The Frisco Reedy football team used a bruising ground game and stifling defense to beat Frisco 29-7 on Friday night from Toyota Stadium in a battle of the top two teams in District 6-5A Division I.
Senior running back Dennis Moody carried the ball 25 times for a season-high 215 yards and a touchdown to lead the state's No. 6-ranked team to its ninth straight win.
The Lions (9-0,7-0) scored on each of their first four possessions to take a 23-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
“The numbers are great,” Moody said. “But most important is the win, and all I’m trying to do each and every game is running as hard as I can behind our great offensive line.”
On the second play from scrimmage, Caleb Deal connected with Kaleb Smith, a Texas Tech commit, on a 70-yard bomb to put Reedy on top 7-0.
After forcing a punt on Frisco’s first possession, the Lions drove 97 yards before settling for a Jackson Runyan field goal to increase the lead to 10-0 with just over four minutes left in the first quarter.
Deal found AJ Jayroe in the end zone from 6 yards out with 6:50 to go in the first half to give Reedy a 16-0 advantage.
Frisco (6-2, 5-1), meanwhile, fumbled on the ensuing possession, thwarting a promising 50-yard drive.
Moody raced in from 45 yards out with 4:42 left in the second quarter, and Runyan’s PAT put Reedy ahead 23-0.
Jaylon Archibald returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards, giving the Racoons prime field position at Reedy’s 30-yard line. On third-and-11 with 2:52 to go before intermission, Camren Gibson hit Ismael Taylor for 19-yard touchdown strike making the score 23-7.
It would be the first and last points for Frisco.
The Racoons' defense stiffened in the second half, forcing three Reedy punts and allowing just over 120 yards of total offense. But the Lions were able to control the clock with a punishing rushing attack, and two more Jackson field goals put the game out of reach at 29-7.
Gibson threw for 100 yards and a score, while Taylor hauled in five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown for the Racoons.
Deal passed for 182-yards on 16 completions and two touchdowns for Reedy. Jayroe, a Sam Houston State commit, caught four passes for 60 yards and touchdown.
Reedy looks to protect its unblemished record at 7 p.m. Thursday against Frisco Heritage at the Ford Center. Frisco faces Frisco Lone Star at 7 p.m. Friday from Toyota Stadium.
