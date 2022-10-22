Lewisville vs Marcus

In the annual Battle of the Axe, Lewisville outlasted Marcus for a 17-14 victory.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 9.

Thursday's Results

Mesquite 49, North Forney 28

Check out these photos of Friday's game that saw Mesquite claim a 49-28 victory over North Forney at E.H. Hanby Stadium. 

1 of 10

Sachse vs South Garland Photos

1 of 6