Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Sep 9, 2023

Frisco Lone Star and Frisco Reedy waged an instant classic on Thursday, won by the Rangers as time expired, 35-32. Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 3.

Thursday's Results
Birdville 48, R.L. Turner 18
Euless Trinity 59, Marcus 49
Frisco Centennial 49, Sherman 34
Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Reedy 32
Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 21
Sachse 31, Lakeview Centennial 7
West Mesquite 45, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 6

Friday's Results
Allen 51, Arlington Martin 31*
Arlington Bowie 34, Plano 29 (game postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday)
Celina 38, Prosper Walnut Grove 35
Coppell 21, Keller Timber Creek 14*
Dallas Christian 37, Tolar 6
Forney 53, Mesquite Poteet 0*
Frisco 35, Frisco Liberty 0
Frisco Emerson 48, Frisco Panther Creek 31
Frisco Legacy Chrisian 38, Cistercian 0
Hebron 21, Northwest Eaton 17*
Lake Dallas 38, Princeton 0*
Lake Worth 43, Creekview 28
Lewisville 36, Mesquite 0*
Little Elm 28, Prestonwood 14 (game ruled a draw)
McKinney 30, Flower Mound 13
McKinney Boyd 28, Plano West 28 (game to be resumed at 3 p.m. Saturday)
McKinney North 63, Frisco Memorial 7
North Crowley 43, Lovejoy 20
North Forney 34, North Mesquite 14*
Prosper Rock Hill 42, Plano East 14
Rockwall 47, Prosper 41
Sunnyvale 22, Dallas Carter 14*
The Colony 48, Fort Worth South Hills 7*
Tyler 27, Mesquite Horn 12*

*Game called early due to inclement weather

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.
