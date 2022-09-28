During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.
Below are previews and predictions for the season's Week 6 round of The Pick-It Line.
Carrollton R.L. Turner vs. Sunset
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Standridge Stadium
Matt Welch: The Lions are 2-3 on the year, including 1-2 in district play after outlasting Molina last week 35-28.
Turner head coach Michael Farda Jr. saw plenty of improvement throughout the offseason and that has panned out so far with Turner already matching its win total from last year. On Thursday, the Lions seek their first back-to-back wins since 2016 when they host Sunset.
Expect Sunset's rushing defense to be tested with Turner having attempted just 35 passes all season.
The Lions have plenty of options for their multi-pronged rushing attack, with William Torres leading the way with 294 yards and three touchdowns on more than 7 yards per carry. In fact, Turner's top four rushers (Torres, Joseph Elizardo, Devon Perez and Adam Armendarez) are all averaging better than 6 yards per carry.
Sunset, meanwhile, has used three different quarterbacks through its first five games of the season but leaned on Nathan Jasso in last week's contest against WT White. Elias Guerrero is among those who have taken snaps behind center, but his talents have been effective in the run game with 441 yards and seven touchdowns on nearly 7.5 yards per carry.
The Bison look to get on track after scoring just six points over the past three games.
Matt's Pick: R.L. Turner
Coppell vs. Lewisville
Friday, 7 p.m. at Max Goldsmith Stadium
David Wolman: District 6-6A is shaping up to be a logjam, and this game could go a long way to determine playoff seeding.
Coppell is 4-0 for its best start in nine seasons, and the Cowboys will look to continue their winning ways at Max Goldsmith Stadium and attempt to defeat the Farmers for the first time since 2013. That year, the Cowboys won, 49-6, on their way to capturing the District 5-5A title.
Behind four rushing touchdowns from senior Blake Robbins, Coppell rallied from an early deficit to defeat Plano West, 46-35, in last Friday's 6-6A opener for both teams. It was the third time in four games that the Cowboys have scored at least 40 points. Coppell also forced two turnovers -- a contest in which West out-gained Coppell in total yardage, 490-369.
Lewisville also came out on top in its respective 6-6A opener, surviving a late comeback attempt by Flower Mound to hang on for a 28-21 victory.
The Farmers used a bruising rushing attack to down the Jaguars. Junior running back Viron Ellison was the workhorse, churning out 230 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns. Ellison has fit in perfectly with Lewisville's offense after the Farmers lost standout running back and current Oregon State tailback Damien Martinez to graduation. So far this season, Ellison has rushed for 488 yards and six touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Ethan Terrell has complemented Ellison in the running game. Terrell has recorded four rushing touchdowns and 382 yards on the ground, in addition to 399 passing yards and four scores through the air.
Lewisville has been stingy defensively, having allowed just 12.75 points per game.
David's Pick: Lewisville
Dallas Christian vs. Fort Worth Christian
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Dorothy and Gene Barrow Field
Devin Hasson: Fresh off winning the TAPPS Division II state championship a year ago, the Chargers now have their sights on a Division III title after dropping down in classification.
Dallas Christian is off to a 5-0 start and is coming off an impressive 28-19 win over Fort Worth Nolan, who is among the favorites to compete for the Division I state title two classifications larger.
Quarterback Luke Carney has completed 51-of-76 passes for 881 yards and nine touchdowns and is also a capable rusher, Will Nettles is the top target on the outside with 17 receptions for 455 yards and five scores and Zach Hernandez has taken over the workhorse position in the backfield, with 87 carries for 614 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Division II Fort Worth Christian is also undefeated at 4-0. The Cardinals rely mostly on the passing game, as Hogan Nelson has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns and four different receivers have at least seven catches, led by Jacob Trimble with 23.
Devin's Pick: Dallas Christian
Flower Mound vs. Marcus
Friday, 7 p.m. at Marauder Stadium
Matt Welch: The annual Mound Showdown seemingly always brings the goods. The Marauders and Jaguars are 9-9 in their past 18 matchups, and four of the past six meetings have been decided by seven points or less.
And if either team's showing in last week's 6-6A opener was any indication, another spirited bout could be on the way Friday.
The Jaguars are still searching for their first win of the season but played Lewisville tough last week in a 28-21 loss. Flower Mound had a tough time slowing the Farmers but managed to generate two turnovers to stay within striking distance, and the Jaguars also benefited from big nights from the quarterback-receiver duo of Yale Erdman and Walker Mulkey.
Flower Mound had trouble slowing the Lewisville run game, and Marcus hopes that continues Friday. The Marauders' run game was dormant in their 23-21 win over Hebron, held to just 70 yards on the night.
As a team, Marcus managed only 263 yards for the game but finished as a plus-4 in turnovers to fend off the Hawks. Chance Sautter and Kole McKnight, two linchpins in an experienced secondary, were among the Marauders who recorded takeaways.
Matt's Pick: Marcus
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Wilmer-Hutchins
Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Wilmer-Hutchins Eagle Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Panthers (1-4) are flying high after winning the first game in program history last week in a 50-9 rout of North Dallas in their district opener and now they are looking for their first streak.
To call quarterback Michael Adams efficient last week might not do the junior justice, as he was 29-of-33 (88%) for 375 yards and four touchdowns.
A trio of receivers enjoyed big nights, a Miles Meldrum had 13 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown, Seth Jackson had 10 catches for 117 yards and two scores and Cristian Trickett made three grabs for 100 yards and found the end zone twice.
Wilmer-Hutchins (2-3) posted a 20-14 win over Pinkston in its 7-4A Division I opener a week ago. Freshman T.J. McMillon got the start at quarterback and threw for 127 yards and a touchdown and Jarvis Turner added a score on the ground.
Devin's Pick: Frisco Panther Creek
McKinney vs. Denton Braswell
Friday, 7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
David Wolman: It's a game of two teams that are headed in opposite directions.
After being shut out in the first half of a season-opening 17-10 loss to Temple, McKinney has found its groove.
Behind the play of senior quarterback Keldric Luster and junior running back Bryan Jackson, the Lions' offense is firing on all cylinders.
In last Friday's 45-28 win over crosstown rival McKinney Boyd, McKinney recorded 566 yards of offense, with 380 of that output coming on the ground. Jackson had 30 totes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Junior D'Kedrion Abrams added two rushing touchdowns. Luster threw for 186 yards and two scores on 9-of-16 passing. Senior Tyler Stanley and junior Khali Best both had a receiving touchdown in the victory.
It was the fourth straight game that McKinney (4-1 overall, 2-0 district) has scored at least 40 points.
Braswell, meanwhile, has lost three straight games after starting 2-0.
The Bengals blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead in a 50-49 loss to Prosper Rock Hill, which received a 10-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Kevin Sperry to sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Orlandi with 10 seconds to go in the ballgame.
Then, on Friday, Allen scored the game's final 31 points after Braswell cut the deficit to five points in a 43-7 victory for the Eagles. Bengals senior Jaiden Rooks rushed for a 7-yard touchdown late in the opening quarter to reduce Allen's lead to 12-7. The Eagles answered less than two minutes later on a 6-yard run by junior quarterback Mike Hawkins.
David's Pick: McKinney
Plano vs. Plano West
Friday, 7 p.m. at Clark Stadium
Matt Welch: For the second consecutive Friday, Clark Stadium will host a Plano ISD rivalry game. Plano turned a few heads last week after handing Plano East its first loss of the season, 33-22, and the Wildcats have a chance to sew up some citywide bragging rights and continue their pursuit of a playoff spot Friday against West.
Plano's district-opening win had quarterback Drew Forkner's fingerprints all over it, totaling 312 yards of offense and four touchdowns. Each of those scores came in the first half, including a 36-yard Hail Mary to Esteban Deras just before halftime.
Expect Friday's ballgame to test the Wildcats' rushing defense plenty. West had no trouble finding the end zone in its 6-6A opener against Coppell, but a pair of turnovers did the visitors no favors opposite an explosive Cowboy offense in a 46-35 loss.
The Wolves outgained Coppell 490-369 in defeat, including 205 rushing yards and three total touchdowns for quarterback Vance Feuerbacher, while Suwi Musanda thrived with 136 yards on the ground.
Although West will likely lean on the run once again on Friday, this matchup will give the team a chance to make strides through the air after completing just five passes against the Cowboys.
Matt's Pick: Plano West
Plano East vs. Hebron
Friday, 7 p.m. at Kimbrough Stadium
Matt Welch: The Hawks did their part to slow down three-time defending district champion Marcus last week, outgaining Marcus by 160 yards on the night. But a scoreless first half and four turnovers are miscues that won't cut it in the top echelon on 6-6A, and Hebron gets a chance to make amends on Friday against an East team dealt its own hard-luck result last week against Plano.
The previously unbeaten Panthers suffered their first loss of the season and lost star running back Daniel Fayombo to a knee injury in the process. Fayombo's absence opens up a sizable amount of production to replace out of the backfield — East turned to the duo of Jordan Yearby and Austin Wesley to pick up the slack, and they'll at least have a full week of practice to get its new backfield acclimated to what's in store on Friday.
That could put more of an onus on quarterback Drew Devillier and the Panther passing attack, but a Hebron defense led by Arkansas commit Carson Dean won't make East's approach easy, regardless. The Hawks held Marcus to 263 yards and only 3.8 yards per play in last week's ballgame.
Hebron running back Bryson Spriggs, meanwhile, continued his solid play of late with back-to-back games with at least 130 rushing yards.
Matt's Pick: Hebron
Prosper vs. Little Elm
Friday, 7 p.m. at Children's Health Stadium
David Wolman: Friday's game at Children's Health Stadium will feature the No. 2 Dallas-area leader in passing yardage in Little Elm junior quarterback Kellen Tasby against a Prosper defense that has surrendered just 12.2 points per contest.
Although the Lobos are 1-4 overall and 0-2 in District 5-6A with two of the non-district losses coming by a combined four points, Tasby has been sensational since taking over for Little Elm alum and Washington State freshman quarterback John Mateer. Tasby has thrown for 1,359 yards -- second only behind Byron Nelson's Jake Wilson, who has 1,699 passing yards and 17 touchdowns -- and nine passing touchdowns.
In last Friday's 49-21 loss to Denton Guyer, Tasby recorded one passing touchdown with 159 yards through the air, while adding a rushing touchdown. George Rogers had his first rushing touchdown of the season for Little Elm. Senior Tay'lon Jackson added 101 receiving yards with a score. The Lobos were done in by four first-half touchdowns by Guyer senior quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Prosper played Guyer the previous week, losing a defensive-minded battle by a 23-6 margin. The Eagles were held to 102 yards of offense.
But behind five touchdowns by senior quarterback Harrison Rosar and a stout defense, Prosper bounced back from its lone loss of the season in resounding fashion, handing crosstown rival Prosper Rock Hill a 49-0 setback.
Rosar threw for 304 yards on 17-of-24 passing, Senior wide receiver Hunter Summers had three catches, but all three went for touchdowns. He finished the game with 104 receiving yards. Junior running back Prentice Sanders rushed for 72 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns.
Prosper's defense delivered another standout performance, holding Rock Hill to 121 yards and seven first downs.
David's Pick: Prosper
Sachse vs. Naaman Forest
Friday, 7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Devin Hasson: The Mustangs have made seven consecutive playoff appearances and qualified for the postseason in 10 of the last 11 years, but they find themselves in an unusual position.
Last week's 45-17 loss to Wylie East dropped them to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in 9-6A, putting those streaks in jeopardy.
There has been some uncertainty at the quarterback position, but the answer could be junior Brenden George if he can duplicate what he did in the 48-41 win over Rowlett two weeks ago, where he completed 13-of-17 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
Sachse has a pair of big-play targets on the outside with Courtlin Scott and Kaliq Lockett and Prosper Akanna has had several big games on the ground.
Naaman Forest was thought by many to be the preseason favorite in 9-6A, but they are 1-1 in district and just 1-3 overall coming off its bye.
Isaiah Cunning has been steady on the ground with 450 yards and three touchdowns.
The passing game has also been good, as Debo Perales has completed 66-of-100 attempts for 928 yards and nine touchdowns, and the Rangers feature three big-time receivers in Jason Flores (13-234, 4 TDs), Hayden Denton (14-133, 2 TDs) and Dylan Turner (12-178, TD).
Devin's Pick: Naaman Forest
