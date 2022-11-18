IRVING — Frisco Reedy is on to the third round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs after topping Lancaster in thrilling fashion Friday at Irving's Joy & Ralph Ellis Stadium, 30-27, in overtime.
Reedy erased a 21-0 deficit without scoring an offensive touchdown and didn't secure its first lead until Jackson Runyan kicked what would prove to be a game-winning 46-yard field goal in the first overtime period.
With the win, the Lions advance to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs where they will face Mansfield Timberview at a time and place to be determined.
"I've never seen anything like that," said Chad Cole, Reedy head coach, of the 21-point comeback sans an offensive touchdown. "I sure haven't, but I liked it very much. The offense wasn't doing anything and somebody has to make a play to get the momentum and the defense said, 'We'll do it if the offense can't.'"
Reedy was outgained, 402-190, and had a play that lost at least 15 yards on each of its first four possessions that penetrated Lancaster territory, including one at the 6-yard line and another at the Tigers' 1-yard line.
But the Lions were able to rally thanks to forcing four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, in addition to a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Kahlil Smith's 10-yard scoring run was the lone offensive touchdown for Reedy and drew the Lions even at 27-27 with 4:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Reedy actually had a chance to move in front, however the extra point sailed wide to the left.
But Runyan would make amends in the first overtime possession, converting the long field goal to put Reeddy in front.
"What was that, a 46-yarder?" Cole asked. "I mean, wow. He's been money for three years and he's a fantastic kid and that was awesome."
Offensively, Dennis Moody gained 147 yards on 21 carries for Reedy, while AJ Jayroe paced the receivers with a 30-yard reception that set up Smith's game-tying run.
For Lancaster, Kyson Brown and Kewan Lacy rushed for 80 yards a piece and had two and one touchdowns, respectively, while Mar'Kel Porter also scored on the ground for the Tigers.
The Lions were facing an uphill battle all night after spotting the Tigers a 21-0 first-half lead.
Reedy was actually rolling on its opening possession and reached the Lancaster 8-yard line following a pair of lengthy runs by Moody.
However, the drive was derailed by a negative run followed by a bad snap that led to a 20-yard loss.
A poor snap out of the shotgun also derailed Reedy's next-best scoring opportunity, dropping the Lions from the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal all the way back to the 24-yard line on the final possession of the first half. The loss was preceded by a 14-yard reception by Moody, who hurdled a defender but was stopped just short of the goal-line.
The only points for Reedy, which had just 46 total yards in the first half, came when Connor McGrath returned an onside kick attempt 52 yards for a touchdown to trim what was a 21-0 Lancaster lead to 21-7 with 5:45 remaining in the second quarter.
Lancaster, meanwhile, racked up 221 yards in the first half, including 141 through the air, while all three scores came on the ground from 6 yards or closer.
That trend continued in the second half, but the Reedy defense made the big plays to earn the comeback.
"We had spurt where we did some good things on offense, but we really just had to reset and grind away," Cole said. "But the defense ... I mean my gosh. They were unbelievable. They played with passion and would bend but not break and just keep fighting and scratching."
Reedy now shifts its focus to a showdown with Timberview next week.
"Lancaster has great speed and pins their ears back," Cole said. "They're coming off the edge and forced us into some mistakes, but that's something we really have to clean up going into next week."
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.