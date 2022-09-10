featured spotlight Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Sep 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Allen defeated Arlington 27-16 in non-district action on Friday at Choctaw Stadium. Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 3.Thursday's ResultsFrisco Heritage 19, Frisco Wakeland 13McKinney North 59, Frisco Memorial 28North Crowley 28, Lovejoy 20Naaman Forest 33, Rowlett 22Friday's ResultsAllen 27, Arlington Martin 16Arlington Bowie 34, Plano 28Birdville 56, Carrollton RL Turner 3Celina 60, Legacy School of Sports Science 22Cistercian 47, Frisco Legacy Christian 0Coppell 44, Keller Timber Creek 38Dallas Christian 58, First Baptist 0Forney 59, Mesquite Poteet 0Frisco 63, Frisco Liberty 7Frisco Centennial 14, Sherman 7Frisco Emerson 50, Frisco Panther Creek 28Frisco Independence 31, Skyline 15Frisco Reedy 13, Frisco Lone Star 7Hebron 54, Northwest Eaton 40Horn 43, Tyler 6Lake Dallas 41, Princeton 17Lake Worth 30, Carrollton Creekview 10Lakeview Centennial 34, Sachse 28Lewisville 44, Mesquite 7Marcus 30, Euless Trinity 20McKinney 49, Flower Mound 21North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14Plano East 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28Plano West 24, McKinney Boyd 21Prestonwood Christian 42, Little Elm 41Prosper 19, Rockwall 11Sunnyvale 42, Carter 18West Mesquite 56, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 17 For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesquite Frisco Mckinney Football Season Christianity Hydrography Politics High School South Red Oak North Garland Gridiron School American Football Sport Football Team Result Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Special Section Get in the game with Star Local Media's 2022 High School Football Preview 48 pages of previews, players to watch and so much more! Click to get in the game! Most Popular High School Football Stories Football Roundup: McKinney North RB has historic night; bounce-back wins galore for area teams Carroll stars shine in win over Marcus Plano East offense lights it up again; Panthers outlast Naaman in shootout Week 2 Football Recap: Coppell wins on late score; The Colony falls to Royse City Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Coppell’s Jack Fishpaw Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. This Week's Print Ads WINDOW NATION WINDOW NATION TURRENTINE ROLLING OAKS CITY OF LEWISVILLE RIVER OF LIFE CHURCH WINDOW NATION HOBBY LOBBY Bulletin
