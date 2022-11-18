Reedy FB

Frisco Reedy kicker Jackson Runyan, pictured in previous action, kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to lift the Lions to a 30-27 area playoff win over Lancaster on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

IRVING — Frisco Reedy is on to the third round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs after topping Lancaster in thrilling fashion Friday at Irving's Joy & Ralph Ellis Stadium, 30-27, in overtime. 

Reedy erased a 21-0 deficit without scoring an offensive touchdown and didn't secure its first lead until Jackson Runyan kicked what would prove to be a game-winning 46-yard field goal in the first overtime period.

 

