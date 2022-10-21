Lewisville vs Marcus

Lewisville junior Ethan Terrell sparked a fourth-quarter rally by the Farmers to overtake Marcus for a 17-14 victory on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

LEWISVILLE—The Axe is back in Lewisville following a three-year hiatus after the Farmers rallied late Friday to top rival Marcus at home, 17-14. 

Freddy Joya kicked the game-winning field -- his second of the season -- for Lewisville from 31 yards out with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to keep the Farmers (7-1, 5-0) perfect in District 6-6A competition, while Marcus falls to 3-2 in district and 4-3 overall.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments