Prosper vs McKinney

Prosper seniors Chris Lemons, left, and Carson McClendon, right, wrap up McKinney junior Bryan Jackson on a carry during Thursday's regular-season finale.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Russell / BuzzPhotos.com

Senior quarterback Harrison Rosar threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns to lead Prosper to a 47-27 win over visiting McKinney in a battle of two District 5-6A playoff-bound teams at Children’s Health Stadium Thursday night.

The signal-caller passed for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Eagles (9-1, 6-1) jumped out to a gaudy 40-13 halftime lead.

