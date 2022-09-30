As the calendar shifts to October and high school football's regular season inches past its midpoint, R.L. Turner will enter the month with a .500 record.
It's something the Lions hadn't achieved since 2015, improving to 3-3 after cruising past Dallas Sunset on Thursday from Standridge Stadium, 35-8, and an occasion Turner didn't let go to waste.
As head coach Michael Farda, Jr., speaking with media postgame, began to reflect on what has now become his program's winningest season since taking the job in 2020 — and Turner's second-highest win total since 2004 — his players snuck up from behind and doused him with a celebratory water cooler bath.
"It's a great time tonight, bottom line," Farda said.
The Lions were all smiles postgame, celebrating back-to-back wins for the first time since 2016. It's an upswing several years in the making for a program that endured consecutive winless seasons in 2018 and 2019, and one that remains in search of its first playoff berth since 2004.
Farda came on board in April 2020 — one month into the COVID-19 pandemic — complicating his first offseason on the job and the time it would take for Turner to get up to speed under a new regime. But now in year three, Farda is seeing his players reap the fruits of their labor.
"Just being here and .500 this late in the season, very few people see what these kids pour in," Farda said. "The coaches know and the guys within the four walls know — the hours, showing up at 6 a.m., going through summer pride and strength and conditioning, doing contests and lineman challenges — everything that they've done since November to now is really starting to show, and it's fun that they get a chance to show it to everyone else."
On the heels of back-to-back two-win campaigns, Farda entered the 2022 season optimistic about Turner's prospects. In speaking with Star Local Media over the summer, he raved about his players' commitment to the program's offseason regiment. That buy-in, coupled with a veteran group of seniors, had Farda thinking the Lions could achieve even bigger things this year.
Moments like Thursday showed why.
"Those kids were fired up for this one. The boys in blue came ready to play tonight and came out swinging," Farda said. "It was fun. It was a great environment, right down to being on the sidelines and even in the locker room. As a precursor, these guys have been coming out super focused and super intentional. They deserve this, for sure."
Turner entered the night anxious to build off a 35-28 victory over Molina the week prior, and that aggression was evident from the onset. The Lions found the end zone twice in the first quarter on touchdowns that came just 11 seconds apart.
A fumble recovery by senior Angel Hernandez set up a 49-yard touchdown pass from junior Jonathan Moreno to senior Adam Armendarez for a 6-0 lead with 10:00 to go in the opening quarter. Turner kept its foot on the gas, recovering an onside kick and immediately upping the count to 13-0 behind a 49-yard run from senior Devon Perez.
It set the tone for a wire-to-wire victory for the Lions, similar to the showing against Molina. Turner also got a lift from its defense, forcing three turnovers and four turnovers on downs. Senior William Torres recovered a fumble on Sunset's second drive of the night, and junior Zion Edley came away with a third-quarter interception.
"They play with a lot of heart and a lot of enthusiasm. The comforting thing tonight was to see all 11 hats flying to the ball," Farda said. "The kids will admit this, and so will I: We don't always do things 100% right, but by gosh we'll try. We can work with that in any circumstance."
RL Turner 28, Sunset 8 @ :09/1Q@RLTLionFootball gets a big one before halftime. Adam Armendarez has his 2nd TD of the ballgame on a 19yd reception. Plenty of blocking to help lead the way as well. pic.twitter.com/Nhm23Bfany
That cushion gave Turner's offense plenty of room to operate. The Lions stayed true to their run-heavy ways, blasting the Bison for 307 yards on the ground on nearly 8 yards per carry. Perez and Armendarez shouldered the load with 125 and 114 rushing yards, respectively, which helped open things up for Moreno behind center.
The quarterback mixed in 137 yards through the air, completing five passes with three resulting in touchdowns. He found Armendarez on a screen that the two-way standout took 19 yards for a touchdown with just nine seconds left in the first half, and Moreno opened the third quarter with a 42-yard strike to senior Dennis Gonzalez for the eventual 35-8 final.
"The kids had a lot of opportunity tonight to perform," Farda said. "Those guys that got touches and those passes that were thrown are things that are repped at practice with them and I'm just happy and excited they had an opportunity to do that in a game. It was really cool to watch."
The win upped Turner to 2-2 in District 5-5A Division I action, laying the groundwork for the team's most crucial October stretch in some time. The Lions return to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 from the Birdville ISD Fine Arts and Athletic Complex against Richland.
Check out photos from R.L. Turner's district victory over Sunset
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.