Coppell vs Plano West

Coppell got the better of Plano West in Friday's District 6-6A opener, 46-35.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 5.

Thursday's Results

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments