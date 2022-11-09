During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's bi-district playoff round of The Pick-It Line.
Allen vs. Lewisville
Friday, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
David Wolman: Max Goldsmith Stadium will serve as the host to one of the more intriguing bi-district match-ups in the Dallas area.
The host Farmers defeated Plano East two weeks ago to earn their first district championship since 2001 and followed that up with a 31-17 victory against Hebron last Friday to cap off an undefeated run in 6-6A.
Allen will have to be up to the challenge of slowing down one of the area's top rushing duos in junior running back Viron Ellison (1,144 yards, 12 touchdowns) and junior quarterback Ethan Terrell (946 passing yards, 674 rushing yards, 15 total touchdowns.
The Eagles will also have to contend against a stingy Farmer defense that allows just 14 points per game.
Allen, though, is a little more balanced offensively than Lewisville, behind a passing game led by junior quarterback Mike Hawkins (1,719 yards, 18 touchdowns) and a rushing attack that has seen sophomore Micah Ellis average nearly 7 yards per carry since taking over for injured junior Kayvion Sibley.
Sophomore tight end Davon Mitchell (seven touchdowns), junior wide-out Messiah Washington (three), Sibley (three), junior receiver Ashton Vine (two) and sophomore Dustin Kellison (two) all have multiple receiving touchdowns.
David's Pick: Lewisville
Coppell vs. McKinney
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
David Wolman: Both teams make their return to the playoffs after missing out last season -- and for the Lions, it will be their first postseason appearance since 2019.
Coppell and McKinney feature explosive offenses. The Cowboys average 38.2 points per contest to finish the regular season 9-1, while the 6-4 Lions coming in averaging 37.9.
Quarterback play has been a big reason why Coppell and McKinney are in the playoffs.
Cowboys senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw has been in total command all season, having thrown for 2,458 yards and 26 touchdowns while also benefitting from 480 rushing yards and nine touchdowns by senior running tailback Malkam Wallace.
Lions senior quarterback Keldric Luster has been nothing short of sensational in his first year at McKinney after transferring from Frisco Liberty. The SMU pledge has thrown for 1,767 yards and rushed for 505 with 24 total touchdowns.
A potential x-factor for McKinney is the powerful, downhill running of 220-pound senior running back Bryan Jackson. Jackson has 1,280 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
David's Pick: Coppell
Frisco Emerson vs. Colleyville Heritage
Friday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Devin Hasson: Nothing should surprise people about the Mavericks in their inaugural campaign anymore. Prior to this season, no Frisco ISD team had ever posted a winning record in its first season, let alone make the playoffs.
But Friday's 42-28 win over Independence boosted the Mavericks to 9-1 on the season, gave them the second seed out of 3-5A Division I, and they will enter their first foray into the postseason brimming with confidence.
They will take on a Colleyville Heritage team that is no stranger to the playoffs, as it will be making its 17th consecutive appearance. The Emerson secondary will have to be ready, as Panthers quarterback Weston Smith has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns, and he has a talented trio on the outside in Luke Ullrich, Kai Pruitt and Braden Blueitt, who all have at least 500 yards receiving.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Emerson
Frisco Independence vs. FW Arlington Heights
Friday, 7 p.m. at Farrington Field
Devin Hasson: The Knights have been somewhat overshadowed by some of the other stories in Frisco ISD football, but that takes nothing away from what they have accomplished thus far. Independence carries an 8-2 record into the playoffs and their two losses came to Argyle and Emerson, who are a combined 19-1.
Independence features one of the most balanced offenses in the area, as quarterback Matteo Quattrin has thrown for 1,950 yards and 14 touchdowns and running back Ude Enyeribe has rushed for 825 yards and 13 scores.
The Yellowjackets might not play in the toughest district, but they did compile a 9-1 record. They feature one of the area's top running backs in Brian Furch, who has 174 carries for 1,444 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Independence
Frisco Wakeland vs. Birdville
Friday, 7 p.m. at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex
Devin Hasson: The Wolverines started the season 1-3 but became a team to keep an eye on after a 38-10 victory over Lone Star propelled them on a four-game winning streak.
But the momentum stalled two weeks ago with a surprising 33-28 loss to Sherman, and though they bounced back when they needed last week in a 31-6 win over Frisco to clinch their playoff spot, Wakeland has been a tough team to figure out.
There is no denying the Wolverines have the talent to make a run, as they feature a 1,000-yard rusher in Cooper Snyder, quarterback Brennan Myer has thrown for 2,672 yards and 29 touchdowns and four different receivers have at least 30 catches.
The Hawks are most dangerous when they put the ball in the air with quarterback Noah Normand, who has thrown for 2,085 yards and 24 touchdowns, with much of that going in the direction of Triston Johnson (48-907, 12 TDs) and Sekou Konate (45-644, 9 TDs).
Devin's Pick: Frisco Wakeland
Lake Dallas vs. Grapevine
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Mustang-Panther Stadium
David Wolman: After losing three straight games following a 6-0 start, Lake Dallas overcame an early deficit last week to defeat Denton 31-14 and earn its first playoff berth since 2013.
Falcons junior quarterback Cade Bortnem has been one of the area's best, throwing for 2,346 yards and 34 touchdowns. Bortnem has also been complimented by an improved running game. Junior Sam McAfee and sophomore Dylan Brauchle each rushed for more than 100 yards against Denton.
Lake Dallas' defense has been a pleasant surprise, allowing 21.6 points per game after giving up an average of 40.5 last season.
Grapevine came away with the District 4-5A Division II title after going a perfect 7-0 in district with its only loss of the season coming against No. 1-ranked Argyle.
The Mustangs used a run-first approach with Parker Polk rushing for 1,467 yards and 19 touchdowns.
David's Pick: Grapevine
Lovejoy vs. Whitehouse
Friday, 7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
Matt Welch: The Leopards let an outright district championship slip away late for the second straight season, unraveled by a fourth-quarter rally by Melissa last week in a 36-35 loss to finish in second place in 7-5A Division II at 7-3.
Lovejoy managed to withstand a similar fate in last year's regular-season finale en route to returning to the regional finals, but the road will be a bit tougher as the No. 2 seed from its district. A potential second-round matchup with defending state South Oak Cliff could be on the horizon, and that's if the Leopards can get past a talented Whitehouse squad that has made the playoffs six of the past seven years.
The Wildcats are in search of their first playoff win since 2013, and Lovejoy hopes to prolong that streak with a bounce-back performance on Friday in Lucas. Whitehouse quarterback Josh Green will have the attention of the Leopards' defense after leading the Wildcats in both passing (2,285 yards) and rushing (685) and totaling 37 touchdowns — more than two-thirds of the offense's total for the season. Whitehouse will be in bounce-back mode as well after its lowest-scoring offensive performance of the season in last week's 42-17 loss to Marshall.
The 7-3 Leopards' three losses have all come by eight points or less, with the setback against Melissa coming on a night where the defense produced four turnovers. It was a rare misfire for a Lovejoy offense that averages 496.2 yards and 51.8 points per game — held to 355 yards by the Cardinals with seven punts.
Matt's Pick: Lovejoy
McKinney North vs. Port Arthur Memorial
Friday, 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
Matt Welch: District 7-5A Division I has been chalked with lengthy road trips all season, so what's another for the Bulldogs? North, fresh off clinching a playoff berth under first-year head coach Kendall Brewer, will travel more than 350 miles to Port Arthur to take on the 8-5A Div. I champion Titans, who sport a 9-1 record.
Memorial toughed out its share of close ballgames on its way to a district championships, and despite opening the year with a wealth of fresh faces at the offensive skill positions, the production has been stout at 37.4 points per game — the program's highest scoring clip since 2018. Part of that success stems from a veteran offensive line anchored by Houston commit Cayden Bowie.
North, meanwhile, is in the playoffs for the seventh straight year after going 7-3. The Bulldogs' three losses, however, came amid their three lowest scoring performances of the season, held to seven points or less in each setback.
North's offense will need to be firing on all cylinders for this one, and that all starts up front and in the backfield for a rushing attack that averaged 267.8 yards during the regular season. Jayden Walker will have the attention of the Memorial defense after finishing as the area's leading rusher in 5A with 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.
Matt's Pick: Port Arthur Memorial
Mesquite Horn vs. Wylie
Friday, 7 p.m. at Allen's Eagle Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Jaguars have enjoyed one of the best turnarounds in the area, if not the state, this season. After winning eight games total during the last three seasons, they matched that number in the first year under head coach Courtney Allen.
There have been some moving pieces on offense, but the Jaguars have had players step up at different times. The backbone has been teh defense, which is loaded with playmakers such as Amani Itote (94 tackles, 12 TFL), Dmyyn Evans-Smith (92 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 INTs), Nathaniel Rainey (5 INTs), Bradley Amwayi (78 tackles, 13.5 sacks) and Armstrong Nnodim (13.5 sacks, 23 pressures).
The Pirates navigated through a bizarre 9-6A race to make the playoffs after a 3-7 campaign a year ago.
Like Horn, Wylie has also relied on its defense, which is allowing 15.6 points per game and has recorded 38.0 sacks and 98.0 tackles for loss.
Devin's Pick: Mesquite Horn
Plano vs. Prosper
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
Matt Welch: The Wildcats are making their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but they've got a tall order on Friday opposite a Prosper team that's as hot as any program in the Class 6A Division I bracket.
The Eagles parted the regular season with a 9-1 record, unbeaten in their past six games since a 23-6 setback to Denton Guyer on Sept. 16.
Prosper will be among the favorites to come out of Region I in the 6A Div. I bracket, and a big reason why is the superlative play of a defense that has allowed just 269.3 yards and 14.8 points per game. That includes holding high-powered attacks Allen and McKinney to 24 and 27 points, respectively, over the past two weeks.
During Prosper's six-game winning streak, quarterback Harrison Rosar has thrown for at least three touchdown passes in five of those contests, while running back Trevor Montayne has come on strong in recent weeks with three straight games of at least 90 rushing yards.
Plano, meanwhile, suffered a four-game losing streak to close out the regular season but managed to do just enough damage early into its district schedule to hold onto 6-6A's final playoff berth. The Wildcats' offense hopes to rediscover its groove from earlier, held to just 14 points or less in three of their past four games.
Prosper has demonstrated the ability to swing games in all three phases, and if the Wildcats hope to slow the high-powered Eagles on Friday, expect a heavy dose of a multi-pronged rushing attack led by Kameron Jones and TK Thomas to open up things for quarterback Drew Forkner.
Matt's Pick: Prosper
|The Pick-It Line
|WEEK 12
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|(84-26)
|(84-26)
|(79-31)
|Allen vs. Lewisville
|Allen
|Allen
|Lewisville
|Coppell vs. McKinney
|McKinney
|Coppell
|Coppell
|Frisco Emerson vs. Colleyville Heritage
|Frisco Emerson
|Frisco Emerson
|Colleyville Heritage
|Frisco Independence vs. FW Arlington Heights
|Frisco Independence
|Frisco Independence
|FW Arlington Heights
|Frisco Wakeland vs. Birdville
|Frisco Wakeland
|Frisco Wakeland
|Frisco Wakeland
|Lake Dallas vs. Grapevine
|Grapevine
|Grapevine
|Grapevine
|Lovejoy vs. Whitehouse
|Lovejoy
|Lovejoy
|Lovejoy
|McKinney North vs. Port Arthur Memorial
|PA Memorial
|PA Memorial
|PA Memorial
|Mesquite Horn vs. Wylie
|Mesquite Horn
|Mesquite Horn
|Mesquite Horn
|Plano vs. Prosper
|Prosper
|Prosper
|Prosper
