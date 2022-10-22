Frisco Reedy FB vs Frisco Originial_20.JPG

Frisco Reedy running back Dennis Moody ran for 215 yards in Friday's 29-7 win over Frisco.

 Rick Rogers / Staff Photo

The Frisco Reedy football team used a bruising ground game and stifling defense to beat Frisco 29-7 on Friday night from Toyota Stadium in a battle of the top two teams in District 6-5A Division I.

Senior running back Dennis Moody carried the ball 25 times for a season-high 215 yards and a touchdown to lead the state's No. 6-ranked team to its ninth straight win.

