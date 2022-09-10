Reedy scored just enough and held off a late Lone Star rally to win 13-7 in the District 6-5A Division I opener for both teams on Friday at Kuykendall Stadium.
Both squads came into the game averaging over 35 points per game, but in forcing 15 punts collectively, it was the two defenses that starred in Friday's contest.
This was the first time in the five-year rivalry that the Lions (3-0, 1-0) prevailed over the perennial powerhouse Rangers, and they did so in grand fashion, holding Lone Star — the state’s No. 2-ranked team in Class 5A Div. I — to just 11 rushing yards and 215 total yards of offense.
“That’s a very good football team,” said Jeff Rayburn, Lone Star head coach. “We knew that coming in, so congratulations to them, because they earned it.”
Reedy took a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter when Jackson Runyan capped a 60-yard drive with a 33-yard field goal. The Rangers (2-1, 0-1) fumbled on their next possession, and Runyan’s second field goal, this one from 45 yards out, put the Lions ahead 6-0 with just over eight minutes left in the opening half.
“They have been effective this year running between the tackles,” said Chad Cole, Reedy head coach. “We wanted to clog that area up and I think we did a good job of doing so.”
Lone Star got rolling on its next possession and took a 7-6 lead at the 4:01 mark of the second quarter when Bennett Fryman connected with Chris Viveros on an 8-yard touchdown pass.
The Lions immediately answered and regained the lead at 13-7 after Dennis Moody threw a 2-yard halfback pass to Joshua Goines on the last play of the first half. Reedy’s Kahlil Smith took a hand-off up the middle and raced 45 yards on fourth-and-short to set up the trick play.
It was a back-and-forth defensive battle the rest of the game, with neither team scoring in the second half.
The Rangers were able to mount a drive late in the fourth quarter and threatened to score, but on fourth-and-long Reedy put heavy pressure on quarterback Bennett Fryman to force an incomplete pass and a turnover on downs.
Fryman led the Rangers with 200 passing yards on 11 completions and a touchdown, while Smith led all rushers with 50 yards on the ground.
“This was a great win for our program,” Cole said. “Great way to start district play and a big stepping stone for us.”
