The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Coppell, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those eight high schools an identical district make-up, again slotted into 6-6A for two more years of hyper-competitive play across all sports.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Which student-athletes will lead 6-6A football in passing, rushing and receiving this season?
Matt Welch: A three-round stay in the playoffs contributed to Lewisville sporting the district's leading passer (Ethan Terrell) and rusher (Damien Martinez), while Hebron's Takoda Bridges put an exclamation mark of his stellar senior campaign as 6-6A's most productive pass-catcher.
Martinez and Bridges have graduated, while Terrell is back for his second season as Lewisville's signal-caller. He'll have plenty of new targets to throw with the Farmers graduating the bulk of their production at receiver from last year, and although Lewisville is optimistic about those replacements out wide, there's a bit more proven production a few miles away at Marcus.
Junior Cole Welliver is taking the reins of the Marauders' offense and he has a pair of all-district receivers to aid that transition in seniors Ashton Cozart and Isaac Khattab. Cozart has some big shoes to fill with Dallas Dudley having graduated, but the four-star Oregon commit certainly has the talent to spearhead the Marcus receiving corps, while Khattab had a knack for getting open like few receivers in the district last season.
That should reflect in Welliver's passing numbers this fall, and don't discount Cozart potentially emerging as the district's leading receiver as well. To that point, Flower Mound's Walker Mulkey turned in a monster junior year with 61 catches for 1,187 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The bulk of that production came with alum Nick Evers at the controls, and although his graduation will no doubt impact the Jaguars' offense, Mulkey was plenty productive with 142 receiving yards and two scores during senior Yale Erdman's midseason spot start against Hebron last year. Bank on another big year for Mulkey.
And out of the backfield, look for big years running the ball for both Lewisville junior Viron Ellison and Plano West senior Dermot White. Ellison helped the Farmers stay potent while Martinez battled injuries last year, rushing for 605 yards and six touchdowns on more than 6.5 yards per carry. As a full-time starter, Ellison should thrive.
White, meanwhile, averaged nearly 7 yards per carry on his way to 808 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior despite battling injuries of his own, and he should have ample opportunities to exceed that production this fall.
2. What is the most anticipated district matchup on the schedule?
David Wolman: Regardless of sport, the Mound Showdown is one of the most entertaining rivalries in the Dallas area. As the only two high schools in Flower Mound, bragging rights for the top high school in the city are on the line when they play.
And while there will be no shortage of entertaining games between these two teams this school year, I'm anticipating that there will definitely be no love lost when the Jaguars and Marauders face each other on the softball field next spring.
Flower Mound will be out for revenge. This past spring, the Lady Marauders and Lady Jaguars played a one-game playoff with the winner clinching fourth place in 6-6A and earning a playoff berth. Marcus cruised to a 7-0 win and went on to make an appearance for the first time since 2013. Flower Mound, meanwhile, saw its season come to an end, which comes one year after the Lady Jaguars were a state semifinalist.
Senior pitcher Landrie Harris and junior outfielder Brooke Hull will be back to lead the Lady Jaguars next year, while senior third baseman Tori Edwards and senior pitcher Faith Drissel will return, among others, to try and help lead the Lady Marauders on another extended postseason run.
3. What is the likelihood of the same four playoff teams (Marcus, Lewisville, Hebron, Flower Mound) from 2021 making the football postseason this year?
David Wolman: With the UIL not making any changes in 6-6A after its realignment meeting earlier this year, it eliminates a lot of guesswork when it comes to predicting the season schedule.
And when it comes to determining the likelihood of Marcus, Lewisville, Hebron and Flower Mound being in the playoffs again this season, I believe there is a good chance that we could see the same four teams representing 6-6A in the postseason.
Lewisville has a big offensive line, which should provide great protection for Terrell.
Welliver has built great rapport with senior wide receiver Cozart, while Flower Mound's duo of Erdman and Mulkey could lead 6-6A in passing yardage and receiving yards this season. Mulkey averaged 19.5 yards per catch last year with 1,187 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns.
But don't sleep on Coppell. The Cowboys could give any one of these teams a run for their money. Senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw battled in a double-overtime loss to Marcus last season. The Cowboys will have playmakers all over the field and a defense that will be anchored by senior cornerback Braxton Myers.
4. Make one bold prediction for the 2022-23 school year in 6-6A athletics.
Matt Welch: Let's forecast some lengthy stays in the postseason for 6-6A: The district will have at least one team in all nine bracket sports qualify for at least the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
That means advancing three rounds deep in football and four rounds deep in volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball and team tennis.
As tall an order as it sounds, particularly in Region I-6A, 6-6A wasn't too far from pulling it off last school year — the district did so in every sport except boys and girls basketball. And at the very least, the Coppell girls should be able to mount a credible run at exceeding their regional quarterfinalist finish last season.
It'll take some good fortune for the stars to align once again, but bold predictions aren't supposed to be easy to accomplish.
David Wolman: The Coppell girls basketball team will win the district title.
Reigning district MVP Jules LaMendola helped to lead the Cowgirls to a huge dramatic turnaround this past season. One year after finishing 13-13, Coppell won 37 games, a playoff game for the first time in a decade and finished the season as a regional quarterfinalist.
Coppell split the district title with Plano East, which had won 28 straight district games before being tripped up by the Cowgirls on Feb. 4. The Lady Panthers went three rounds deep in the playoffs and finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
Although Coppell will have to replace a double-double machine that was alum India Howard, head coach Ryan Murphy will welcome back senior guards Allyssa Potter, Saiya Patel and Waverly Hassman, as well as junior Ella Spiller and sophomore Landry Sherrer. Potter made a school-record 72 3-pointers this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.