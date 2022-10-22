Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 9.
W.T. White 53, Carrollton R.L. Turner 6
Denton 38, Frisco Memorial 35
Frisco Centennial 38, Frisco Liberty 13
Sachse 51, South Garland 12
Argyle 35, Frisco Independence 10
Carrollton Newman Smith 55, Bryan Adams 14
Covenant School 48, McKinney Christian 7
Dallas Christian 62, Bullard Brook Hill 14
Flower Mound 51, Plano 41
Forney 35, North Mesquite 19
Frisco Emerson 24, Lake Dallas 20
Frisco Lone Star 48, Sherman 7
Frisco Reedy 29, Frisco 7
Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
Longview 49, McKinney North 7
Lovejoy 70, Mesquite Poteet 3
McKinney 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10
McKinney Boyd 55, Little Elm 46
Mesquite 49, North Forney 28
Mesquite Horn 25, Rockwall-Heath 14
Plano West 31, Plano East 28
Prestonwood Christian 57, Bishop Lynch 17
Prosper 59, Denton Braswell 14
Rowlett 21, Lakeview Centennial 6
Sunnyvale 45, Wills Point 0
Down to the wire: Photos from Plano West's entertaining battle with rival Plano East
All the action from McKinney Boyd's shootout with Little Elm, McKinney North's battle with No. 1 Longview
Check out photos from McKinney's big win over Rock Hill
Frisco ISD Showdown: Frisco Reedy remains undefeated in district play with win over Frisco
Here they come: Photos from Flower Mound's big win over Plano