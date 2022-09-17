featured spotlight Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Sep 17, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McKinney High's Makhi Frazier (0) dives over the goal line for a touchdown against the Little Elm Lobos on Friday, September 16, 2022 at McKinney ISD Stadium. Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 4.Thursday's ResultsBirdville 44, Carrollton Newman Smith 6Frisco 24, Frisco Centennial 10Frisco Emerson 34, Mount Pleasant 17Sherman 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3Friday's ResultsAllen 52, McKinney Boyd 24Anna 28, Celina 25Arlington 32, Mesquite Horn 28Aubrey 68, Frisco Panther Creek 0Burleson Centennial 49, The Colony 10Dallas Christian 34, Bishop Lynch 14Denton Guyer 23, Prosper 6Forney 43, West Mesquite 14Fort Worth Southwest Christian 63, John Paul II 0Frisco Heritage 43, Frisco Liberty 10Frisco Independence 24, Pittsburg 13Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Wakeland 37Lake Dallas 57, Grand Prairie 27Lancaster 74, McKinney North 7Lovejoy 59, Terrell 7Mansfield Timberview 63, Carrollton R.L. Turner 6McKinney 49, Little Elm 16Mesquite 26, Arlington Lamar 15Mesquite Poteet 14, Princeton 10Prestonwood Christian 24, Fort Worth All Saints 21Prosper Rock Hill 50, Denton Braswell 49Sachse 48, Rowlett 41Springtown 39, Carrollton Creekview 14St. Mark's 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 14Sunnyvale 43, Ferris 14Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 28Tyler 27, North Mesquite 23 For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesquite Frisco Mckinney Football Season Christianity Hydrography Politics High School South Red Oak North Garland Gridiron School American Football Sport Football Team Result Arlington Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Special Section Get in the game with Star Local Media's 2022 High School Football Preview 48 pages of previews, players to watch and so much more! Click to get in the game! Most Popular High School Football Stories Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3 Football Roundup: McKinney North RB has historic night; bounce-back wins galore for area teams Football Roundup: Marcus, Prosper pick up big wins; dramatic night for Plano ISD schools McKinney North's balanced, explosive offense too much for Frisco Memorial Carroll stars shine in win over Marcus Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. This Week's Print Ads TURRENTINE JOANN TURRENTINE CITY OF LEWISVILLE BANK OZK WINDOW NATION POOR RICHARD'S CAFE CHARLES SMITH FUNERA Bulletin
