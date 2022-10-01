featured spotlight Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Oct 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lewisville senior Gerrod Gibbs (10) brings down Coppell senior Malkam Wallace (5) during Friday's District 6-6A ballgame. Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 6.Thursday's ResultsCarrollton R.L. Turner 35, Sunset 8Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10Frisco Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14Friday's ResultsAledo 52, The Colony 7Allen 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14Argyle Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0Carrollton Newman Smith 52, Molina 13Colleyville Covenant Christian 38, McKinney Christian 13Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7Flower Mound Marcus 30, Flower Mound 21Fort Worth Christian 35, Dallas Christian 24Frisco 52, Sherman 9Frisco Emerson 56, Carrollton Creekview 10Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7Hebron 35, Plano East 23Lake Dallas 54, Frisco Memorial 48Lewisville 38, Coppell 3McKinney 60, Denton Braswell 51Naaman Forest 39, Sachse 13Plano 30, Plano West 17Prosper 59, Little Elm 6Rockwall 37, Mesquite Horn 34Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7Rowlett 49, South Garland 14Wilmer-Hutchins 27, Frisco Panther Creek 21 For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesquite Frisco Mckinney Football Season Christianity Hydrography Politics High School South Red Oak North Garland Gridiron School American Football Sport Football Team Result Arlington Lebanon Rowlett Zoology Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular High School Football Stories Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6 Farmers run over Coppell, roll to 38-3 rout R.L. Turner making gains following first back-to-back wins in 6 years Marauders win wild one, top rival Flower Mound Football Roundup: Marcus, Lewisville survive 6-6A rivalry bouts; McKinney enjoys historic Crosstown win Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads NEAT DRY CLEANING UNITED SUPERMARKETS BANK OZK BANK OZK VALENTINE PREMIER RO CELINA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FROST BANK STEELE DENTAL Bulletin
