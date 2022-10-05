During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 7 round of The Pick-It Line.
Coppell vs. Marcus
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
David Wolman: A rematch of one of the most entertaining regular-season games in the Dallas area last season, this one has huge implications in the District 6-6A standings.
Marcus has turned its season around after a tough preseason, which included losses to Highland Park and Southlake Carroll. The Marauders defeated Flower Mound, 30-21, in the Mound Showdown last Friday to earn their third straight win and improve to 3-2 overall.
Marcus' defense held Flower Mound to 256 yards and picked off Jaguars quarterback Yale Erdman four times, while Ben Perlmutter spearheaded a Marauder ground attack that churned out 214 rushing yards. Perlmutter rushed for 110 yards with two touchdowns.
Coppell, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from its first loss. The Cowboys didn't have any answers for Lewisville's size on the offensive line as the Farmers had 411 rushing yards in a 38-3 loss for Coppell. And offensively, the Cowboys weren't able to find the same magic that allowed them to average 44 points per game in their previous four contests. Coppell was held to 226 yards with its only points coming on a 43-yard field goal by senior Nicolas Radicic.
In last season's meeting, Marcus intercepted Coppell quarterback Jack Fishpaw in the end zone on a 2-point conversion attempt, as the Marauders escaped with a 39-37 double-overtime win. It was the lone blemish on the night for Fishpaw, who threw for 285 yards with three touchdowns and also rushed for a score.
David's Pick: Marcus
Flower Mound vs. Plano East
Friday, 7 p.m. at Neal Wilson Stadium
Matt Welch: The Panthers and Jaguars are both looking to right the ship after 0-2 starts to district play, although it hasn't been for a lack of effort for either team. East and Flower Mound both played their respective district opponents close last week, but a combined seven turnovers between the two ultimately did them in.
East quarterback Drew Devillier had 391 passing yards in a 35-23 loss to Hebron, finding top receiver Rushil Patel nine times for 213 yards and a score. Austin Wesley took the reins at running back with star rusher Daniel Fayombo injured, logging 97 yards on the ground.
But the Panthers had their hands full against Hebron's own potent offense, and Flower Mound will look to duplicate that effort after enduring some hardships of their own against Marcus.
A ball-hawking Marauder defense picked off the Jaguars four times, limiting Flower Mound to just seven completions through the air. Grant Satterfield impressed out wide, however, with 113 receiving yards and a touchdown on just three catches.
But the Jaguars' defense has been stout through two district games, notably against the pass where Flower Mound didn't allow a receiver to eclipse 60 yards against either Lewisville or Marcus.
Matt's Pick: Plano East
Frisco Emerson vs. Frisco Memorial
Friday, 7 p.m. at The Star
Devin Hasson: The Mavericks (2-0, 6-0) and Warriors (0-2, 1-5) are on opposite ends of the standings, but this might be a game where records can be thrown out the window.
Emerson has been one of the feel-good stories in the area, as in its first year as a varsity program, it is still undefeated through six games.
In last week's 56-10 win over Carrollton Creekview, the Mavericks rolled up nearly 600 yards of total offense. They have two capable quarterbacks in Mike Molstad and Darryl Shelton, a pair of efficient runners in Ishaqq Bills and Kameron Lockhart and a deep receiving corps led by Kylen Evans.
The Warriors have just one win, but showed they can play with anybody on a given night, pushing undefeated Lake Dallas to the limit in a 54-48 overtime loss last week.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Emerson
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Carter
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Panthers (1-1, 1-5) picked up the first victory in program history two weeks ago, but were unable to make it two in a row as it Wilmer-Hutchins pulled out a 27-21 victory last week.
Panther Creek quarterback Michael Adams has thrown for 866 tards and eight touchdowns and has a go-to receiver in Seth Jackson, who has 33 catches for 355 yards and three scores and they have a pair of solid running backs in Gary Simms and Sentel Simpson.
The Panthers defense will have to find a way to slow down Carter (1-0, 4-1) running back Kaeden Landry, who is averaging 185 rushing yards per game and has nine touchdowns.
Devin's Pick: Carter
Plano vs. Hebron
Friday, 7 p.m. at Hawk Stadium
Matt Welch: The Wildcats are off to their first 2-0 start in district play since 2008 after back-to-back wins over rivals Plano East and Plano West. That should keep Plano in the mix of the playoff fray heading into the homestretch, but following through on those goals will mean holding up against Lewisville ISD teams like Hebron.
The Wildcats and Hawks have played each other close in recent years with four of the past five meetings decided by four points or less. They've split their two matchups since rekindling their district rivalry, with Plano winning 42-38 in 2020 and Hebron taking a 24-21 victory in 2021.
Both enter this contest on winning notes, with Plano leaning on a combined 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns between Kameron Jones and TK Thomas, plus a shutdown second half on defense, to top West, 30-17.
The Wildcats have scored at least 28 points in their past four games, and that number will be tested against a Hebron defense allowing just 23 points per game in district play. The Hawks fell short of upsetting Marcus two weeks ago but rode a big second half to overtake East last week, 35-23. Bryson Spriggs turned in another 100-yard rushing effort with 106, while receiver Micah Greene enjoyed a career night with 218 yards and three touchdowns.
Matt's Pick: Hebron
Lake Dallas vs. Argyle
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
David Wolman: Lake Dallas is off to its best start since 2007, and Friday night will be one of the biggest games in recent memory for the Falcons -- at least since the 2015 state semifinals, when Lake Dallas made its first-ever appearance in the fifth round of the playoffs.
The Falcons improved to 6-0 after senior Xinjin Gomez blocked a field goal attempt in overtime by Frisco Memorial and senior Eli Koch returned an interception thrown by the Warriors' place holder on the same play for the game-winning touchdown in a 54-48 win last Friday.
It wasn't the cleanest of games for the Falcons, who turned the ball over four times in the final eight minutes of the first half. Lake Dallas' defense came up big during that span of play, holding Memorial to nine points over that span of play.
Despite the turnovers, Lake Dallas' offense keeps humming along. Junior quarterback Cade Bortnem threw four more touchdown passes and senior Evan Weinberg had 189 receiving yards with two scores. The Falcons' running game continues to be a pleasant surprise. Sophomore Dylan Brauchle rushed for 151 yards with two touchdowns in the victory.
Lake Dallas will certainly have its hands full against an Argyle team that has continued its winning ways in its first season as a Class 5A school.
The Eagles, at 5-0, are being led by a strong one-two punch at running back with seniors RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris. Bunnell is averaging 8.3 yards per carry, having rushed for 751 yards and 11 touchdowns. Farris has scored five times on 541 yards.
Argyle will also sprinkle in the occasional pass. Senior quarterback Jacob Robinson has thrown for 499 yards and also scampered for 235 yards with nine total touchdowns.
David's Pick: Argyle
Mesquite vs. Mesquite Horn
Friday, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Skeeters (3-3) and Jaguars (4-2) carry identical 1-1 records in 10-6A into this rivalry match-up, with the winner not only earning bragging rights, but also an inside track to the playoffs.
Even in defeat Horn, showed what it was made of in a back-and-forth 37-34 loss to district favorite Rockwall. Raheem Beck threw for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another and Kevontae White and Titus Muse gave them a 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Mesquite was unable to get its offense untracked in a 35-7 loss to Rockwall-Heath a week ago. But the Skeeters are dangerous offensively with quarterback Sir'Maje Wallace, running back Armand Cleaver and wide receiver Jamarion Woods, and the defense is still one of the best in the area.
Horn holds a 10-8 edge in the all-time series, but the Skeeters are coming off a 12-0 victory in last year's meeting.
Devin's Pick: Horn
Rowlett vs. Wylie
Friday, 7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Eagles (1-3, 1-5) and Pirates (2-1, 3-2) meet on Friday in what is a potentially big game in the playoff race.
Rowlett was largely written off after a 0-3 start, but got back on the winning track last week with a 49-14 win over South Garland.
Andrew Ellison enjoyed one of his better nights throwing the ball, completing 17-of-23 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, with much of that directed toward James Okolo (8-105, 1 TD) and Trey Long (6-52). Running backs Devonta Crow and GerMyius Benson combined to rush for 179 yards and four touchdowns and averaged better than nine yards per carry.
The Pirates, meanwhile, had district title on their minds until Lakeview handed them a 20-10 loss last week and now, they are looking to solidify their hold on a postseason spot.
This will be the 11th meeting between the two programs, with Wylie holding the upper hand with a 9-1 edge, including eight victories in a row.
Devin's Pick: Wylie
The Colony vs. Fort Worth Brewer
Friday, 7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium
David Wolman: After commencing District 3-5A Div. I play in convincing fashion with a 72-0 rout of Fort Worth South Hills, The Colony has found out how tough its district is. The Cougars have since posted losses to Burleson Centennial, Denton Ryan and Aledo and are 1-3 in conference play.
And The Colony has had to compete minus the services of senior running back Kamden Wesley, who has missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury. The Cougars have scored just 17 points over that span of play.
Senior wide receiver Alex Elam has stepped up in Wesley's absence. In last Friday's 52-7 loss to Aledo for The Colony, Elam finished with 11 receptions for 112 yards. Two weeks ago, Elam had 124 yards on 10 catches against Ryan.
But having just finished the toughest portion of its district schedule, The Colony is still in the mix for a playoff berth. Considering their upcoming opponent, the Cougars have a chance for a huge breakthrough on Friday night.
The Colony will look to feast on a Brewer (1-4, 1-2) team that averages just 12.4 points per game and surrenders 33.8 per contest.
The Bears, though, topped Saginaw, 42-14, last Friday to earn their first win. Junior running back Mekhi Elmore rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Cale Wigington threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
David's Pick: The Colony
West Mesquite vs. McKinney North
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hanby Stadium
Matt Welch: Although North is 5-0 against West in their head-to-head history, which dates back to 2014, the past two meetings between the programs have been some of the more entertaining games across the entire district slate.
Furthermore, the points come in droves when these two lock horns. In all five meetings, both teams have scored more than 30 points.
Both are coming off a bye week, with the Wranglers anxious to right the ship following consecutive losses to Forney and North Mesquite to open their 7-5A Div. I slate. West let a fourth-quarter lead get away against the Stallions but got an impressive effort on the ground from Da'Juan Limbrick with 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Wranglers' points allowed per game have elevated from 16.7 during the preseason to 36.5 in district play, which could spell trouble against a North offense averaging 37 points per game this season.
At the heart of that effort is running back Jayden Walker, fresh off a 262-yard, three-touchdown gem in a 34-13 victory over Tyler on Sept. 22. Operating behind a veteran offensive line led by Jackson Taliaferro and Jesus Varela, Walker has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in all five games this season.
Matt's Pick: McKinney North
