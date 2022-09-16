The Frisco Reedy football team used some late-game heroics by Kaleb Smith to beat Wakeland 41-37 in a back-and-forth game at The Ford Center on Friday.
Reedy, the state's No. 8-ranked team in Class 5A Division I, jumped out to an early 14-0 first quarter lead and looked to be cruising, but Wakeland stormed back to take a 37-34 advantage in the fourth quarter.
But the Wolverines relinquished the lead on an 88-yard punt return by Smith for a touchdown with just over a minute left in the game, and the Lions held on to win against District 6-5A Division I foe Wakeland to remain undefeated.
“What a great game tonight,” said Chad Cole, Reedy head coach. “Hats off to Wakeland, they’re a well-coached football team and came to play."
The Lions (4-0, 2-0) forced a turnover on possessions on Wakeland’s opening drive, then drove the length of the field and took a 7-0 lead at the 6:16 mark of the opening quarter when Caleb Deal rolled out right and connected with Conner McGrath on 36-yard fly pattern.
After forcing a punt, Reedy again drove the length of the field and increased the lead to 14-0 after senior running back Dennis Moody ran in untouched on a run-option pass play from the 8-yard line late in the first quarter.
The Wolverines (1-3, 0-2) gained some momentum early in the second quarter after capping a long drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Myer to Ashdyn Habouch to cut the lead to 14-6 with 9:54 remaining in the second quarter.
On the night, Myer threw for 416 yards and four touchdowns.
Reedy would answer immediately.
Moody took a direct snap at the Wakeland two-yard line and raced around left tackle to put the Lions on top 21-6 with 3:56 left before intermission.
Moody led all rushers with 165 yards on 22 carries.
Wakeland again sustained a long drive but had to settle for a 31-yard field goal by Jonathan Tripode just before halftime.
Reedy’s Jackson Runyan kicked a 21-yard field goal of his own to give the Lions a 24-9 lead on the last play of the second quarter.
The second half was full of offensive fireworks.
The Wolverines scored on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter and cut the lead to 24-23 when Myer completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hayden O’Neal with 4:41 left in the third quarter.
Deal hooked up with senior AJ Joyroe on third-and-long for a 28-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 31-23 with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
Jayroe led all receivers with 112 yards on eight receptions. Deal was efficient, completing 17-of-21 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns, while Moody ran for 168 yards and two more scores.
Wakeland sustained a long drive early in the fourth quarter and scored on 30-yard pass from Myer to senior tight end Tripp Riordian to cut into the lead 31-29.
Riordan led the Wolverines with 106 receiving yards on six catches. Myer, meanwhile, lit it up for 416 passing yards and four touchdowns in the loss.
On fourth-and-goal at the Lions 13-yard line, Myer hit Kahouch for a touchdown pass to give the Wolverines its first lead at 35-34. Myer then connected with Ben Patteson to give Wakeland a 37-34 on a two-point conversion.
Reedy forced a punt with just over a minute left in the game, and Smith eluded several Wakeland tacklers to return it for the dramatic, game-winning 88-yard return for a touchdown.
The teams combined for 922 yards of total yards and 40 first downs.
