Senior quarterback Harrison Rosar threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns to lead Prosper to a 47-27 win over visiting McKinney in a battle of two District 5-6A playoff-bound teams at Children’s Health Stadium Thursday night.
The signal-caller passed for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Eagles (9-1, 6-1) jumped out to a gaudy 40-13 halftime lead.
Prosper drove the length of the field on the game’s first possession and took an early 7-0 lead with 10:21 left in the first quarter when Rosar connected with Dylan Hinshaw for a 20-yard touchdown.
“We established the run early, which set up dump passes on the outside to keep drives moving," Rosar said. “It worked the whole game.”
The Eagles took a 9-0 lead late in the first quarter after a forcing a safety on a McKinney muffed snap in the end zone and increased the lead to 16-0 when running back Prentice Sanders rushed up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown run.
McKinney got on the board and cut the lead to 16-6 when four-star recruit Bryan Jackson raced for a 26-yard touchdown run with three minutes left in the first quarter to make it 16-6.
Rosar led the Eagles on two long touchdown drives in the second quarter and Prosper went up 30-6 when he hit Hinshaw from 17 yards out with just over a minute left before intermission.
“Harrison is so poised," said Brandon Schmidt, Prosper head coach. “This team has worked their tails off all week preparing for this game and the games to follow and I’m very proud.”
The Lions reduced the lead to 30-13 when quarterback Keldric Luster, an SMU commit, took a sweep 95 yards at the end of the second quarter. Luster found Khali Best wide open in the right corner of the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown strike on the Lions' (6-4, 4-3) opening possession of the second half to cut the lead to 40-20 with 8:13 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles answered immediately and increased the lead to 47-20 when Rosar and Hinshaw connected again, this time on 14-yard touchdown reception with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.
McKinney scored early in the fourth quarter and reduced the lead to 47-27 when D’Kedrion Adams scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Luster led the way for McKinney with 220 yards and two touchdowns while Jackson rushed for 52 yards and a score.
“We prepared for Jackson, who is a phenomenal running back,” Schmidt said. “He’s a big, talented back, and we coached all week to hit him low.”
Prosper’s Trevor Montayne led all rushers with 95 yards on 16 carries, while the Eagles' Hunter Summers hauled in nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.
“Very proud how we came out tonight and stuck to our game plan,” Schmidt said. “McKinney is a very good team and we executed what we worked on all week.”
As sights shift to the playoffs, Prosper will host Plano in bi-district round, while McKinney visits Coppell.
