Sunnyvale started varsity play with a losing record in 2010, but that quickly changed when head coach John Settle arrived for the following season.
The Raiders have not had a losing record since and have made eight consecutive trips to the playoffs.
Sunnyvale should be in good position to extend those streaks, as it returns 12 starters to last year’s area round playoff team.
That includes senior quarterback Rigdon Yates, a first-team all-district honoree a season ago.
Settle felt that Yates grew into the position as last season progressed, and he finished the season completing 145-of-220 passes for 2,283 yards and 23 touchdowns with only six interceptions, while adding 372 yards on the ground.
Alongside Yates in the backfield, junior running back Evan Johnson came on strong late last season to earn second-team all-district honors and finished the year with 487 yards rushing, and senior Landon Wright, the team’s best defensive player, will also get carries in the ground game.
Junior Charlie Christopher, another second-team all-district performer, is back at wide receiver after catching 12 passes, including a touchdown, last season and sophomore Joshua McDill will slide into a starting role on the outside.
The Raider line is a good one with district offensive lineman of the year Ja’lon Gillaspie back and shifting to tackle, three-year starter and first-team all-district center Nathan Ramey and sophomore Alyric Brown, who started all 12 games as a freshman.
In addition to his role on offense, Wright will continue to lead the secondary after a first-team all-district season that saw him record 88 tackles, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
He will be joined in the secondary by Andrew Blazek, who will move to safety, speedy senior Jackson Sloan, a first-team honoree from a year ago, Ethan Tanck and second-teamer Adam Hamad, who will also handle kicking duties.
The defensive line should also be stout with senior Nate Burleson, a second-team all-district end who had 68 tackles and three sacks, Luke Taylor, Colton Morgan and Mohammed Saad, a starter at tight end that will also see both sides of the ball.
Player to Watch
Rigdon Yates
Quarterback
Sunnyvale entered last season with questions at the quarterback position, but Yates proved to be the answer.
During his junior campaign, Yates steadily improved in each passing week in helping lead the Raiders back to the playoffs.
At season’s end, he had completed 145-of-220 passes for 2,283 yards and 23 touchdowns with only six interceptions, and he added 372 yards on the ground.
With a year of experience under his belt, Yates and Sunnyvale are poised for big things in the fall.
Varsity Schedule
|Aug. 26
|Aubrey
|Raider Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 2
|Terrell
|Raider Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 9
|Carter
|Kincaide Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 16
|Ferris
|Raider Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 23
|Kaufman
|Lions Stadium
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 30
|BYE
|Oct. 7
|Quinlan Ford
|Hobart Lytal Memorial Stadium
|7 p.m.
|*Oct. 14
|Roosevelt
|Raider Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|Wills Point
|Ken Autry Davis Field
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|Caddo Mills
|Ed Locker Stadium
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 4
|Lincoln
|Raider Stadium
|7 p.m.
*Homecoming
