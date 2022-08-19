The Colony football

The Colony senior Kamden Wesley led the Cougars in rushing yardage last season.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

When it comes to high school football, Aledo and Denton Ryan are widely considered to be two of the elite programs in Texas.

On Jan. 15, 2021, the Bearcats defeated Crosby to earn their 10th state championship and seventh in a span of 10 years, etching their name as one of the greatest dynasties in high school football history. But now, Aledo has Denton Ryan, which has won a total of three state titles, in its way of a 14th consecutive undefeated run through district play. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 48-0 in conference play since 2015.

 

