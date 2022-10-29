featured spotlight Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 10 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McKinney senior Dylan Rhodes, right, and the Lions had a tough go against Peyton Bowen and unbeaten Denton Guyer on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Matt Pearce Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 10.Thursday's ResultsCelina 38, Pinkston 7Denton Guyer 42, McKinney 21Flower Mound Marcus 31, Plano 14Frisco Independence 19, Lake Dallas 14Frisco Memorial 39, Creekview 0Frisco Reedy 32, Frisco Heritage 31Friday's ResultsCaddo Mills 30, Sunnyvale 14Coppell 39, Flower Mound 21Forney 20, McKinney North 6Frisco Lebanon Trail 37, Frisco Liberty 23Frisco Panther Creek 59, Carrollton Ranchview 7Grapevine Faith Christian 17, Frisco Legacy Christian 10Hebron 35, Plano West 32Lancaster 43, North Mesquite 15Lewisville 38, Plano East 14Little Elm 29, Denton Braswell 28Lovejoy 63, Greenville 13McKinney Boyd 21, Prosper Rock Hill 17Prosper 29, Allen 24Rockwall 22, Mesquite 0Sherman 33, Frisco Wakeland 28Terrell 42, Mesquite Poteet 7The Colony 59, Saginaw 3W.T. White 21, Newman Smith 18Wylie 19, Sachse 17 For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesquite Frisco Mckinney Football Season Christianity Hydrography Politics High School South Red Oak North Garland Gridiron School American Football Sport Football Team Result Arlington Lebanon Rowlett Zoology Look Law Denton Transports Liberty Fare Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular High School Football Stories Football Roundup: Lewisville survives Plano West on game-winning FG; FM tops East Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6 Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 7 Football Roundup: Plano wins 'city championship'; Allen, Prosper roll into bye week on high notes Collin County Football Roundup: McKinney North rallies for dizzying 3OT win; Lovejoy holds off Crandall Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads TURRENTINE WILD SALSA BANK OZK BANK OZK CHARLES SMITH FUNERA DUNGANS FLOORS ROLLING OAKS TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN Bulletin
