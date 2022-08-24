During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 1 round of The Pick-It Line.
Allen vs. St. John Bosco
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Matt Welch: The annual Tom Landry Classic gets quite the marquee matchup to open the 2022 season with St. John Bosco, ranked No. 1 in the nation per MaxPreps, visiting perennial powerhouse Allen.
The Eagles will be making their debut under head coach Lee Wiginton, hired in May following Chad Morris' 14-month tenure at the helm. It's been a unique summer for Wiginton and his staff in getting his players up to speed, but the new coach no doubt has plenty to work with.
Allen junior quarterback Mike Hawkins is back to lead a young but promising offense that's chalked in skill-position talent, while junior Zina Umeozulu headlines a talented front seven for the Eagles.
One would be hard-pressed to recount a time when Allen has ever been an underdog inside its home stadium — a venue where they've lost only one time — but Bosco is a different animal.
The Braves are, to put it mildly, stacked — bursting with Division I-level talent in practically every positional group and a starting 22 that includes numerous four- and five-star prospects. Allen's young offensive line gets an immediate test opposite five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, 247Sports.com's No. 27-rated prospect for the 2023 class, while the offense features the Louisville-bound quarterback-receiver duo of Pierce Clarkson and DeAndre Moore Jr.
Matt's Pick: St. John Bosco
Coppell vs. Sachse
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
David Wolman: Playing for the fifth straight season, this matchup between the Cowboys and Mustangs has turned into quite the non-conference rivalry.
Coppell is 3-1 vs. Sachse since 2018 with the Mustangs' lone win coming in 2019 when they edged the Cowboys, 32-30. Each of the first three games were decided by seven or fewer points. Last year, Coppell defeated Sachse, 42-28, behind 344 passing yards and four touchdowns behind now-senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw.
Thursday's game will be the first for Antonio Wiley as Coppell head coach. Sachse, meanwhile, will have a new quarterback. Senior Grayson King is taking over for current Michigan freshman Alex Orji, who accounted for 3,251 yards and 47 touchdowns a season ago.
Overall, the Mustangs are in a great spot. With nine returning starters, as well as reinforcements from strong junior varsity and freshman teams, Sachse is poised to make another run in District 9-6A.
David's Pick: Coppell
Frisco Lone Star vs. Texarkana Texas
Thursday, 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium
Devin Hasson: This opening-week non-district clash features a pair of teams who carry high hopes into the 2022 season.
The Rangers have made seven consecutive playoff appearances and return 10 starters to a 9-3 team that reached the second round of the playoffs.
Lone Star features one of the most dynamic players in the area in Jaylon Braxton, last year’s district 2-way player of the year who starred at both wide receiver and defensive back.
Senior quarterback Gabriel Barrientes showed promise when given chances last season, throwing for 793 yards and 10 touchdowns and he takes over the starting role under center.
The Tigers have made the playoffs in 20 of the last 21 years and are coming off a season in which they won their first 12 games before falling in the regional finals.
Texas High must replace eight starters on defense, but there is talent there. Cody Reese takes over as the starter at quarterback and he has weapons with him in wide receiver T.J. Gray and running back Trent Kelley.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Lone Star
Hebron vs. Jesuit
Friday, 7 p.m. at Postell Stadium
David Wolman: For the first time in program history, the Hawks will have someone else besides Brian Brazil roaming the sidelines as Hebron's head coach. After 23 seasons at the helm, Brazil announced his retirement from coaching on May 20 and was hired as the new athletic director at Prestonwood Christian Academy. In June, former Clear Brook coach John Towels III was named the second-ever head coach in Hebron's football program's history.
Hebron will count on a senior-heavy roster to help lead the way in Towels' debut as head coach, which includes five returning starters on each side of the ball. The Hawks graduated a bevy of skill-position in talent from last season's bi-district qualifier, including their starting quarterback. Senior Braxton Baker has been elevated to that role after attempting 83 passes in spot duty last season.
Jesuit, like Hebron, has heavy turnover at the skill positions, having lost its starting quarterback, running back and leading wide receiver from last season's team that finished 10-2 and was an area finalist. The Rangers will turn over the quarterback duties to senior Charlie Schmidt, who attempted 17 passes last season in relief of Gage Roy. Senior wide receiver Jake Musso had 444 yards with two scores last year.
David's Pick: Jesuit
Lovejoy vs. College Station
Saturday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium (Allen)
The second half of the annual Tom Landry Classic is a doozy, pitting two teams ranked in the state's top five of their respective classifications.
Lovejoy, tabbed No. 2 in 5A Division II, has strung together back-to-back regional finals appearances under head coach Chris Ross and is anxious to take the next step. The Leopards have a squad capable of getting there, led by one of the state's top linebackers in junior Payton Pierce and maybe the deepest receiving corps in the state with seniors Jaxon Lavender (SMU) and Kyle Parker, plus junior Parker Livingstone and sophomore Daylan McCutcheon. Junior Hondo Franklin is in his second year behind center after passing for 50 touchdowns as a sophomore.
The Leopards get an early gauge on where they stand with highly touted College Station, ranked No. 4 in 5A Div. I, coming to town. The Cougars were a hairline away from winning a state title last year before suffering a 27-24 double-overtime loss to Katy Paetow and they return nine starters from that group, headlined by all-state running back Marquise Collins, a Duke commit who tallied nearly 200 yards on the ground in last year's title game.
College Station allowed just 12.4 points per game in 2021 and should be strong on the back end with Harrison Robinson and Anthony Tisdell leading the secondary.
Matt's Pick: Lovejoy
Marcus vs. Highland Park
Friday, 7 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Marauders and Scots enter the season as favorites in their respective districts and they hope a Week 1 victory can be used as a springboard for future success.
After a brief lull, Marcus has been back to its winning ways with three straight playoff berths and returns 12 starters.
The Marauders have the potential to have one of the better passing games in the area with Cole Welliver taking over as the full-time starter at quarterback, with wide receivers Ashton Cozart and Isaac Khattab to throw to on the outside.
The defense will be salty, especially in the secondary with Chance Sautter, who had seven interceptions last season, and Jake Ballard, who made three picks.
Highland Park is one of the most successful programs in the history of the state as they enter their 100th season.
The Scots have not missed the playoffs since 1987 and have won four state championships during that span, including three straight from 2016-2018.
Highland Park is moving back up in classification to 6A, but do not expect a drop-off from a talented team led by quarterback Brennan Storer.
Devin's Pick: Highland Park
McKinney vs. Temple
Saturday, 1 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: The last bout of the McKinney Classic pits a Lions squad teeming with potential against a Temple group that went unbeaten in district play last season and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
The Wildcats have plenty of experience to help build off their nine-win 2021 campaign, led by Baylor commit and three-star linebacker Taurean York. He and the Temple defense will look to slow a dynamic McKinney backfield that includes four-star rusher Bryan Jackson, who has nearly 30 scholarship offers, and senior quarterback Keldric Luster, an SMU commit and Frisco Liberty transfer who captured MVP honors in his district.
The Lions have their share of FBS-level talent on defense between a secondary that includes four-star prospect Xavier Filsaime and Arkansas commit Christian Ford, plus star linebacker Makhi Frazier, and they'll be tasked with slowing a Temple offense that includes four-star receiver/safety Mikal Harrison-Pilot.
Matt's Pick: McKinney
Mesquite Horn vs. Plano West
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hanby Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Jaguars established themselves as a perennial playoff team with 11 straight berths from 2008-2018, but has fallen on some tougher teams having missed out on the postseason since.
Looking for a change of fortunes, Horn brought in Courtney Allen as the new head coach after Allen had most recently gotten North Crowley pointed in the right direction.
Though still relatively young, the Jaguars do return 15 starters, including wide receiver Chris Dawn on offense and a talented secondary led by first-team all-district defensive back Amarion Atwood, Jordan Lester, D.J. Coleman and Nathaniel Rainey.
The Wolves have just one playoff appearance since 1014, but has been trending up, as their 10 victories in the last two seasons are double the five they had from 2015-2019.
Plano West could be a sleeper to make the playoffs out of a tough 6-6A with 14 returning starters, including quarterback Vance Feuerbacher and running back Dermot White.
Devin's Pick: Plano West
Prosper vs. Euless Trinity
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
Matt Welch: As the Eagles have made their ascent since joining Class 6A, one of the benchmark victories along the way came on Oct. 1, 2020 in a 29-21 road victory over a strong Trinity squad.
The Trojans are under new leadership with former Southlake Carroll assistant Aaron Lineweaver, the son of former Trinity head coach Steve Lineweaver, now at the helm — the elder Lineweaver led the Trojans to three state championships during the 2000s.
Trinity has long since prided itself on a physical run game and elite play up front, and that's sure to test an always-formidable Prosper front seven anchored by seniors Dylan Hinshaw and Ethan Higgins. With blue-chip running back Ollie Gordon off to Oklahoma State, expect a heavy dose of Gary Maddox as he spearheads the Trinity offense.
Matt's Pick: Prosper
The Colony vs. Red Oak
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Billy Goodloe Stadium
David Wolman: After losing each of their last two season openers to Corsicana in heartbreaking fashion, the Cougars are in search of their first week-one victory since 2019.
Last year, a goal-line stand by Corsicana sunk The Colony in a 14-7 loss. This year, the Cougars will look to earn a victory over a Hawks team that went 2-8 last season.
The Colony will have a new starting quarterback for the third straight season. Junior Devin Deluna and sophomore Carson Cox have been battling it out to earn the starting job.
Red Oak has more experience at quarterback, but that's not the only position that has the attention of The Colony head coach Rudy Rangel. Rangel said the challenge for his Cougars will be to contain the speed that Red Oak has on offense. Hawks quarterback Jaylon Robinson is a dual-threat, having thrown for 2,023 yards while rushing for 405 yards with 26 total touchdowns last season. Wide receiver Warren Robinson and running back Moses Martindale are big-play threats for the Hawks. Red Oak also boasts a productive front-seven on defense. Defensive lineman Seven Butler and linebacker Brock Links each had 2.5 sacks last season.
David's Pick: Red Oak
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.