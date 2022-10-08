featured spotlight Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 7 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Oct 8, 2022 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Frisco Emerson distanced from Frisco Memorial in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten on Friday with a 40-30 victory. Photo courtesy of Cody Thorn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 7.Thursday's ResultsCarter 26, Frisco Panther Creek 2Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29Frisco Wakeland 59, Frisco Liberty 21Lovejoy 70, Princeton 0McKinney North 34, West Mesquite 14Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10Friday's ResultsArgyle 30, Lake Dallas 14Carrollton Newman Smith 72, Sunset 14Celina 73, North Dallas 0Coppell 38, Flower Mound Marcus 14Dallas Christian 47, Covenant School 7Flower Mound 48, Plano East 31Frisco Emerson 40, Frisco Memorial 30Frisco Heritage 13, Sherman 6Frisco Independence 28, Carrollton Creekview 0Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Centennial 0Lewisville 15, Plano West 14Lufkin 28, North Mesquite 14Mesquite Horn 24, Mesquite 16Plano 28, Hebron 13Prestonwood Christian 39, Trinity Christian-Addison 14Richland 63, Carrollton R.L. Turner 7Sunnyvale 35, Quinlan Ford 21The Colony 30, Fort Worth Brewer 7Wylie 30, Rowlett 10 For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesquite Frisco Mckinney Football Season Christianity Hydrography Politics High School South Red Oak North Garland Gridiron School American Football Sport Football Team Result Arlington Lebanon Rowlett Zoology Look Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular High School Football Stories Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6 Football Roundup: Plano wins 'city championship'; Allen, Prosper roll into bye week on high notes R.L. Turner making gains following first back-to-back wins in 6 years The plot thickens: Lewisville's run game, Plano's road to the playoffs, and more as 6-6A play heats up Farmers run over Coppell, roll to 38-3 rout Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads TURRENTINE FRISCO PRAYER BREAKFAST CITY OF COPPELL TRACY'LASH & NAIL SPA TURRENTINE COPPELL FAMILY DENTISTRY WILD SALSA MERLE NORMAN Bulletin
