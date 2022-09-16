Reedy

Frisco Reedy quarterback Caleb Deal, pictured in previous action, threw for two touchdown passes in Friday's 41-37 win over Frisco Wakeland.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The Frisco Reedy football team used some late-game heroics by Kaleb Smith to beat Wakeland 41-37 in a back-and-forth game at The Ford Center on Friday.

Reedy, the state's No. 8-ranked team in Class 5A Division I, jumped out to an early 14-0 first quarter lead and looked to be cruising, but Wakeland stormed back to take a 37-34 advantage in the fourth quarter.

