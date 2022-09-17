MCKINNEY HIGH LITTLE ELM FBO KB

McKinney High's Makhi Frazier (0) dives over the goal line for a touchdown against the Little Elm Lobos on Friday, September 16, 2022 at McKinney ISD Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 4.

Thursday's Results

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments