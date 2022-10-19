During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 9 round of The Pick-It Line.
Allen vs. Denton Guyer
Thursday, 6 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
One of the state's marquee matchups pits two program ranked in the top 10 in Class 6A and should feature plenty on the line regarding the 5-6A title picture.
Allen has had Guyer's number for a while now, having bested the Wildcats at every turn dating back to 2014. In total, the Eagles are 6-0 against Guyer during that span, including a 38-31 thriller last season defined by the Allen run game and pass rush.
The Eagles have plenty in place to replicate that formula, thanks to a breakout year at running back for Kayvion Sibley. He totaled 110 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns in Allen's 31-28 win over McKinney last week.
Replicating that success will partly fall on an offensive line to hold up versus a Guyer defense that has been strong in all areas this season. The Wildcats are allowing just 100.1 rushing yards and 132.7 passing yards per game on top of 13.7 points allowed per game.
Guyer's offense has been just as potent, averaging 457 yards and 47.3 points per game behind another monster year from reigning 5-6A MVP Jackson Arnold at quarterback. Prosper's pass rush was able to disrupt the rhythm of the Guyer passing attack in their meeting last month, and that's an area the Eagles had success with last season in sacking Arnold eight times.
Matt's Pick: Denton Guyer
Carrollton Newman Smith vs. Bryan Adams
Friday, 7 p.m. at Forester Field
David Wolman: Huge 5-5A Division I implications will be on the line when the Trojans take on the Cougars.
Newman Smith is one game behind Bryan Adams and W.T. White for fourth place in the district standings, but the Trojans face the Cougars and Longhorns in their next two games, and wins in both games would vault Smith into the final playoff spot.
After posting 52 and 72 points, respectively, in wins over Dallas Molina and Dallas Sunset, Smith will look to get back on track offensively after being held to a pair of rushing touchdowns by quarterback Pierson Rougeau in last week's 45-15 loss to unbeaten Richland. Rougeau accounted for 285 total yards.
The Trojans will also look to shore up their pass defense after surrendering 439 yards and five touchdown passes to Richland quarterback Bryce Morton.
Adams is fresh off a 46-21 rout of R.L. Turner. The Cougars held the Lions to seven points in the first three quarters, and offensively, received 311 passing yards and five total touchdowns from quarterback Rayvon Jackson Jr. Kirby Lewis was Jackson Jr.'s favorite target. Lewis caught seven passes for 149 yards with one touchdown.
David's Pick: Newman Smith
Celina vs. Carter
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Field
Matt Welch: Pole position for the 7-4A Division I title is at stake as Celina welcomes Carter in a meeting of 6-1 teams with 3-0 records in district play.
The matchups to watch in this one feature Celina's high-octane offense, averaging 428 yards and 51.6 points per game, opposite a Carter defense that has held opponents to just 18.1 points per game this season.
That includes only 80.9 rushing yards allowed per game and expect that figure to be tested opposite the Bobcats' deep rushing attack. In last week's 37-17 win over Wilmer-Hutchins, Gabe Gayton had the hot hand out of the backfield with 259 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Celina, meanwhile, is allowing just 12 points per game on the season and looks to maintain that pace opposite a Carter attack led by running back Kaeden Landry, who has 1,308 rushing yards (9.4 per carry) and 13 touchdowns on the year.
Matt's Pick: Celina
Coppell vs. Hebron
Friday, 7 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
David Wolman: The playoff picture in 6-6A has gotten slightly clearer in recent weeks, and both the Cowboys and Hawks have a chance to make their case for a playoff push.
Coppell, at 3-1 in district play and having already earned the head-to-head tiebreaker against fellow 3-1 Marcus by virtue of a 38-14 win over the Marauders, is in great position to earn a postseason berth, while the Hawks, at 2-2, have a chance to slide into fourth place with a victory.
After being held without a touchdown for the first time all season three weeks ago in a 38-3 loss to 6-6A leader Lewisville, Coppell has looked more like itself in each of its last two games in wins against Marcus and Plano East.
In last week's 49-14 victory over East, Coppell put up 21 first-quarter points for the second straight week and the Cowboy defense held the Panthers scoreless in the first half while forcing three turnovers.
Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw authored another standout performance, throwing for 324 yards and six touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Zack Darkoch continued his breakout season, catching seven balls for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
Hebron notched its second district victory last week with a 38-14 win over Flower Mound, but it took a little longer for the Hawks to distance themselves from the Jaguars.
Thanks to two Bryson Spriggs rushing touchdowns and a fumble return for a score by Isaac Cuchens, the Hawks outscored the Jaguars 21-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Spriggs rushed for 149 yards with a pair of scores, while Micah Greene had six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
David's Pick: Coppell
Frisco vs. Frisco Reedy
Friday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Devin Hasson: One of the most anticipated games of the season arrives on Friday as Reedy (6-0 in 6-5A Division I, 8-0 overall) and Frisco (5-0, 6-1) meet with first place in district on the line.
The Lions made early statements with close victories over Lone Star (13-7) and Wakeland (41-37) and they have rolled over the competition since, winning their last four games by an average of 36.3 points.
In last week's methodical 42-6 win over Sherman, Caleb Deal thew a pair of touchdown passes, Dennis Moody rushed for a score and added a scoring catch, and the defense allowed only 148 yards, including negative yardage on the ground.
This will be the second straight showdown for the Raccoons, who knocked Heritage from the ranks of the district unbeatens with a hard-fought 20-17 victory last week.
Without the services of a couple of their top playmakers, Frisco had a hard time moving the ball at times, but the defense held the Coyotes in check and the special teams was the difference, as Jordan Hamilton returned a punt for a touchdown and Ismael Taylor scooped up a blocked punt and took it back for a score and that proved to be the difference.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Reedy
Frisco Independence vs. Argyle
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Devin Hasson:When the season got underway, there were many that thought the Eagles (3-0 in 3-5A Division I, 7-0 overall), the No. 1 team in the Class 5A state poll, would be in their current position atop the standings.
Not as many, however, believed they would have company with the Knights (3-0, 7-0), who have passed every challenge thus far to set up Friday's showdown for first place.
Argyle handed Emerson its first loss of the season a week ago, but it was not easy, as the first-year Mavericks hung around all night long before succumbing in a 24-10 loss
Independence took on a Memorial team that has given teams fits this season, despite its record, but the Knights took control from the start and pulled away for a 36-16 victory.
Matteo Quattrin threw for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Ude Enyeribe and Keith Rockwell combined to rush for 232 yards and three scores.
Devin's Pick: Argyle
Lewisville vs. Flower Mound Marcus
Friday, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
David Wolman: Through the first four weeks of 6-6A play, Lewisville is the only team that has yet to lose a district game, and the Farmers will look to remain unbeaten against a Marauder squad that has won three consecutive conference titles.
One week after Lewisville needed a 49-yard field goal by Freddy Joya as time expired to avoid an upset bid by Plano West, the Farmers used a 29-point second quarter to cruise to a 42-14 win over previously unbeaten-in-district Plano and earn sole possession of first place in 6-6A.
Farmers quarterback Ethan Terrell passed for 84 yards and rushed for 81 more, while Lewisville's defense held Plano to 174 yards and nine first downs.
Marcus, meanwhile, righted the ship last week with a 42-20 rout of Plano West, which comes one week after the Marauders were stifled by Coppell in a 38-14 loss.
Quarterback Cole Welliver threw for 264 yards and five touchdowns in Marcus' win over West with three of those scores hauled in by Isaac Khattab, who caught four balls for 112 yards. Ashton Cozart, as well as Karic Grennan, both had a receiving touchdown in the victory.
David's Pick: Lewisville
Mesquite Horn vs. Rockwall-Heath
Friday, 7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Devin Hasson: Though it will likely not have any effect on seeding in the playoffs, the Jaguars (3-1 in 10-6A, 6-2 overall) and Hawks (2-1, 5-2) will meet on Friday with second place in district on the line.
Horn has been one of the turnaround stories of the year in the area after winning just eight total games in its previous three seasons.
Last week, the Jaguars made the long trip East and rallied for a 24-16 victory over Tyler Legacy.
It was a defensive battle for much of the night, with Horn's D'Myyn Evans-Smith opening the scoring with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown
Bradley Amwayi had a blocked punt return for a score to give them the lead for good in the third quarter and the Jaguars held the Raiders to less than 200 total yards on the night and shut them out in the second half.
Doing the same to the high-powered Hawks will be an entirely different challenge.
Coming off its bye, Rockwall-Heath quarterback Caleb Hoover has thrown for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns, with his favorite target being Peyton Wingfield, who has 41 receptions for 588 yards and four scores.
The Hawks can do it on the ground, as well, as Brittan Snider and Malachi Tuesno have each rushed for more than 500 yards, with Tuesno having scored 13 touchdowns.
Devin's Pick: Mesquite Horn
McKinney vs. Prosper Rock Hill
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: The winner of this meeting has the inside track on a playoff spot out of the hyper-competitive 5-6A district.
The Lions fell short of securing one of the bigger regular-season wins in program history last week in a 31-28 loss to Allen, which halted a five-game winning streak for the program. The Lions got only 115 combined rushing yards between the backfield of Bryan Jackson and Keldric Luster — a departure for a unit that contributes to 270.3 rushing yards per game on the year — and McKinney looks to get back on track against a Rock Hill defense that shut out Little Elm last week, 21-0. The Blue Hawks finished plus-3 in turnover differential in that win, thanks to three interceptions from safety Nick Butler.
Offensively, Rock Hill figures to test McKinney's run defense with the tandem of dual-threat quarterback Kevin Sperry and all-purpose rusher Victor Chionuma.
Matt's Pick: McKinney
McKinney North vs. Longview
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium
Matt Welch: The Bulldogs head far east to take on top-ranked Longview in a rematch of one of the more head-turning results from last season. In one of the bigger wins in recent program history, North generated five turnovers on its way to a 37-35 victory over the perennial powerhouse Lobos.
The Bulldogs can tie Longview for the top spot in 7-5A Division I with a win, but doing so will require slowing a Lobo offense that can stretch the field with blue-chip receiver Jalen Hale (532 yards, 23.1 per catch, six touchdowns) while offering plenty of punch on the ground with Taylor Tatum (752 rushing yards, 15 TDs).
North can light it up as well, averaging 471.9 yards and 38.9 points per game. Running back Jayden Walker remains atop the area's 5A rushing leaderboard at 1,482 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, and the Bulldogs will look to keep that area of their offense humming against a Longview defense that has allowed just 9.6 points per game this season.
Matt's Pick: Longview
|The Pick-It Line
|Week 9
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|(59-21)
|(59-21)
|(57-23)
|Allen vs. Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Carrollton Newman Smith vs. Bryan Adams
|Newman Smith
|Newman Smith
|Newman Smith
|Celina vs. Carter
|Celina
|Celina
|Celina
|Coppell vs. Hebron
|Coppell
|Coppell
|Coppell
|Frisco vs. Frisco Reedy
|Frisco Reedy
|Frisco Reedy
|Frisco Reedy
|Frisco Independence vs. Argyle
|Argyle
|Argyle
|Argyle
|Lewisville vs. Flower Mound Marcus
|Lewisville
|Lewisville
|Lewisville
|Mesquite Horn vs. Rockwall-Heath
|Rockwall-Heath
|Mesquite Horn
|Rockwall-Heath
|McKinney vs. Prosper Rock Hill
|McKinney
|McKinney
|McKinney
|McKinney North vs. Longview
|Longview
|Longview
|Longview
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.