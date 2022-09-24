featured spotlight Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 5 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Sep 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coppell got the better of Plano West in Friday's District 6-6A opener, 46-35. Photo courtesy of Alex Lee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 5.Thursday's ResultsArgyle 51, Frisco Memorial 13Celina 56, Carrollton Ranchview 0Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7Frisco Heritage 28, Frisco Centennial 21Mansfield Timberview 56, Carrollton Newman Smith 8McKinney North 34, Tyler 13Mesquite Horn 35, North Forney 25Friday's ResultsAllen 43, Denton Braswell 7Arlington Pantego Christian 24, Frisco Legacy Christian 20Carrollton R.L. Turner 35, Molina 28Coppell 46, Plano West 35Crandall 54, Mesquite Poteet 7Denton Guyer 49, Little Elm 21Denton Ryan 24, The Colony 10Flower Mound Marcus 23, Hebron 21Frisco Emerson 47, Denton 13Frisco Panther Creek 50, North Dallas 9Frisco Reedy 59, Frisco Liberty 7Frisco Wakeland 38, Frisco Lone Star 10Garland 19, Rowlett 0Houston St. Thomas 42, John Paul II 0Lake Dallas 59, Carrollton Creekview 14Lewisville 28, Flower Mound 21Lovejoy 51, Denison 7McKinney 45, McKinney Boyd 28Mesquite 37, Tyler Legacy 14North Mesquite 30, West Mesquite 24Plano 33, Plano East 22Prestonwood Christian 44, San Antonio Cornerstone 7Prosper 49, Prosper Rock Hill 0Wylie East 45, Sachse 17 For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesquite Frisco Mckinney Football Season Christianity Hydrography Politics High School South Red Oak North Garland Gridiron School American Football Sport Football Team Result Arlington Lebanon Rowlett Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular High School Football Stories Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3 Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4 Football Roundup: McKinney North RB has historic night; bounce-back wins galore for area teams Football Roundup: Marcus, Prosper pick up big wins; dramatic night for Plano ISD schools Football Roundup: Rock Hill wins thriller, Celina edged late by Anna Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin. This Week's Print Ads HIRSCH'S MEATS TURRENTINE CITY OF CARROLLTON CITY OF COPPELL TURRENTINE ROLLING OAKS BANK OZK DART Bulletin
