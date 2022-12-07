During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's state semifinal round of The Pick-It Line.
Prosper vs. Duncanville
Saturday, 4 p.m. at SMU's Ford Stadium
Matt Welch: The Eagles are in the state semifinals for the first time since their run to a Class 3A Division I state championship in 2008. Prosper had been on the doorstep of a spot in the state's final four each of the previous three seasons by advancing to the regional finals, and the Eagles got over the hump after shutting down Lewisville for a 24-13 victory on Saturday.
Duncanville, meanwhile, is perhaps the area's most seasoned football program at this juncture of the year, having qualified for the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season. Three of the Panthers' previous four trips to the semifinals have resulted in wins.
Duncanville, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A and No. 11 in the nation per MaxPreps, carries an unbeaten 13-0 record into Saturday's contest. Spring Westfield was game in the regional finals, falling 28-21 in the Panthers' only contest decided by single digits thus far.
Those 21 points were the most allowed by Duncanville's star-studded defense since Sept. 13 against Cedar Hill. In total, the Panthers are allowing just 10.4 points and 171.5 yards per game — marks that rank tops in the area among 6A programs.
The Panthers have their usual cadre of blue-chip standouts on that side of the ball. Colin Simmons is a five-star edge rusher tabbed as the No. 5 prospect in the country for the 2024 class, per 247Sports.com, and helped anchor a unit that logged five sacks last week against Westfield. That pressure manifests at all levels, with Duncanville having forced 13 turnovers in its four playoff wins, including a fourth-quarter pick last week from four-star defensive back Ka'Davion Dotson that helped seal the win over the Mustangs.
Prosper's defense hasn't been far off, surrendering just 15.1 points on the year to go along with 277.6 yards. The Eagles have generated nine turnovers during their playoff run, including three on Saturday against Lewisville while holding the Farmers' high-powered rushing attack to just 98 yards.
Senior Adam Due logged 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery against the Farmers, while seniors Dylan Hinshaw, Ethan Higgins and junior Malique Sutherland submitted highlight plays to slow the Lewisville ground game.
Prosper prides itself on stopping the run, and that will be tested plenty on Saturday with Duncanville sporting perhaps the most explosive rushing attack across the Eagles' schedule. Four-star rusher Caden Durham medaled in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays at the state track meet last spring, and that speed has been on display plenty with back-to-back games of at least 200 rushing yards in Duncanville's past two wins.
Durham is a blur when he gets past the first level of the defense, and the Panthers have a multitude of options who contribute to the team's per-game average of 234 rushing yards, be it zone-read keepers for quarterback Keelon Russell or sweeps for receiver Lontrell Turner.
Prosper, meanwhile, generated 10 points off turnovers against Lewisville and found the end zone two other times on chunk plays. Senior Harrison Rosar passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns — two going to junior Javan Henry, who finished the day with 108 receiving yards.
Matt's Pick: Duncanville
|The Pick-It Line
|WEEK 15
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|117-33
|113-37
|115-35
|Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff
|South Oak Cliff
|Argyle
|South Oak Cliff
|China Spring vs. Decatur
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Denton Guyer
|Duncanville vs. Prosper
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Galena Park North Shore vs. Austin Westlake
|GP North Shore
|GP North Shore
|Austin Westlake
Gunter vs. Canadian
|Gunter
|Gunter
|Gunter
|Katy vs. Austin Vandegrift
|Katy
|Katy
|Katy
|Longview vs. Aledo
|Longview
|Longview
|Longview
|Mart vs. Burton
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Wimberley vs. Cuero
|Cuero
|Cuero
|Wimberley
