosper managed to clear both those marks by halftime, posting 28 points on 290 yards in rainy weather.
The Eagles managed to hum along despite a cadre of players stepping into significant roles — junior Nathan TenBarge continued his breakout postseason with five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. The pass-catcher had all of three receiving scores entering Saturday's game and also made his presence felt on defense, breaking up a North Crowley deep ball for a turnover on downs in the third quarter.
"We have an Iron Man Award for the kid who plays the most snaps every week," Schmidt said. "Nate won it last week and he may have got it again this week. He's becoming a big-time player for us."
It's something the emerging two-way standout is plenty proud of.
"I take a lot of pride in that because it shows the hard work that I've put in and that I'm out there very play trying to do my best to help our team come out victorious every week," TenBarge said. "... Our star receiver went out last week and someone had to step up. I've been working hard to fill that role the best I can until he comes back."
With Prosper's offense minus its leading receiver, star senior Hunter Summers, on Saturday, the unit still managed 398 yards and found the end zone four times in the first half to build a 28-13 lead through two quarters. Rosar was a constant in that initial onslaught, bookending touchdown throws of 15 and 16 yards to TenBarge — the latter coming with eight seconds left in the half — with scores to seniors Brayden Rymer (59 yards) and Dylan Hinshaw (4).
Rosar finished the night passing 20-of-30 for 299 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.
"We call him 'Playoff Harry.' He tends to show up pretty big in November and December," Schmidt said. "I thought he had about as good a first half as a kid can have. He did a great job managing the offense, distributing the ball, and he was on the money."
Rymer totaled 124 yards of offense, including a team-high 60 rushing yards after logging only nine carries all season prior to Saturday's game.
"Our offense gets overlooked because of how great our defense is, but our defense has a bunch of studs," TenBarge said. "Our offense makes plays when we have to and gets the win when we need to."
Prosper's defense held up its end plenty as well.
Despite the initial lapse on Lacy's long touchdown run to open the second half, the Eagles were a step ahead the rest of the way. Of North Crowley's final four drives of the night, two ended in turnovers on downs and another resulted in an interception from senior Adam Due.
One particular stop loomed large in keeping the Panthers at bay, as Prosper mustered a goal-line stand by denying Lacy from the 1-yard line with 1:38 left in the third quarter to maintain a seven-point lead. After forcing a North Crowley punt one defensive series later, the Eagles got some late separation after Rosar connected with senior Trevor Montayne on a 9-yard touchdown with 4:49 to play in the game for the eventual 35-21 final.
It's a familiar result for Prosper, despite the circumstances having changed in a year's time. The Eagles' latest regional finals appearance comes in the 6A Div. I bracket and without district rival Denton Guyer on the other end of the dance floor this time around. Instead, Prosper draws a Lewisville team bound for the fourth round for the first time since 1996 but playing a dominant brand of football — the Farmers have already dispatched of Allen (43-18), Arlington Martin (10-0) and Keller (43-3) during the postseason.
Prosper, meanwhile, looks to get over the hump and procure its first state semifinal berth since its state championship run in 2008.
"We've got keep our heads down and keep working. We can't lose again. The fourth time is a charm. We've got to beat Lewisville," TenBarge said.
