Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1
By Matt Welch | Star Local Media
Aug 26, 2023

McKinney began its season on a winning note Thursday, defeating Longview 23-21.

Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 1.

Thursday's Results
Frisco 24, Fort Worth Brewer 6
Frisco Centennial 38, Richardson 29
Frisco Heritage 41, W.T. White 14
Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Princeton 23
Frisco Wakeland 21, Grapevine 13
Lake Highlands 35, Mesquite Poteet 7
Lakeview Centennial 28, Frisco Memorial 7
McKinney 23, Longview 21
Mesquite Horn 36, Plano West 12
Newman Smith 39, Denton 7
Texarkana Texas 48, Frisco Lone Star 40

Friday's Results
Argyle Liberty Christian 48, Prestonwood Christian 19
Arlington 27, Mesquite 20
Arlington Bowie 22, Little Elm 7
Celina 40, Paris 9
Coppell 44, Sachse 41
Corsicana 31, Frisco Liberty 10
Dallas Christian 48, Bishop Dunne 0
DeSoto 39, Allen 7
Flower Mound 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 31
Frisco Emerson 69, Hillcrest 3
Frisco Legacy Christian 42, HSAA 7
Frisco Panther Creek 48, Frisco Independence 7
Frisco Reedy 37, Azle 14
Granbury 43, Creekview 12
Hebron 39, Jesuit 34
Highland Park 56, Marcus 24
John Paul II 23, Cistercian 20
Justin Northwest 21, Prosper Rock Hill 13
Kimball 29, West Mesquite 7
Lake Dallas 38, Greenville 7
Lewisville 50, Naaman Forest 7
North Mesquite 28, North Garland 25
Red Oak 19, The Colony 16
South Garland 63, R.L. Turner 34
Sunnyvale 24, Aubrey 21
Plano East 48, Rowlett 14
Prosper 42, Euless Trinity 41
Prosper Walnut Grove 57, Malvern (Ark.) 54
Temple 57, McKinney Boyd 34
Trophy Club Byron Nelson 54, Plano 13

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
