Frisco Emerson vs Frisco Panther Creek
7 p.m. Friday at The Ford Center at The Star
Devin Hasson: The Mavericks and Panthers lock horns in a battle between the two youngest programs in Frisco ISD.
Emerson hit the ground running in its inaugural campaign, posting a 9-2 record and advancing to the playoffs and it has picked up where it left off.
The Mavericks crushed Hillcrest in a 69-3 rout of Hillcrest in their opener and raced to a 41-7 halftime lead before tapping on the breaks in a 41-21 win over Woodrow Wilson last week.
Panther Creek has been just as impressive.
The Panthers overcame a slow start to make the playoffs a season ago and have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 90-19 during their 2-0 start.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Emerson
Frisco Reedy vs Frisco Lone Star
7 p.m. Thursday at Toyota Stadium
Devin Hasson: This is the opener of the 6-5A Division I season and it could be the biggest game of the year between a pair of district favorites.
The Rangers felt they let one slip away in a 48-40 loss to Texarkana Texas High in the opener, but bounced back with a thorough 42-7 victory over Burleson last week.
Davian Groce made the most of his seven touches, averaging 28.5 yards and scoring four touchdowns—two rushing and two receiving.
The defending district champion Lions, who won 12 consecutive games to open last season, are off to a similar start, outscoring Azle and Denison by a combined score of 71-21 in their first two games.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Wakeland vs Frisco Heritage
7 p.m. Thursday at The Ford Center at The Star
Devin Hasson: While the Lone Star/Reedy showdown might garner a bulk of the headlines, this 6-5A Division I opener between the Wolverines and Coyotes also has big stakes, with both teams being playoff contenders.
Wakeland has grinded out a pair of single-digit wins in its 2-0 start. Quarterback Brennan Myer has been on point, completing 68 percent of his passes for 513 yards and six touchdowns with only one interception.
Heritage has rolled over its first two opponents by a combined score of 91-17, including last week’s 50-3 rout of Independence. Quarterback Jiyere Cogshell has shined early on, accounting for 681 total yards and seven touchdowns.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Wakeland
Hebron vs Northwest Eaton
7 p.m. Friday at Brian Brazil Stadium
David Wolman: Last week, Hebron was less than 15 seconds away from improving to 2-0 in the 2023 season, only to see Wylie quarterback Jagger Bale score on a 1-yard plunge to rally the Pirates to a 21-16 win and hand the Hawks their first loss.
Hebron will look to bounce back from that heartbreaking loss this Friday night against Northwest Eaton from Brian Brazil Stadium. The Hawks will look to slow down a prolific Eagles' offense, led by senior quarterback Noah Lugo. Lugo, a BYU commit, has 458 passing yards with seven total touchdowns over the two games. The arm and legs of Lugo helped Eaton to put up 27 third-quarter points in last week's 48-13 win over Little Elm.
As for Hebron, there were some positives for the Hawks in the loss to the Pirates, especially on defense, as they pitched a shutout in the first half and held Wylie to just seven points through the first three quarters. Additionally, Hebron got three field goals from Maxx Malyk, including a long of 43 yards.
David's Pick: Northwest Eaton
Lovejoy vs North Crowley
7:30 p.m. Friday at Leopard Stadium
Matt Welch: After rolling through College Station and Argyle, the Leopards' non-district schedule finishes with a bang as they host a North Crowley team ranked No. 12 in Class 6A.
The Panthers enjoyed a resurgence last season in advancing to the regional semifinals and posting a program-best 12-1 record. They haven't missed a beat to start the season, outscoring Arlington and Sam Houston by a combined margin of 138-27 through two weeks.
Quarterback Chris Jimerson has already accounted for 11 touchdowns, seven passing and four rushing, with no interceptions.
The Panthers ranked among the area's stingiest defenses last year, and that side of the ball shined plenty in last year's meeting with Lovejoy—a 28-20 victory for North Crowley.
The Leopards look to even the count on their home field, posting at least 500 yards and 42 points in their two wins to start the season. The trio of senior quarterback Hondo Franklin, senior receiver Parker Livingstone and junior receiver Daylan McCutcheon have fueled the hot start.
Matt's Pick: Lovejoy
McKinney vs Flower Mound
7 p.m. Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium
David Wolman: This game has, all of a sudden, become one of the more intriguing non-district games in all of the Dallas area, as both teams are 2-0 with the chance to go into district play undefeated. Should Flower Mound accomplish that feat it would be the first time since 2009 that the Jaguars would be 3-0 to begin a season.
A big reason behind Flower Mound's fast start has been the play of its offense. The Jaguars have outscored their first two opponents, 79-52, and averaged 39.5 points per game.
Senior quarterback Jake Watson has been incredible in his first season starting under center for the Jaguars, with 10 total touchdowns and is leading the team in both passing yards (378) and rushing yards (175). Flower Mound defeated Lake Highlands, 41-21, last Friday.
McKinney, meanwhile, followed up an impressive 23-21 week-one win against state power Longview with a 35-10 win versus Richardson Berkner. The Lions' defense was again impressive last Friday, holding the Rams scoreless until the fourth quarter. Despite missing senior running back Bryan Jackson, amongst others because of injury, the Lions still put up 245 rushing yards against Berkner.
David's Pick: McKinney
Plano West vs McKinney Boyd
7 p.m. Friday at Clark Stadium
Matt Welch: One of these two teams will finish out their preseason schedule with their first win amid a pair of 0-2 starts.
Neither the Broncos or Wolves have had it particularly easy—each of their opponents thus far qualified for the playoffs last season.
West will try to get its offense on track after averaging 123 yards per game in losses to Mesquite Horn and Keller. The Wolves are young in several key areas and will look to players like senior running back Demetrius Willis to set the tone on Friday.
Boyd, meanwhile, played Temple close for the most part in its opening-week loss, thanks in part to a career night out of the backfield from all-purpose back Hayden Jenkins. He totaled 299 yards of offense and will look to regain a similar stride after the Broncos took their lumps last week vs. state-ranked Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Matt's Pick: McKinney Boyd
Prestonwood Christian vs Little Elm
7:30 p.m. Friday at Lions Stadium
David Wolman: Prestonwood senior quarterback Kellen Tasby, a Tulane commit, will face his former team on Friday night at Lions Stadium.
In his lone season as Little Elm's starter, Tasby finished with 2,289 passing yards with 21 total touchdowns. So far through two games with Prestonwood, Tasby has 546 passing yards with four scores. He earned his first win in a Lions uniform last week, helping Prestonwood to outscore Houston Second Baptist, 14-0, in the fourth quarter to rally for a 21-17 win and improve to 1-1.
Little Elm has had moments of brilliance in their 0-2 start, but the Lobos have been shut out in the second half in each of their first two games. In last week's 48-13 loss to Eaton, Little Elm trailed 21-13 at halftime, only to watch the Eagles ride a 27-point third quarter to victory. Semaj Jordan rushed for 107 yards for the the Lobos.
David's Pick: Prestonwood Christian
Prosper vs Rockwall
7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Matt Welch: Two teams with a penchant for finding the end zone convene in Rockwall for a high-profile non-district showdown.
The Yellowjackets averaged 57.5 points per game during a 1-1 start, defeating Cedar Hill and falling to Jesuit, while Prosper has racked up 45.5 points per game in besting Euless Trinity and Sachse.
The Eagles survived a scare in their opener amid a fourth-quarter rally by Trinity before handling Sachse 49-13 last week. Through his first two varsity starts, quarterback Nathan TenBarge has been sensational with five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns.
Prosper's defense righted the ship after allowing 41 points against Trinity, and they'll be tested once again by a Rockwall group that will be plenty motivated after letting a 15-point fourth-quarter lead slip away against Jesuit. The Yellowjackets faltered despite 406 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Landyn Locke.
Matt's Pick: Prosper
Sachse vs Lakeview Centennial
7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Mustangs let one slip away in their 44-41 loss to Coppell in the season opener, but were unable to keep pace with Prosper last week in a 49-13 loss.
Quarterback Brenden George is off to a good start, throwing for 427 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 123 yards and a score, while Kaliq Lockett is a big-time threat on the outside, averaging 27.2 yards per catch.
The Patriots are off to a 2-0 start and rallied for a dramatic win a week ago, with Diego Riveroll kicking a 30-yard field goal as time expired to claim a 24-22 win over Skyline
Devin's Pick: Sachse
|The Pick-It Line
|WEEK 3
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|(17-3)
|(15-5)
|(15-5)
|Frisco Emerson vs. Frisco Panther Creek
|Frisco Emerson
|Frisco Emerson
|Frisco Emerson
|Frisco Reedy vs. Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Lone Star
|Frisco Reedy
|Frisco Wakeland vs. Frisco Heritage
|Frisco Wakeland
|Frisco Wakeland
|Frisco Heritage
|Hebron vs. Northwest Eaton
|Northwest Eaton
|Hebron
|Northwest Eaton
|Lovejoy vs. North Crowley
|Lovejoy
|Lovejoy
|Lovejoy
|McKinney vs. Flower Mound
|McKinney
|McKinney
|McKinney
|Plano West vs. McKinney Boyd
|McKinney Boyd
|Plano West
|McKinney Boyd
|Prestonwood Christian vs. Little Elm
|Prestonwood
|Prestonwood
|Prestonwood
|Prosper vs. Rockwall
|Prosper
|Rockwall
|Prosper
|Sachse vs. Lakeview Centennial
|Sachse
|Sachse
|Sachse
