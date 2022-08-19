When it comes to high school football, Aledo and Denton Ryan are widely considered to be two of the elite programs in Texas.
On Jan. 15, 2021, the Bearcats defeated Crosby to earn their 10th state championship and seventh in a span of 10 years, etching their name as one of the greatest dynasties in high school football history. But now, Aledo has Denton Ryan, which has won a total of three state titles, in its way of a 14th consecutive undefeated run through district play. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 48-0 in conference play since 2015.
Ryan returns several key contributors off last year’s 12-2 team, including senior Anthony Hill Jr., a Texas A&M commit who is listed as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation for the Class of 2023.
Aledo, meanwhile, lost its starting quarterback, top three running backs and top receiver from last year’s 12-1 team to graduation. Junior quarterback Huass Hejny won Distict 5-5A Div. II newcomer of the year last season.
Azle could give Aledo and Ryan a run for its money. The Hornets are 28-2 in conference play over the last four seasons. Senior wide receiver Tyler Akers caught 13 touchdown passes last year.
The Colony will turn to the spread offense in hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Senior running back Kamden Wesley seeks a second straight 1,000-yard season.
District bunkmate Justin Northwest boasts a senior-heavy roster, which includes dual-threat quarterback Jake Strong, running back Kyle Cummings and wide receiver Kenan Reil.
Brewer will again turn to senior quarterback Jaylen Spriggs to lead the Bears, who went 8-3 last year. Saginaw is 1-18 over the last two years. Burleson Centennial went two rounds deep in the playoffs last year after a 1-5 start, including a bi-district win over Northwest. Fort Worth South Hills is in search of its first winning season since 2017.
The Top Five: Which Games to Watch this Year
The Colony at Fort Worth South Hills
Sept. 10: A rare Saturday afternoon matinee for The Colony, the Cougars will look to flex their muscles on a Scorpion team that averaged just 10.8 points per game last year while surrending 46.6. The lone win of the season for South Hills in 2021 was a 48-12 triumph over Fort Worth Polytechnic in its season finale. The game serves as the district opener for The Colony, which has won seven consecutive conference openers.
Azle at Aledo
Sept. 16: The Hornets have a brutal schedule to commence district play with Ryan and Aledo in back-to-back weeks to kick off the 3-5A Div. I slate. A win would go a far way for the Hornets, who is out to prove that their recent success shouldn’t be overlooked. Azle gave opposing teams fits last year as the Hornets recorded 19 sacks in 11 games. But one thing that Aledo has in their favor is home-field advantage. The Bearcats haven’t suffered a home defeat since a 60-57 loss to Denton Guyer on Aug. 30, 2019.
Aledo at Denton Ryan
Oct. 21: Something will have to give that night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. In what is slated to be one of the top games in all of the state during the regular season, two impressive district winning streaks will be on the line. Ryan hasn’t lost a district game since 2015 and is sure to be led defensively by Hill Jr. and senior defensive end Marquice Hill, who combined for 199 tackles and 38 tackles for loss last year.
Justin Northwest at Burleson Centennial
Oct. 28: A rematch of last year’s bi-district playoff, which Centennial won, 28-21. The Spartans won four of their last five regular-season games to qualify for the postseason, then used a strong ground attack to upset the Texans. Senior quarterback Phillip Hamilton, who finished with 214 total yards and two scores in that game, is back under center this season to power Centennial’s triple-option attack. In what will be the penultimate game of the regular season for both teams, this contest could go a long way to determine playoff seeding.
Justin Northwest at The Colony
Oct. 28: The Colony has played for its playoff life on the final day of the regular season in each of the last two seasons, only to lose on a coin flip in 2020 and 37-7 setback to Frisco Reedy last year. The Cougars will lean on senior running backs Davonta Dunn and Kamden Wesley to get the job done on offense. Also, could the game be decided on a goal-line stand? The Colony had two such instances last year. The Cougars lost 14-7 on a goal-line stand by Corsicana in Week 1 of last season but The Colony stopped four straight running plays by Frisco Centennial inside the 2-yard line in a Week 5 game.
