During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 2 round of The Pick-It Line.
Allen vs. Houston King
Friday, 7 p.m. at Allen's Eagle Stadium
Matt Welch: For the second straight year, Allen will look to erase the sting of an opening-week defeat against a strong King team. The Eagles failed to keep pace with defending Class 6A Division II state champion DeSoto last week, despite some early success with a 61-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Brady Bricker.
But Allen's offense sputtered from there, held to just 198 yards for the night while DeSoto scored the final 33 points of the game in a 39-7 victory.
Held to just 3.4 yards per carry and 8-of-24 passing as a team, Allen will try to right the ship against a King team that dispatched of Crosby in its opener, 58-22. The Wildcats strung together one big play after another on the ground, averaging 13.4 yards per carry behind big nights from quarterback Darius Clark-James and running back Dionne Sims. Out wide, Rae'G Dailey tallied 207 receiving yards and a pair of scores.
King made the deepest playoff run in school history last year by advancing to the regional finals but returns just three starters from that group.
Matt's Pick: Allen
Creekview vs. Newman Smith
Friday 7 p.m. at Standridge Stadium
David Wolman: Bragging rights in Carrollton ISD will be on the line Friday night at Standridge Stadium as the Trojans will seek a fourth consecutive win over the Mustangs. Newman Smith held Creekview to nine first downs and 131 total yards in last season's 28-2 victory, as part of a six-win season for the Trojans, their most in a single season since 2014.
Newman Smith's defense was up to snuff in last week's 39-7 victory over Denton. The Trojans held the Broncos scoreless in the second half, including a hard hit by junior Alex Segura that forced a fumble on a punt return and helped to swing the momentum int Newman Smith's favor. Senior quarterback Pierson Rougeau had three TDs in the victory.
Creekview, meanwhile, will look to snap a 12-game losing streak that dates back to its bi-district playoff loss to Wichita Falls Rider in 2021. The Mustangs were held to 161 total yards in last Friday's season-opening 43-12 loss at Granbury.
There is optimism for the Mustangs, who return a majority of their starters, many of whom saw their first varsity action last season.
David's Pick: Newman Smith
Frisco Centennial vs. Lake Dallas
Thursday, 7 p.m. at The Ford Center at The Star
David Wolman: Both teams will get a break from the heat Thursday night inside the Ford Center at the Star and look to build on strong week-one performances.
Centennial's dynamic duo of senior running back and Kansas commit Harry Stewart III and Iowa State pledge and senior wide receiver Brett Eskildsen played key roles in the Titans' 38-29 win over Heritage. Stewart III rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries while also catching two passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Eskildsen caught four balls for 100 yards and two scores. Senior quarterback Jace Patten threw for 248 yards with three touchdowns.
Eskildsen and Stewart III will look to continue impose their will against a Lake Dallas defense that made huge strikes a year ago to the Falcons' first playoff berth since 2018.
Lake Dallas gave up an 88-yard touchdown pass from Greenville quarterback Anthony Johnson to Dadrion Patton just 24 seconds into last week's game, but the Falcons adjusted and proceeded to hold the Lions without a score in the game's final three quarters in a 38-7 road win. Greenville generated just 209 total yards to the Falcons' 509.
Falcons senior quarterback Cade Bortnem threw for 254 yards on 16-of-22 through the air with three touchdowns.
David's Pick: Lake Dallas
Lewisville vs. Highland Park
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
David Wolman: One of the marquee non-district games on the docket in the Dallas area, Lewisville will look to not only atone for last season's 31-17 loss to Highland Park -- the Farmers' lone regular-season setback, on their way to making the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996 -- but hand the Scots a rare home loss.
Lewisville's defense was up to form in last week's 50-7 rout of Naaman Forest, scoring three first-half defensive touchdowns and limiting the Rangers to eight yards in the first two quarters of play.
The Farmers also had three different players record touchdown runs in the first half before giving way to substitutes in the second half amidst 100-degree temperatures despite a delayed start in an effort to avoid the heat.
Lewisville's defense will certainly be put to the test Friday night against a Highland Park offense that put up 42 first-half points against the Farmers' District 6-6A bunkmate, Marcus, in an eventual 56-24 victory.
Highlanders quarterback Drew Peck beat the Marauders with both his arm and legs, throwing for 249 yards on 13-of-19 through the air with two touchdowns, while also rushing for 76 yards on 10 carries with two scores.
David's Pick: Lewisville
Lovejoy vs. Argyle
Friday, 7 p.m. at Argyle's Eagle Stadium
Matt Welch: The Leopards have sprinted out of the gates each season under head coach Chris Ross, and Saturday's opener against College Station was no different. The state-ranked Cougars had no answer for a dynamic Lovejoy aerial attack in a 50-37 ballgame where the Leopards led by as many as 27 points midway through the fourth quarter.
Lovejoy totaled 647 yards of offense, led by potent connections through the air between quarterback Hondo Franklin (368 passing yards, five touchdowns) and receivers Parker Livingstone (252 receiving yards, four total TDs) and Daylan McCutcheon (123 receiving yards, three TDs).
The Leopards will try to stay hot against what should be a motivated Argyle group. The Eagles were outscored 50-7 over the final three quarters of their opener against top-ranked Melissa in a 50-14 loss—Argyle's most lopsided defeat since 2005.
The Eagles and Leopards waged one of last season's most entertaining games, with Argyle earning a 56-49 victory in a contest that featured more than 1,400 yards of offense.
Matt's Pick: Lovejoy
McKinney North vs. Justin Northwest
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Matt Welch: The Bulldogs and Texans are no stranger to seeing each other in the preseason, squaring off for the eighth consecutive year. Northwest holds a 4-3 edge in the rivalry since 2016, although North has won three of the past five meetings.
Whereas this game has traditionally been defined by offense, both programs are coming off Week One victories that included plenty of standout moments on defense. North held Garland's offense off the scoreboard altogether in Saturday's 38-2 victory, allowing just 41 yards on the afternoon.
Northwest, meanwhile, held Prosper Rock Hill scoreless in the second half to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 21-13 win.
If the Texans' path to victory was any indication, expect North's run defense to be tested. Northwest was buoyed by big efforts out of the backfield from running backs Nate Jean (120 yards) and Ife Durodoye (119).
The Bulldogs took a balanced approach between 161 rushing yards and 157 passing yards against Garland, but Northwest knows all too well what Bulldogs rusher Jayden Walker is capable of. In last week's 47-39 North win, Walker led the way with 325 rushing yards and three scores.
Matt's Pick: McKinney North
Mesquite vs. North Mesquite
Friday, 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Devin Hasson:The city’s oldest rivalry, one that dates back to 1970, will be renewed on Friday when the Skeeters and Stallions take the field for the 54th installment.
Last season, Mesquite dominated the middle stages of the game, outscoring North Mesquite 35-13 during the second and third quarters as it went on to a 44-32 win.
In their season opener, Armand Cleaver had a huge game for the Skeeters, rushing 26 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns, but it was not enough in a 27-20 loss to Arlington.
The Stallions, meanwhile, opened on a high note, as quarterback Luke Seder threw for 241 yards and a pair of scores in a 28-25 win over North Garland.
Devin's Pick: Mesquite
Mesquite Poteet vs. West Mesquite
Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Devin Hasson:One night prior to the oldest rivalry in Mesquite takes place, the second-longest running series will be renewed for the 34th time when the Pirates and Wranglers lock horns.
This game was often played late in the season, but has been bumped up on the schedule the last two years with the teams now in different districts.
Poteet’s main focus will be to cut down on mistakes this week. The Pirates turned the ball over six times and committed 13 penalties in last week’s 35-7 loss to Lake Highlands.
The Wranglers are also looking to bounce back, as they got off to a good start only to watch Kimball score 29 unanswered points in a 29-7 win.
Devin's Pick: West Mesquite
Plano vs. Keller Central
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Clark Stadium
Matt Welch: Despite a pair of early field goals, the Wildcats were overwhelmed by state-ranked Trophy Club Byron Nelson in Friday's season opener. Plano was outgained 523-231 in a 54-13 loss, unable to slow a Bobcat passing attack that generated 367 yards on 22-of-28 attempts.
The Wildcats endured a similar lopsided defeat last year against Nelson but managed to right the ship the following week against Central. Doing so again on Thursday would notch Plano's first win under new head coach Cody White.
In defeat, the Wildcats got a three-catch, 63-yard receiving performance from DJ Hamilton, who also chipped in a 29-yard run.
Central, coming off a 1-9 season, took its lumps in its opener as well, falling to Weatherford 44-19. The Chargers built a 3-0 lead but found themselves trailing 38-6 by the end of three quarters.
Matt's Pick: Plano
Prosper vs. Sachse
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
Devin Hasson:The Mustangs are hoping for a much better showing than they had a year ago, when the Eagles steamrolled to a 51-14 victory.
The two teams were involved in a pair of the wildest games during opening week.
Sachse traded punches with Coppell for four quarters before the Cowboys were able to pull out a 44-41 win.
Quarterback Brenden George is coming off a huge game in which he was 14-of-21 for 308 yards and two touchdowns while adding 10 rushes for 113 yards and a score.
Prosper built a big early lead and then held off a furious charge by Euless Trinity, denying the Trojans on a two-point conversion attempt with 11 seconds left to secure a 42-41 win.
The Eagles did much of their damage on the ground with Josh Martinez going for 22 carries for 172 yards and a score and Nathan TenBarge rushing for 137 yards and four touchdowns.
Devin's Pick: Prosper
|The Pick-It Line
|WEEK 2
|Matt Welch
|Devin Hasson
|David Wolman
|(9-1)
|(7-3)
|(9-1)
|Allen vs. Houston King
|Allen
|Allen
|Houston King
|Creekview vs. Newman Smith
|Newman Smith
|Newman Smith
|Newman Smith
|Frisco Centennial vs. Lake Dallas
|Lake Dallas
|Lake Dallas
|Lake Dallas
|Lewisville vs. Highland Park
|Highland Park
|Highland Park
|Lewisville
|Lovejoy vs. Argyle
|Lovejoy
|Lovejoy
|Lovejoy
|McKinney North vs. Justin Northwest
|McKinney North
|McKinney North
|McKinney North
|Mesquite vs. North Mesquite
|Mesquite
|Mesquite
|Mesquite
|Mesquite Poteet vs. West Mesquite
|West Mesquite
|West Mesquite
|Mesquite Poteet
|Plano vs. Keller Central
|Plano
|Plano
|Keller Central
|Prosper vs. Sachse
|Prosper
|Prosper
|Prosper
