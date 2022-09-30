RL Turner FB

R.L. Turner seniors Adam Armendarez, left, and Devon Perez celebrate a two-point conversion during Thursday's 35-8 victory over Sunset.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

As the calendar shifts to October and high school football's regular season inches past its midpoint, R.L. Turner will enter the month with a .500 record.

It's something the Lions hadn't achieved since 2015, improving to 3-3 after cruising past Dallas Sunset on Thursday from Standridge Stadium, 35-8, and an occasion Turner didn't let go to waste.

