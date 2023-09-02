featured spotlight Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 2 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Sep 2, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A high-profile non-district game between Lewisville and Highland Park went down to the wire, with the Scots holding off the Farmers for a 21-18 victory. Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 2.Thursday's ResultsFrisco Wakeland 34, Fort Worth Brewer 27Greenville 35, Frisco Liberty 2Gunter 64, Prosper Walnut Grove 24Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 3North Forney 42, Rowlett 14Plano 33, Keller Central 7R.L. Turner 76, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis 19Trophy Club Byron Nelson 62, McKinney Boyd 3West Mesquite 17, Mesquite Poteet 14Friday's ResultsBurleson Centennial 14, Frisco 13Celina 77, Bishop Lynch 41Coppell 44, South Grand Prairie 34First Baptist 78, McKinney Christian 41Flower Mound 41, Lake Highlands 21Forney 62, Frisco Memorial 0Frisco Emerson 41, Woodrow Wilson 21Frisco Heritage 50, Frisco Independence 3Frisco Lone Star 42, Burleson 7Frisco Panther Creek 42, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 12Frisco Reedy 34, Denison 7Highland Park 21, Lewisville 18Houston CE King 45, Allen 28John Paul II 17, Fort Worth Lake Country Christian 14Justin Northwest 31, McKinney North 28Keller 46, Plano West 0Keller Timber Creek 21, Prosper Rock Hill 14Lovejoy 42, Argyle 14McKinney 35, Richardson Berkner 14Mesquite 29, North Mesquite 9Mesquite Horn 38, Arlington Bowie 13Monroe Ouachita Christian (La.) 17, Dallas Christian 14Newman Smith 56, Creekview 14Northeast Eaton 48, Little Elm 13Plano East 42, Naaman Forest 19Prestonwood Christian 21, Houston Second Baptist 17Prosper 49, Sachse 13Royse City 49, The Colony 35Southlake Carroll 57, Marcus 15Terrell 41, Sunnyvale 24Van Alstyne 36, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29Wylie 21, Hebron 16 For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. 