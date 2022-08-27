Little Elm junior quarterback Kellen Tasby helped to mount a comeback for the ages for the Lobos.
Tasby threw a touchdown pass to junior Prince Ijioma and then ran in the two-point conversion in overtime as the Lobos rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit for a 42-41 win against Arlington Bowie on Friday night at Wilemon Field.
It was the first win as Little Elm head coach for Joe Castillo, who is in his first season with the Lobos after leaving North Garland.
Bowie (0-1) scored 20 points during the second quarter to lead 27-7 at halftime, but Little Elm (1-0) stormed back behind two junior EJ Hawthorne interceptions.
The Lobos outscored the Volunteers 27-7 in the second half.
Tasby threw for 344 yards on 28-of-42 passing, hitting eight different receivers for the Lobos. Senior Franklyn Johnson had a team-high eight receptions for 94 yards and also converted a touchdown pass on a flea flicker in the third quarter. Chase Davis and Tay’lon Jackson each finished with 82 receiving yards. Davis hauled in two touchdown receptions.
Bowie outgained Little Elm 493-444 in total yardage, but the Volunteers were tripped up by three turnovers compared to none for the Lobos.
Little Elm will look to make it two straight wins to open the 2022 season next Friday when it plays host to Northwest Eaton.
SO CLOSE
Red Oak scored two touchdowns within a span of five-and-a-half minutes in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 51-43 victory over The Colony at Billy Goodloe Stadium on Friday.
Cougars sophomore quarterback Carson Cox, who was making his first career start, hooked up with Chase Glover late in the third quarter to reduce the deficit to 38-35. Cox was brilliant in defeat, throwing for 162 yards on 8-of-16 passing with five total touchdowns (three rush, two pass).
Senior Kamden Wesley rushed for 108 yards on 17 carries and also caught three passes for 62 yards with one touchdown.
However, the Hawk offense couldn’t be stopped on this night. Red Oak quarterback Jaylon Robinson connected with Jairrus Robinson on a 19-yard touchdown pass with 9:57 remaining. Four minutes later, Moses Martindale rushed for a 5-yard touchdown for a 51-35 Hawks lead.
The Colony again made it a one-possession game after a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Cox, who then ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to reduce the deficit to 51-43.
The Cougars recovered the onside kick at the Red Oak 49 and then moved the ball to the 41 following an 8-yard pass reception by Wesley. However, an interception by the Hawks’ Kemondre Yancy, followed by eight runs and one pass, allowed Red Oak to run out the clock.
The Colony led twice in the first half, the second time coming on a 7-yard touchdown run by Cox for a 21-16 lead.
Red Oak (1-0) outgained The Colony (0-1) 614-344 in total yardage.
The Cougars will look to break into the win column next Friday at home against Royse City.
