Jack Fishpaw

Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw threw for 328 yards and rushed for 83 yards with five total touchdowns in a week-one 56-27 win over Sachse.

 Photo courtesy of Brad McClendon

Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw helped to set the tone for the Cowboys in a Week One game at Sachse, leading Coppell on nine scoring drives in a 56-27 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

Fishpaw threw for 328 yards on 14-of-22 passing for 328 yards with three touchdowns and also rushed for 83 yards on eight carries with two scores, as Coppell made Antonio Wiley a winner in his debut as Cowboys head coach.

