For the past three seasons, the District 6-6A championship has taken up residence at Marcus High School. And although 6-6A has developed a penchant for parity in the two years pitting Lewisville ISD opposite Plano ISD and Coppell, wresting the district title from the Marauders won't come easy.
Marcus has a wealth of skill position talent back to lead its latest championship defense, but they'll endure their share of worthy challengers along the way.
Lewisville submitted a memorable 2021 by advancing to the regional finals, while Hebron and Flower Mound rounded out an all-LISD playoff field from 6-6A last season. All three programs graduated accomplished senior classes, with Hebron breaking in a new head coach for the first time since its high school opened following the retirement of Brian Brazil and subsequent hiring of John Towels III.
Count Coppell and Plano East among the 6-6A teams welcoming new head coaches as well, with Wichita Falls Hirschi's Antonio Wiley leading the Cowboys and Woodrow Wilson's Tony Benedetto taking charge with the Panthers.
Plano and Plano West, meanwhile, have their sights set on bounce-back years after all of PISD finished outside the playoff picture in 2021.
Five Games to Watch
East at Plano
Sept. 23: The most storied rivalry in Plano ISD athletics is renewed at the very start of the 6-6A schedule, with Plano and East squaring off for the 40th time in their storied histories. Recent history has favored the Wildcats in this matchup, with Plano winning its past four meetings against East, but the Panthers will have plenty of motivation to reverse that trend in their first PISD rivalry game under new head coach Tony Benedetto.
Flower Mound at Marcus
Sept. 30: The annual Mound Showdown seldom disappoints, no matter the records between these two programs. Although Marcus wound up capturing a third straight district title last season, its lone setback came at the hands of the rival Jaguars in a 17-14 defeat. Marcus is the 6-6A favorite once again, but Flower Mound can't be overlooked in this one given the series' history. In their past 18 meetings, the Jaguars and Marauders are 9-9.
Marcus at Lewisville
Oct. 21: The annual Battle of the Axe has had much more than rivalry bragging rights at stake in recent years, with the Marauders and Farmers both finishing tied atop the 6-6A standings last season. However, it was Marcus' 40-27 victory over Lewisville that wound up deciding the district championship and similar stakes could be on the line when the two district rivals lock horns this season. The Marauders have an electric passing attack and that should pair well opposite the Farmers' veteran secondary.
Hebron at Coppell
Oct. 21: This late-season ballgame pits two perennial playoff contenders who will be under new leadership during the 2022 season, with Coppell led by Antonio Wiley and Hebron led by John Towels III. No matter the coaches, no matter the players, the Cowboys and Hawks tend to bring the goods in a matchup where three of the past four meetings have been decided by eight points or less. Expect both to be in playoff contention when this mid-October clash arrives.
Hebron at Lewisville
Nov. 4: A rematch from one of the more entertaining games of the 2021 season, as a back-and-forth encounter culminated in a walk-off Hail Mary by the Farmers for a 37-35 victory. Like that meeting, this will be the regular-season finale for both teams, and given the familiarity and pedigree between the two Lewisville ISD rivals, another thrilling showdown could very well be in the cards.
