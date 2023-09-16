featured spotlight Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Sep 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Allen opened its District 5-6A campaign in resounding fashion on Friday, topping McKinney Boyd 63-7. Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 4.Thursday's ResultsFrisco Heritage 37, Frisco Liberty 14Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Wakeland 28Mansfield Timberview 71, R.L. Turner 7McKinney North 28, Lancaster 21Mesquite Horn 21, Arlington 7Springtown 35, Creekview 21Friday's ResultsAllen 63, McKinney Boyd 7Burleson Centennial 33, The Colony 14Celina 42, Anna 40Dallas Christian 41, Bishop Lynch 28Denton Braswell 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14Forney 69, West Mesquite 0Fort Worth All Saints 34, Prestonwood 27Fort Worth Southwest Christian 21, John Paul II 14Frisco 42, Frisco Centennial 0Frisco Emerson 62, Mount Pleasant 0Frisco Legacy Christian 28, St. Mark's 0Frisco Panther Creek 31, Aubrey 7Lovejoy 34, Terrell 20McKinney 51, Little Elm 10McKinney Christian 58, Lewisville Founders Classical 22Mesquite 35, Arlington Lamar 17Newman Smith 35, Birdville 30Palestine 56, Prosper Walnut Grove 35Pittsburg 43, Frisco Independence 35Princeton 27, Mesquite Poteet 21Prosper 31, Denton Guyer 28Sachse 45, Rowlett 7Sherman 44, Frisco Lebanon Trail 20Sunnyvale 37, Ferris 19Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 21Tyler 21, North Mesquite 6 Featured Local Savings For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesquite Frisco Mckinney Football Season Christianity Hydrography Politics High School South Red Oak North Garland Gridiron School American Football Sport Football Team Result Arlington Lebanon Rowlett Zoology Look Law Denton Transports Sports Religion School Systems Games And Toys Featured Local Savings Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Staying in the family: Wilkerson to take over the reigns of The Colony softball program from mother Texas high school football state rankings (Week of Sept. 11) The Pick-It Line: Previews and predictions for 10 of the area's top high school football games Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney Boyd's Marcus Johnson Star Local News Stories McKinney High School coach returned to duties as of Sept. 9 Frisco police respond to burglaries and more between Sept. 4-10 Allen High School student celebrates $659,100 grant from BEST of Texas Robotics with team Backup QB sparks McKinney Boyd to two-day OT win over Plano West Thanksgiving-themed movie filmed in Celina slated for November release Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads OXFORD GLEN BANK OZK TEXAS LOTTO PEGGY'S BOOKKEEPING BANK OZK BANK OZK BANK OZK DUNGANS FLOORS Bulletin
