LEWISVILLE—The Axe is back in Lewisville following a three-year hiatus after the Farmers rallied late Friday to top rival Marcus at home, 17-14.
Freddy Joya kicked the game-winning field -- his second of the season -- for Lewisville from 31 yards out with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to keep the Farmers (7-1, 5-0) perfect in District 6-6A competition, while Marcus falls to 3-2 in district and 4-3 overall.
"Back when rendition No. 1 of this series happened we brought (the Axe) to Lewisville and I feel this is its home," said Michael Odle, Lewisville head coach. "It's a wonderful rivalry with two great schools. This wasn't our best game, but our kids don't quit and when you smack them down they just bow their necks. I'm super proud of them."
Lewisville had trailed, 14-7, midway through the fourth but drew even with 5:21 remaining on a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Ethan Terrell. The drive had almost stalled, but was prolonged when Terrell connected with Lamar Kerby for 17 yards on fourth-and-3 from its own 46-yard line. That play also had a 15-yard penalty on Marcus moving the ball to the Marauders 22-yard line.
"We had some struggles and mistakes tonight, but we made some plays when we needed to," Odle said. "That drive and to punch it in was huge and getting that fourth down. I said, 'Go for it' and then asked two or three of my guys and they said, 'Coach, it's a tough call.' And we kind of laughed and I said, 'Well, alright we're going.'"
Terrell finished the night 9-of-16 for 115 yards through the air to go with 30 rushing yards and two scores. Viron Ellison paced Lewisville on the ground with 97 yards on 23 carries, while Dylon Myrow had five receptions for 63 yards.
For Marcus, Cole Welliver completed 9-of-24 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, while Isaac Khattab had three receptions for 34 yards. However, the Marauders managed just 136 yards of total offense on the night.
"Our defense is unbelievable and plays so hard," Odle said. "I thought we had an excellent plan. We knew we needed to stop their running game and they're really good at getting the ball down the field passing and I think we were over the top of it every time they tried tonight which was huge."
Defense reigned supreme in the first half with the two squads combining for two turnovers, seven punts and 14 points, including just one scoring drive, and heading to the break deadlocked at 7-7.
Lewisville out-gained Marcus in the first two quarters, 141-56, with half of Marcus' yardage coming on a 28-yard run on a fake punt by Colton Bedgood.
That play put Marcus in scoring position trailing, 7-0, but the threat was thwarted by an interception from Lewisville's Cameren Jenkins.
Later, it was Bedgood who got Marcus on the board when he stripped Ellison and returned the fumble 19 yards to draw the Marauders even at 7-7. The score occurred in the closing minutes when the Farmers had appeared to be content to run the ball and the clock out and head to halftime with a 7-0 margin.
Lewisville had previously opened the scoring at the 4:32 mark of the first quarter when Terrell ran in from 7 yards to cap a 15-play drive.
Marcus earned its lone lead of the night early in the third quarter when it took advantage of a fumble on the opening kickoff and scored on a 3-yard pass from Welliver to Aidan Grummer.
But the Marauders were either stopped on fourth down or punting for their ensuing four possessions before time ran out on their fifth.
"We played well enough defensively and on special teams to win the game," said Kevin Atkinson, Marcus head coach. "But we didn't play very well offensively. They're a very good football team and they were just able to take us out of rhythm today."
Lewisville, meanwhile, found its offensive legs late and after knotting the game, took advantage of a Marcus punt that was downed at its own 22-yard line.
"We were pretty excited when that punt went down like that," Odle said. "Especially with this wind at Freddy's back and at his home field. We can roll some balls out here and he may miss one or two, but if there are people in the stands and the lights are on he's putting it right down the middle."
Lewisville will look to ride the momentum of the win and remain perfect in district at 7 p.m. Friday at Plano East.
"It's one day and one game at a time," Odle said. "There is nothing about this game that is going to roll over. We have re-focus and get healthy and break down the video and go execute. We told them all week this was all about us and it's going to be our mentality next week."
Marcus hopes to bounce back at the same time and date on the road against Plano.
"It's the same mindset as if we had won tonight," Atkinson said. "We have to go 1-0 next week."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.