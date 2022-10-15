featured spotlight Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 8 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media Oct 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email McKinney North junior Jayden Walker finds the end zone during the Bulldogs' 53-51 overtime victory on Friday over Lufkin. Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 8.Thursday's ResultsArgyle 24, Frisco Emerson 10Frisco 20, Frisco Heritage 17Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14Frisco Panther Creek 49, Pinkston 21Mesquite Poteet 29, Greenville 27Prosper 49, McKinney Boyd 16Richland 45, Carrollton Newman Smith 15Sachse 48, Garland 29Friday's ResultsAllen 31, McKinney 28Bryan Adams 46, Carrollton R.L. Turner 21Celina 37, Wilmer-Hutchins 17Coppell 49, Plano East 14Denton 39, Carrollton Creekview 27Flower Mound Marcus 42, Plano West 20Frisco Independence 36, Frisco Memorial 16Frisco Reedy 42, Sherman 6Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 14Hebron 38, Flower Mound 14Justin Northwest 35, The Colony 29Lewisville 42, Plano 14Longview 42, North Mesquite 19Lovejoy 49, Crandall 35McKinney North 53, Lufkin 51Mesquite Horn 24, Tyler Legacy 16Prestonwood Christian 42, Fort Worth Nolan 7Prosper Rock Hill 21, Little Elm 0Rowlett 27, North Garland 26Royse City 43, Mesquite 38Sunnyvale 58, Roosevelt 13Tyler 21, West Mesquite 0 For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesquite Frisco Mckinney Football Season Christianity Hydrography Politics High School South Red Oak North Garland Gridiron School American Football Sport Football Team Result Arlington Lebanon Rowlett Zoology Look Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular High School Football Stories Football Roundup: Lewisville survives Plano West on game-winning FG; FM tops East Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 6 Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 7 Football Roundup: Plano wins 'city championship'; Allen, Prosper roll into bye week on high notes R.L. Turner making gains following first back-to-back wins in 6 years Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads COLONY CHIRO BANK OZK CAMBRIDGE COURT MERLE NORMAN BANK OZK Star Local Media ROMEO MUSIC Star Local Media Bulletin
