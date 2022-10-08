Emerson FB

Frisco Emerson distanced from Frisco Memorial in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten on Friday with a 40-30 victory.

 Photo courtesy of Cody Thorn

Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 7.

Thursday's Results

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments