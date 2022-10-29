high school football mckinney vs denton guyer

McKinney senior Dylan Rhodes, right, and the Lions had a tough go against Peyton Bowen and unbeaten Denton Guyer on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Matt Pearce

Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 10.

Thursday's Results

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments