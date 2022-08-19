With the new University Interscholastic League realignment for 2022-2024, there were a couple of changed in 6-4A Division II.
The quartet of Sunnyvale, Caddo Mills, Quinlan Ford and Wills Point remain intact, but they bid farewell to Farmersville and Nevada Community, and welcome two new teams from Dallas ISD in Lincoln and Roosevelt, who are dropping down from Class 4A Division I.
The six teams have enjoyed different levels of success in recent years.
The Raiders, who are perhaps the favorite, return 12 starters from last year’s team, which qualified for the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Sunnyvale won five district championships in six years from 2014-2019, but has not won one since.
Quinlan Ford ran the table en route to the district championship a year ago as part of a 12-1 season, but graduated nine all-district performers, including most valuable player Kaiden Roden and offensive player of the year Ja’Donavan Williams.
Caddo Mills has its own streak going, having made the playoffs five years in a row, while Lincoln has had some success in the higher classification with back-to-back postseason berths.
Wills Point made the playoffs eight times in a nine-year stretch from 2011-2019, but that was its last appearance and Roosevelt has made just one postseason appearance in the last eight years and that came back in 2018.
Five Games to Watch
Aubrey at Sunnyvale
Aug. 26: The Raiders open the season with a good test against an Aubrey program that has made seven consecutive playoff appearances and is coming off a trip to the regional championship game.
Sunnyvale head coach John Settle like to schedule tough competition prior to the start of district play and this is a good opportunity to not only learn some things about the team, but also square off with a team it could face down the road in the playoffs.
Wills Point at Lincoln
Oct. 14: Though this game is happening early in the district season, by some projections, this could be the deciding game in the battle for the final playoff berth.
Wills Point suffered through a tough 0-10 season a year ago, but one of the bright spots was first-team all-district running back Tyus Bennett.
Lincoln, though, will be a formidable challenge with junior quarterback Byron Eaton, Jr., who accounted for more than 2,000 total yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
Quinlan Ford at Caddo Mills
Oct. 14: Two of the three teams expected to challenge for the 6-4A Division II championship lock horns in another early-district match-up.
During last season’s undefeated run to the district championship, it was Caddo Mills who gave Quinlan Ford its toughest test in a 39-36 affair. In that game, Foxes quarterback Jason Thomason threw for 274 yards and five touchdowns, but he has since moved on after graduation.
Sunnyvale at Caddo Mills
Oct. 28: Caddo Mills played Quinlan Ford to within three points and Sunnyvale lost to Quinlan Ford by 19, but that was not an indication of how this game played out last season.
Raiders quarterback Rigdon Yates threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns as Sunnyvale raced to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 47-7 rout.
While Caddo Mills might have revenge on its mind, the stakes might be higher than just that, as the district championship could also be on the line in this game.
Lincoln at Sunnyvale
Nov. 4: The regular season finale presents a potentially interesting match-up.
Sunnyvale expects to be preparing for the playoffs the following week, but Lincoln has its own ideas of what it can accomplish this season.
Coming off back-to-back playoff appearances in a higher classification, the Tigers are a dark horse to make a run at the top of the standings this season, and if they are able to do that, this game could have huge district title or seeding implications.
