Sachse endured some growing pains as most new programs do when it opened in 2004.
But after breaking through and making the playoffs for the first time since, the Mustangs have been the most consistent program in Garland ISD, having qualified for the postseason in 10 of the last 11 years, including seven in a row.
With nine returning starters, as well as reinforcements from strong junior varsity and freshman teams, Sachse is poised to make another run in the fall.
Offensively, the Mustangs do have to replace quarterback Alex Orji, who accounted for 3,251 yards and 47 touchdowns a season ago.
Senior Grayson King is expected to step into the role of starting quarterback.
Senior RC Reeves returns as a starter in the backfield and should take on a larger role after rushing for 384 yards and a pair of touchdowns a year ago.
Senior Jhett Creel is the team’s leading returning receiver with 30 receptions for 271 yards and five touchdowns, sophomore Kaliq Lockett flashed big-play potential as a freshman with 13 catches for 260 yard and fives scores and Sachse will also turn to seniors Austin Phillips and Courtland Scott and sophomore Santana Quinn in the passing game.
Senior Zach Moore is a returning starter at tackle where he graded out at better than 90 percent and he will be joined by Brady Payne, Austin Smith, Kenny Nguyen and Julien Tatang.
The Mustangs return a pair of starters on the defensive line with junior end Amechi Ofili, who had 28 tackles, with six for loss, and four quarterback pressures, and senior tackle Jaron Counts, who had three sacks, while seniors Cooper Creacy and Jake Brumbaugh will also be factors.
Senior linebacker Chris Talley recorded 50 tackles, with five for loss, and four quarterback pressures, while senior Jonathan Chian and sophomore Sean Davault should also be more of a presence in the middle.
The secondary is also solid with returning starters in junior Ivory Chester and sophomore C.J. Wells, as well as Skylar Chester and Jalen Jimenez.
Player to Watch
Chris Talley
Linebacker
The Mustangs have been the best program in Garland ISD during the last decade and if they hope to continue their run of success, Talley is among the senior leaders who will make that happen.
An honorable mention selection at outside linebacker a season ago, Talley ranked among the team leaders with 50 tackles, including five for loss, and four quarterback pressures.
Varsity Schedule
Aug. 25
Coppell
Homer B. Johnson Stadium
7 p.m.
Sept. 2
Prosper
Homer B. Johnson Stadium
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Lakeview
Homer B. Johnson Stadium
7 p.m.
Sept. 16
Rowlett
Homer B. Johnson Stadium
7 p.m.
*Sept. 23
Wylie East
Homer B. Johnson Stadium
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
Naaman Forest
Williams Stadium
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
BYE
Oct. 13
Garland
Homer B. Johnson Stadium
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
South Garland
Homer B. Johnson Stadium
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
Wylie
Homer B. Johnson Stadium
7 p.m.
Nov. 4
North Garland
Williams Stadium
7 p.m.
*Homecoming
