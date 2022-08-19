Sunnyvale football

Sunnyvale's football team isn't far removed from a stretch of winning five district championships in six years.

 File Photo

With the new University Interscholastic League realignment for 2022-2024, there were a couple of changed in 6-4A Division II.

The quartet of Sunnyvale, Caddo Mills, Quinlan Ford and Wills Point remain intact, but they bid farewell to Farmersville and Nevada Community, and welcome two new teams from Dallas ISD in Lincoln and Roosevelt, who are dropping down from Class 4A Division I.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments