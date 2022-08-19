Rowlett’s football program has been defined by streaks during its 26-year history.
The Eagles arrived on the scene in 1996, but did not break through to make the playoffs until 2005.
That started a run of 14 consecutive playoff appearances, one that lasted until 2018.
Rowlett has not been back to the postseason since, though it has been close.
The Eagles were once again in the hunt until the final week of the regular season a year ago before coming up just short, but in their second year under head coach Derek Alford, Rowlett is optimistic it has what it takes to start a new streak of playoff appearances.
The Eagles return 11 starters and they will lean on that senior leadership on both sides of the ball.
Senior quarterback Harris Boyd flashed his potential last season with 812 total yards in a little more than two games, but suffered a broken collarbone and was lost for the remainder of the season.
Boyd is back and has a pair of big-play targets in senior wide receiver Corey Kirkling, who was a first-team all-district honoree after recording 54 receptions for 1,074 yards and seven touchdowns, and senior James Okolo, who accounted for 1,573 total yards at both receiver and quarterback after Boyd’s injury.
To balance that passing attack, Rowlett hopes the ground game comes together and it has an anchor on the line with left tackle Jaymon Lamb, a 6-4, 280-pound senior who was a second-team all-district pick last season and who could also contribute on defense.
On that side of the ball, the Eagles should be strong in the secondary. Junior cornerback Joseph Brooks was a first-team all-district honoree after recording 72 tackles, 11 pass breakups and seven interceptions while also scoring three touchdowns on returns on special teams.
Brooks is joined by senior Jayden Ellis, who had 63 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions.
Senior Gibril Betts was a second-team linebacker last season after making 43 tackles in limited action and senior defensive tackle Curtis Johnson also received all-district recognition after making 42 tackles to go along with three sacks.
Player to Watch
Harris Boyd
Quarterback
After three straight years of missing the playoffs, the Eagles believe they can turn things around this season and Boyd figures to play a big role.
Last season, the 6-2, 195-pound senior, who does have the attention of a handful of colleges, flashed his potential when he accounted for 812 total yards of offense in a little more than two games, but he suffered a broken collarbone that ended up sidelining him for the rest of the season.
Boyd is back at full strength and looking to build off what he had started a year ago.
Varsity Schedule
|Aug. 26
|Plano East
|Homer B. Johnson Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|North Forney
|City Bank Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Naaman Forest
|Williams Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|Sachse
|Homer B. Johnson Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|Garland
|Williams Stadium
|7 p.m.
|*Sept. 30
|South Garland
|Homer B. Johnson Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 7
|Wylie
|Wylie ISD Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|North Garland
|Homer B. Johnson Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|Lakeview
|Homer B. Johnson Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|BYE
|Nov. 3
|Wylie East
|Homer B. Johnson Stadium
|7 p.m.
*Homecoming
