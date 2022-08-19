Marcus vs Plano West

Plano West will look to halt a run of three consecutive District 6-6A championships won by the Marcus football team.

For the past three seasons, the District 6-6A championship has taken up residence at Marcus High School. And although 6-6A has developed a penchant for parity in the two years pitting Lewisville ISD opposite Plano ISD and Coppell, wresting the district title from the Marauders won't come easy.

Marcus has a wealth of skill position talent back to lead its latest championship defense, but they'll endure their share of worthy challengers along the way.

