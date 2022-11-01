featured spotlight See which local HS football games are being rescheduled ahead of severe weather By Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman | Star Local Media Nov 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email With more inclement weather in the forecast for Friday, high school football teams across the Metroplex are shifting their games to Thursday. Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The final week of high school football's regular season is undergoing a sizable schedule change, as teams shift games to Thursday night in anticipation of potential inclement weather on Friday.Below is a rundown of the current schedule of Thursday night football games in Star Local Media's coverage area. As our sports staff learns of anymore changes, this schedule will be updated.District 5-6AMcKinney at Prosper, 7 p.m. at Children's Health StadiumAllen at Little Elm, 7 p.m. at Little Elm ISD Athletic ComplexProsper Rock Hill at Denton Guyer, 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic ComplexDenton Braswell at McKinney Boyd, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD StadiumDistrict 6-6APlano at Coppell, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols FieldPlano East at Marcus, 7 p.m. at Marauder StadiumFlower Mound at Plano West, 7 p.m. at Clark StadiumHebron at Lewisville, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith StadiumDistrict 9-6AWylie East at Rowlett, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson StadiumSachse vs. North Garland, 7 p.m. at Williams StadiumDistrict 10-6ARoyse City at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m. at Hanby StadiumDistrict 5-5A Division ICarrollton Newman Smith vs. Carrollton R.L. Turner, 7 p.m. at Standridge StadiumDistrict 6-5A Division IFrisco vs. Frisco Wakeland, 7 p.m. at Kuykendall StadiumFrisco Centennial vs. Frisco Lebanon Trail, 7 p.m. at Toyota StadiumFrisco Heritage vs. Frisco Lone Star, 7 p.m. at Allen's Eagle StadiumNote: Frisco Liberty vs. Sherman will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at The Ford Center at The StarDistrict 7-5A Division IMcKinney North at North Mesquite, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial StadiumWest Mesquite at Longview, 7 p.m. at Lobo StadiumDistrict 3-5A Division IICarrollton Creekview at Argyle, 7 p.m. at Eagle StadiumFrisco Emerson vs. Frisco Independence, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The StarDenton at Lake Dallas, 7 p.m. at Falcon StadiumDistrict 7-5A Division IIMesquite Poteet at Denison, 7 p.m. at Munson StadiumMelissa at Lovejoy, 7:30 p.m. at Leopard StadiumDistrict 7-4A Division IFrisco Panther Creek at Celina, 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat FieldDistrict 6-4A Division IILincoln at Sunnyvale, 7 p.m. at Raider StadiumTAPPSParish Episcopal at Prestonwood Christian, 7 p.m. at Lion StadiumMcKinney Christian at Bullard Brook Hill 7 p.m. at Herrington StadiumNote: Dallas Christian's game, originally scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled due to a forfeit by its opponent, Shelton 