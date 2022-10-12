During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 8 round of The Pick-It Line.
Allen vs. McKinney
Friday, 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Matt Welch: The homestretch in 5-6A is laced with high-stakes football, starting Friday in Allen where the Eagles welcome a resurgent McKinney squad in a meeting of teams who are unbeaten in district play at 3-0.
Both Allen and McKinney are riding five-game win streaks after dropping their respective season openers. The Eagles have done so behind a rushing attack anchored by Kayvion Sibley (809 yards, nine touchdowns), plus a defense that's allowing just 21.2 points per game on the year.
Allen showed in its non-district win over Arlington Martin that it could smother an explosive run game, but the Lions could be the most dynamic unit that the Eagles will have seen since their opener against St. John Bosco. McKinney ranks third in the area at 480.8 yards per game behind the tandem of running back Bryan Jackson (1,004 yards, 15 TDs) and quarterback Keldric Luster (1,175 passing yards, 233 rushing yards, 14 total TDs) and have scored at least 45 points in five straight games.
The Lions' defense averaged just 18.8 points allowed over its first five games, and they'll look to restore that form after allowing 51 to Braswell.
Matt's Pick: Allen
Frisco vs. Frisco Heritage
Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
Devin Hasson: Prior to the start of the season, few thought this Week 8 matchup would feature a pair of undefeated district teams, but that is what we have when the Coyotes (5-0 in 6-5A Division I, 6-1 overall) and Raccoons (4-0, 5-1) lock horns on Thursday.
Heritage remained tied for first place atop the standings with Reedy, but it was not easy, as it was able to hold off Sherman for a hard-fought 13-6 victory. The Coyotes were held to less than 200 yards of total offense, but Nick Clark rushed for a touchdown, Jacob Culpepper kicked a pair of field goals and the defense put the clamps on the Bearcats, holding them to 237 yards and just the one score.
Frisco should be rested and ready coming off its bye. The Raccoons once again boast one of the best ground games in the area.
Jordon Hamilton leads the way with 77 carries for 481 yards and eight touchdowns, while Kam Pendergraph (38-376, 5 TDs) and Brandon Miyazono (29-215, 2 TDs) have also been effective.
Devin's Pick: Frisco
Frisco Emerson vs. Argyle
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Devin Hasson: In their inaugural varsity campaign, the Mavericks (3-0 in 3-5A Division I, 7-0) have been one of the feel-good stories in the area, as they have still yet to lose a game.
However, the challenge on Thursday will be the toughest to date as they take on the Eagles (2-0, 6-0), who are ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 5A state poll.
Emerson got pushed a week ago but scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a 40-30 win over Memorial.
Quarterback Darryl Shelton was the catalyst, as he completed 13-of-24 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns, and added 12 carries for 80 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
Argyle met Lake Dallas a week ago in a battle of undefeated teams and opened a big first-half lead before cruising to a 30-14 victory.
R.J. Bunnell paved the way in the rushing attack, with 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns on only 13 carries, while Jacob Robinson and John Gailey each had touchdown passes.
Devin's Pick: Argyle
Hebron vs. Flower Mound
Friday, 7 p.m. at Hawk Stadium
David Wolman: Although four weeks remain in the regular season, Friday's game between Hebron and Flower Mound could go a long way to determining which team will remain in playoff contention. Both teams are 1-2 in 6-6A and remain one game behind 2-1 Marcus and 2-1 Coppell for fourth place.
Flower Mound is fresh off beating Plano East, 48-31, to earn its first victory of the season. The win comes after back-to-back losses versus Lewisville and Marcus by a combined 16 points.
The Jaguars put up 34 first-half points to distance themselves from the Panthers. Senior quarterback Yale Erdman had the hot hand, finishing the game 20-of-31 passing for 285 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for two touchdowns on 45 rushing yards. Junior Jason Welch had five catches for 116 yards and two scores.
Hebron will look to regroup after suffering a 28-13 loss to an upstart Plano team that is 3-0 in 6-6A. After being shut out in the first half, Hawks senior running back Braxton Baker ran from the 3 to cut the Wildcats' lead to 14-7 with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter. However, Plano scored the next 14 points to reclaim the momentum.
Senior Micah Greene, who was a role player last season behind Hebron alums Cobye Baldwin and Takoda Bridges, is No. 9 among all Dallas-area 6A players in receiving yards with 600 and six touchdowns.
David's Pick: Flower Mound
Little Elm vs. Prosper Rock Hill
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
David Wolman: After a district-wide bye week, Little Elm and Rock Hill will resume 5-6A play Friday at Prosper ISD Children's Health Stadium.
The Lobos seek their first conference win. It will mark the second straight game that Little Elm will play in Prosper.
Two weeks ago, the Lobos didn't score until the fourth quarter in a 59-6 loss to Prosper. Little Elm was held to 118 yards while giving up six touchdown passes to Prosper senior quarterback Harrison Rosar. Despite being held to 78 yards, Lobos junior Kellen Tasby remains eighth among Dallas-area Class 6A quarterbacks in passing yards with 1,437 and nine touchdowns against just one interception.
Rock Hill is in search of its second district win. The Blue Hawks, who are in their first season as a 6A school, held a 7-6 lead in the first quarter of their previous game against Allen before being outscored 21-0 in the second quarter in an eventual 34-14 loss.
Sophomore quarterback Kevin Sperry has emerged as one of the young quarterbacks to watch. The dual-threat signal-caller has thrown for 991 yards and seven touchdowns, and also rushed for 420 yards and six scores.
David's Pick: Prosper Rock Hill
McKinney North vs. Lufkin
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: A whopping 205 miles separate these two campuses, with Lufkin making the lengthy road trip north to take a Bulldogs squad that's on a roll with a 5-1 record. North and Lufkin are part of a cluster of six teams in 7-5A Division I that are all separated by one game in the standings.
A win Friday would be quite the boost for North's playoff hopes, and getting there will mean continuing to ride a rushing attack that's averaging 298.8 yards per game. Running back Jayden Walker continues to make the most of his breakout junior year, coming off a 322-yard gem in last week's win over West Mesquite.
Walker should be at the forefront of Lufkin's defensive game plan this week, while the Bulldogs look to build off back-to-backs wins where their opponent was held to 14 points or less. North's defense will try and slow a Lufkin attack that enjoyed its highest-scoring night since Sept. 9 in last week's 28-14 win over North Mesquite.
The Panthers came to life with 21 points in the second half, wearing down the Stallions behind a heavy dose of bruiser Kedren Young at running back.
Matt's Pick: McKinney North
Mesquite Poteet vs. Greenville
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Devin Hasson: Though there is still a long way to go, this might serve as an elimination game of sorts in the 7-5A Division II playoff race as the Pirates (1-2, 1-5) and Lions (1-2, 2-4) each need to string together some wins down the stretch.
Poteet won its district opener, but has since dropped back-to-back games, the latest of which was a 42-10 setback at the hands of Melissa last week.
The Pirates hung tough early on, getting a field goal from Carlos Aldana and a 39-yard touchdown pass from Josh Hobbs to Davion Hall to stay within 14-10 in the opening frame, but the Cardinals slammed the door from there, allowing only 71 total yards in the final three quarters.
Greenville had its offense going, but it was not able to keep pace with Crandall in a 62-36 loss.
Quarterback Micah Simpson had a big night, completing 18-of-24 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers and he also rushed for a score, while Kamron Neal added 13 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, but the defense surrendered 694 yards of total offense.
Devin's Pick: Greenville
Plano vs. Lewisville
Friday, 7 p.m. at Clark Stadium
Matt Welch: District 6-6A hasn't been the easiest conference to project week-to-week, and that rings true for this meeting between the league's two remaining district unbeatens. Lewisville and Plano carry 3-0 district records into this one, with the Wildcats looking to make a statement against a Farmers team that can take a big step towards potentially hoisting a district title for the first time since 2001.
Lewisville has looked outright dominant at times this season but needed a late rally to overtake Plano West on a game-winning Freddy Joya field goal last week. The Farmers found the end zone just once in that contest and nearly fell victim to three turnovers.
Despite the narrow victory, Lewisville running back Viron Ellison continued to cook with 146 rushing yards and a score, and he'll look to stay hot against a Plano defense that has held district opponents to just 17.3 points per game so far.
That included an opportunistic effort last week against Hebron, where the Wildcats capitalized on four turnovers en route to a 28-13 win. Three of those turnovers came in Plano territory, and the Wildcats were plenty content to lean on the rushing duo of Kameron Jones and TK Thomas, who combined for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Matt's Pick: Lewisville
Plano West vs. Marcus
Friday, 7 p.m. at Marauder Stadium
David Wolman: After earning at least a share of the district title in each of the past three seasons, Marcus is facing an uphill battle this season.
The Marauders will look to bounce back Friday after losing 38-14 to Coppell for their first 6-6A loss. The Cowboys jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead on the power of three touchdown passes by senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw. Marauders junior quarterback Cole Welliver was a bright spot in the loss, throwing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Ashton Cozart finished with two touchdown receptions and 122 receiving yards.
Marcus will look to feast on a West team that is winless in district play and is 1-5 overall.
The Wolves, though, nearly came away with a victory over Lewisville on Friday. If it weren't for a 49-yard field goal by Joya as time expired, West would have come away with an upset victory. Instead, the Wolves suffered a 15-14 loss.
West turned in an inspired effort on defense, limiting Lewisville to 292 total yards while forcing three turnovers. The 15 points scored by the Farmers were a season-low. Wolves senior running back Dermot White did the heavy lifting for the Wolves' offense, carrying 18 times for 110 yards with two touchdowns.
David's Pick: Marcus
Rowlett vs. North Garland
Friday, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Devin Hasson: Time is running out for the Eagles to make a playoff push as they fell to 1-4 in 9-6A and 1-6 overall with a 30-10 loss to Wylie last Friday.
Rowlett was in position to pull the upset, as it led 10-7 at halftime.
And while the game remained tight statistically, the Pirates found their rhythm offensively as the night progressed and were able to rally in the second half for the win.
The Eagles will be facing a North Garland (2-2, 3-3) team that is riding a wave of momentum after claiming a 35-30 victory over Lakeview in a back-and-forth game that thrust the Raiders right back into the thick of the playoff race.
Quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with just 1:15 left and North Garland was able to hold the Patriots from there.
It was part of a huge night for Nwawuihe, who had 17 carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns, while Jaden Davis averaged better than nine yards per touch, with 191 yards and a score on 21 attempts.
Devin's Pick: North Garland
|The Pick-It Line
|Week 8
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|52-18
|52-18
|50-20
|Allen vs. McKinney
|Allen
|Allen
|Allen
|Frisco vs. Frisco Heritage
|Frisco
|Frisco
|Frisco
|Frisco Emerson vs. Argyle
|Argyle
|Argyle
|Argyle
|Hebron vs. Flower Mound
|Hebron
|Flower Mound
|Flower Mound
|Little Elm vs. Prosper Rock Hill
|Rock Hill
|Rock Hill
|Rock Hill
|McKinney North vs. Lufkin
|McKinney North
|McKinney North
|McKinney North
|Mesquite Poteet vs. Greenville
|Greenville
|Greenville
|Greenville
|Plano vs. Lewisville
|Lewisville
|Lewisville
|Lewisville
|Plano West vs. Marcus
|Plano West
|Marcus
|Marcus
|Rowlett vs. North Garland
|North Garland
|North Garland
|North Garland
