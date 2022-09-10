Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco Lone Star

Frisco Reedy junior Kahlil Smith, right, helped the Lions pick up a 13-7 victory over state-ranked Frisco Lone Star on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Reedy scored just enough and held off a late Lone Star rally to win 13-7 in the District 6-5A Division I opener for both teams on Friday at Kuykendall Stadium.

Both squads came into the game averaging over 35 points per game, but in forcing 15 punts collectively, it was the two defenses that starred in Friday's contest.

