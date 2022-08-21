The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those five high schools a similar district make-up, again slotted into 5-6A alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell while also welcoming upstart Prosper Rock Hill to Class 6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Which student-athletes will lead 5-6A football in passing, rushing and receiving this season?
David Wolman: Making preseason predictions on individual leaders for the upcoming season is definitely one of the most entertaining aspects of the job. But given the amount of talent that lies in what is widely regarded as one of the toughest districts in the state of Texas, it makes decisions like that much harder — for even the best of prognosticators.
After careful consideration, I have narrowed down my list.
Last year, Guyer senior quarterback Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma pledge) helped to lead the Wildcats to their second appearance in the state championship game over the last three seasons. Although Guyer fell short against Austin Westlake, Arnold showed all season why 247Sports has him ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the nation for the class of 2023. He threw for 3,921 yards and rushed for 659 yards with 46 total touchdowns.
Expect Arnold to put up similar numbers again this season. Guyer lost its top three statistical leaders in receiving yardage from last year's team to graduation, but senior Sutton Lee gives Arnold a proven wide receiver to throw to. Lee had 33 receptions for 380 yards with three touchdowns last year.
The aforementioned Lee is my pick to lead the district in receiving yardage, especially with opposing defenses having to respect Arnold's running abilities.
As far as early favorite to lead District 5-6A in rushing, there is a good chance that a quarterback could lead the way.
Frisco Liberty transfer Keldric Luster should make an immediate impact for McKinney. Luster was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Dallas area last season, having thrown for 3,351 yards and rushed for 1,434 yards with a whopping 52 total touchdowns. Honorable mention to Prosper senior Malik Dailey, who rushed for 838 yards for an Eagles squad that finished last season as a regional finalist.
2. What is the most anticipated district matchup on the schedule?
Matt Welch: To be fair, fans can't go wrong with any of the matchups between the district's big three of Allen, Guyer and Prosper — with an honorable mention to the annual Crosstown Showdown between McKinney and McKinney Boyd.
But it's hard to overlook any game between two teams that could very well be ranked within the state's top 10 by the time kickoff arrives, and as was the case last year at C.H. Collins Athletics Complex, expect more fireworks Oct. 20 when Allen and Guyer renew their rivalry.
The Eagles and Wildcats are once again projected to vie for the district championship — a feat Allen has accomplished each of the past 17 seasons. A few of those have come by defeating Guyer, as the perennial powerhouse Wildcats chase that elusive first-ever win over Allen.
Guyer has a team capable of exorcising those demons this season, but although the Eagles are still trying to find their footing under head coach Lee Wiginton, Allen has two months to figure itself out before taking on Guyer.
And as last year's encounter between the two teams showed, the version of Allen that fans see in early September can look starkly different from the one that comes to Denton in October.
3. What is the likelihood of the same four playoff teams from 2021 making the football postseason this year?
Matt Welch: As a refresher, Allen, Guyer, Prosper and McKinney Boyd all qualified for the playoffs last season — the second straight year that those four programs represented 5-6A in the postseason.
That the district maintained that level of continuity despite its depth was a bit surprising, and there should be several other viable contenders for one of those four playoff berths this fall.
Keep an eye on McKinney and Denton Braswell, in particular. There has already been plenty written on the potential for McKinney during this series, and the Bengals should be a handful once again with their leading passer (Keegan Byrd), rusher (Jaylon Burton) and receiver (Ja'Ryan Wallace) all back this season, plus the majority of their defensive starters.
Allen, Guyer and Prosper more or less get the benefit of the doubt after having advanced at least three rounds deep each of the past two postseasons while in 5-6A, but there's enough parity elsewhere in the district to where either Braswell or McKinney making a move into the top four is in play — although that could prove easier said than done with Boyd still looking strong under first-year head coach Daniel Foster.
4. Make one bold prediction for the 2022-23 school year in 5-6A athletics.
Matt Welch: In just two years of varsity athletics, Prosper Rock Hill has grown up quickly. The Blue Hawks have made at least one playoff appearance in eight of the nine bracket sports, and during just the 2021-22 school year made deep postseason runs in softball (state semifinals), boys basketball (regional quarterfinals) and girls soccer (regional quarterfinals).
Rock Hill did so while navigating a fairly challenging region, and the call here is that'll make for a strong transition to competition in 5-6A — so much so that I'll project the Blue Hawks to win multiple district championships in their first-ever school year as a 6A program.
It'll be tough while competing against the likes of Prosper, Allen and Guyer, but Rock Hill has a chance to make a strong first impression in softball and swimming, in particular. The Lady Blue Hawks return the majority of the lineup from their state semifinalist team on the diamond and numerous contributors from a girls swim team that finished second in the 5A state meet last winter.
David Wolman: Sometimes heartbreak could serve as the springboard for better things to come.
That is the feeling that I sense around the Little Elm baseball team. This spring, the Lobos won their last three games of the regular season to force a one-game, play-in contest against McKinney Boyd with the winner clinching the final playoff berth from 5-6A.
Little Elm comes into the 2023 season with one of the deepest starting pitching rotations in the district, led by seniors Brayden Howard and juniors Roman Robinson and Caden Richardson. The Lobos will also welcome back junior center fielder Kendyl Johnson, who is the reigning 5-6A defensive player of the year, in addition to junior catcher Ben Heathcock and senior first baseman Leonard Irvin.
