Sachse

Sachse tallied a 7-4 record last season and finished second in District 9-6A.

 Photo courtesy of TXActionPhoto.com

Sachse endured some growing pains as most new programs do when it opened in 2004.

But after breaking through and making the playoffs for the first time since, the Mustangs have been the most consistent program in Garland ISD, having qualified for the postseason in 10 of the last 11 years, including seven in a row.

