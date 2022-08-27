Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Aug 27, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McKinney North's Kyler Moore (12) scores against Garland High School on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at McKinney ISD Stadium. The North Bulldogs won the game 38-10. Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High school football season is officially underway, and here's a look around the local gridiron as to how teams throughout the area fared in Week 1.Thursday's ResultsCoppell 56, Sachse 27Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28Frisco Emerson 41, Hillcrest 34Frisco Heritage 28, WT White 0Frisco Lone Star 38, Texarkana Texas 33Granbury 37, Carrollton Creekview 14Grapevine 49, Frisco Wakeland 28Keller Fossil Ridge 37, Flower Mound 21McKinney North 38, Garland 10Mesquite Horn 41, Plano West 35Prosper 17, Euless Trinity 13South Garland 40, Carrollton R.L. Turner 21Trophy Club Byron Nelson 41, Plano 13West Mesquite 37, Kimball 12Friday's ResultsArgyle Liberty Christian 28, Prestonwood Christian 7Arlington 40, Mesquite 37Aubrey 28, Sunnyvale 24Carrollton Newman Smith 43, Denton 42Celina 45, Paris 14Dallas Christian 34, Bishop Dunne 21Frisco 36, Fort Worth Brewer 7Frisco Centennial 31, Richardson 0Frisco Independence 49, Frisco Panther Creek 14Frisco Legacy Christian 49, HSAA 0Frisco Memorial 30, Lakeview Centennial 28Frisco Reedy 69, Azle 27Highland Park 38, Marcus 24Irving Cistercian 51, John Paul II 0Jesuit 38, Hebron 7Justin Northwest 44, Prosper Rock Hill 14Lake Dallas 34, Greenville 7Lake Highlands 21, Mesquite Poteet 0Lewisville 28, Naaman Forest 6Little Elm 42, Arlington Bowie 41Longview 36, McKinney Boyd 10Plano East 31, Rowlett 27Princeton 14, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7Red Oak 51, The Colony 43St. John Bosco 52, Allen 14Saturday's GamesTemple at McKinney, 1 p.m. at McKinney ISD StadiumNorth Mesquite at North Garland, 2 p.m. at Williams StadiumCollege Station at Lovejoy, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium (Allen) For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesquite Frisco Mckinney Football Season Christianity Hydrography Politics High School South Red Oak North Garland Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Special Section Get in the game with Star Local Media's 2022 High School Football Preview 48 pages of previews, players to watch and so much more! Click to get in the game! Most Popular High School Football Stories McKinney North, Mesquite ISD duo dealt travel-heavy 7-5A Div. II district Opening number: A look at Week 1 matchups for Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD football The Pick-It Line: Previews and predictions for 10 of the area's top high school football games District of doom: Guyer, Allen, Prosper headline 5-6A; Rock Hill makes the jump to 6A Season's greetings: Football stat leaders in 5-6A, marquee matchups, and more Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
